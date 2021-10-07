Armis appoints Andrew Draper as Regional Vice President for Asia Pacific and Japan

Accelerates GTM strategy, increases sales and channel presence across APJ.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Armis, the leading unified asset visibility and security platform provider, today announced the appointment of Andrew Draper as Regional Vice President for Asia Pacific and Japan. Draper, who is based in Melbourne, will drive the company's strategy to increase market share, increasing its sales operations and boosting its channel presence as it looks to cement its leadership in operational technology/industry control systems (OT/ICS), medical devices (IoMT), IoT & IT cybersecurity across the region.

Logo

Armis was recently selected as the leading provider of OT/ICS cybersecurity services by Mitre and has been expanding its footprint across Asia Pacific and Japan with teams currently in Australia, China and Singapore.

Draper is a 25-year industry veteran with a proven sales track record in enterprise technology and SaaS. He will be responsible for Armis' sales and channel development in key sectors including energy and utilities, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector, and retail across the region.

Prior to joining Armis, Draper was the senior regional manager at Nutanix. Draper also spent four years as an area vice president at the Singapore branch of Imperva, where he was instrumental in advancing the American enterprise data and application software in the Asian region.

Andrew Draper commented, "I am excited to take on this opportunity as more organisations seek out the best integrated automated enforcement solutions. My immediate task is to put in place a go-to-market strategy that will boost Armis' growing presence in the market by recruiting channel partners with relevant technical expertise and access to customers. I am also looking to strengthen our Australia-based professional services to better serve our Asia Pacific customers."

Brian Gumbel, CRO at Armis said, "Andrew is an accomplished leader whose depth of knowledge of enterprise security as well as his experience in building teams will enable Armis to accelerate market expansion and customer acquisition. As we enter a landscape of more interconnected devices, Armis' agentless device security platform will position us as the global leader in asset visibility and security."

Story continues

Armis is a strategic partner and technology integrator with and advised by IBM, Accenture, Capgemini Deloitte, KPMG, Crowdstrike, Checkpoint, ServiceNow, Splunk, Cisco and over 200 organizations around the globe.

About Armis

Armis is the leading unified asset visibility and security platform designed to address the new threat landscape that connected devices create. Fortune 1000 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see with full context all managed, unmanaged, and IoT devices, including medical devices (IoMT), operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS). Armis provides passive and unparalleled cybersecurity asset management, risk management, and automated enforcement. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Learn more about ARMIS's partner network here. To learn more about how the ARMIS platform visit: https://www.armis.com/armis-platform/. To speak to a cybersecurity specialist click here.

SOURCE ARMIS