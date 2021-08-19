U.S. markets closed

Armanino Selected to Prestigious Microsoft Business Applications 2021/2022 Inner Circle

Armanino
·4 min read

Firm Is Recognized Among Top Global Partners for Eighth Consecutive Year

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced it has received the prestigious Microsoft Business Applications 2021/2022 Inner Circle award. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank Armanino in the top tier of Microsoft’s Business Applications global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success.

In addition to being recognized in the Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle for the past eight years, Armanino was named one of seven recipients of Microsoft’s 2019 Eagle Awards as well as honored with the 2020 MSUS Partner Award for Microsoft Business Applications.

“It is an honor to be named to the Inner Circle. This recognizes our continued investment in Microsoft Business Applications to bring innovative, powerful solutions to our clients,” said Tom Mescall, partner-in-charge of Armanino Consulting. “Throughout the past year, we’ve focused on helping our clients meet shifting market demands with bespoke technology solutions. It’s a privilege to be recognized for the many meaningful ways we help our clients with Microsoft Business Applications.”

This Inner Circle recognition coincided with Microsoft Inspire, the annual premier partner event, which took place July 14-15, 2021. Microsoft Inspire provides the Microsoft partner community with the opportunity to learn about the company’s road map for the upcoming year, establish connections, share best practices, experience the latest product innovations and learn new skills.

“In a year of deep business transformation for every company and every industry on the planet, it is extremely rewarding to be able to recognize Microsoft Business Applications partners from every corner of the world that accelerated our joint customers’ digital transformation and drove unsurpassed customer success,” said Cecilia Flombaum, Microsoft Business Applications Ecosystem Lead. “Our Inner Circle members are chosen based on their business performance as well as capabilities as an organization, whether that’s creating IP, developing solutions or having an industry-leading focus on digital transformation. Microsoft is honored to recognize Armanino for their achievements this past year, their dedication to our customers and their innovation around the Microsoft Cloud.”

Armanino specializes in Microsoft Dynamics 365 (Finance & Operations), Dynamics CE (Sales, PSA, Field Service), Power Platform (AI, BI, Flow), Azure and IoT to develop and deploy solutions that help leading global companies across industries. The firm’s expertise includes working alongside high-tech, life sciences and complex manufacturing clients, helping them get to market faster and achieve continued success. Armanino has a deep bench of world-class solution architects with unmatched expertise in helping companies optimize their supply chain processes and drive efficiencies through automation.

In addition, the firm helps organizations navigate the complexities of digital transformation through DataVue™, a methodology for helping companies tackle the full spectrum of digital transformation. With a 360-degree view and approach, the firm’s digital experts create a transformation strategy for businesses of all sizes that improves customer interactions, modernizes products and services and leverages technology to improve customer satisfaction.

To learn more about Armanino’s Microsoft Dynamics expertise and solutions, visit: https://www.armaninollp.com/software/microsoft-dynamics/

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP (www.armaninollp.com) is one of the 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. The firm extends its global services to more than 100 countries through its membership in Moore Global, one of the world's major accounting and consulting membership organizations. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group (www.amfmediagroup.com), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital (www.intersectcapitalllc.com) is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.

Kyle McGuire, AMF Media Group
925.790.2788
kyle@amfmediagroup.com


