Armed-robbers wearing ski masks targets businesses on Northwest Side, cops say

About four armed robbers donning all black and ski masks hit at least two businesses overnight in the Wicker Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The first robbery happened around 10:10 p.m. in the 2500 block of West North Avenue. Police said three armed males entered a business wearing ski masks and armed with handguns. The robbers demanded cash from the register, and then escorted the victim to the rear of the business where they took additional cash, police said.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m.. the three robbers struck again in the 2700 block of West North Avenue. The armed robbers entered a store and demanded property from four victims, police said. The victims all complied and no one was hurt. The robbers fled north on Talman Avenue, police said.

Around 7:30 p.m., a 25-year-old man was outside in the 2300 block of West Grand Avenue when a black SUV approached and a robber demanded his property. That victim complied and the robber fled west on Grand.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.