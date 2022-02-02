Armis and Eseye Announce General Availability of Industry-First Solution to Secure Connected Devices on Cellular Networks

Devices connected to cellular networks worldwide gain improved connectivity and security without deploying agents or additional hardware.

PALO ALTO, Calif. and GUILDFORD, England, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global connectivity specialist Eseye and leading agentless device security platform provider Armis today announced the general availability of a joint solution that enables organizations to deploy connected devices anywhere in the world with enterprise-class security and consistent, reliable cellular (4G/LTE/5G) connectivity.

Digital transformation created a new generation of connected things that extend beyond traditional IT and across virtually every business and industry. For the first time, the volume of these non-traditional assets has surpassed the total number of traditional computers and servers globally. Analysts predict this number will multiply exponentially in the next five years. This new hyperconnected, highly distributed, and dynamically changing environment represents digital business's new cyber asset landscape. Any loss of connectivity or cyberattacks against these devices can be financially devastating and brand-damaging, causing widespread collateral loss to an organization's bottom line.

"Most traditional endpoint security products available today require agents which cannot install on the majority of cellular-based IoT and OT devices. These devices control the temperature of food and medicine storage, update maintenance information on airplanes, or control critical infrastructures like power and water transmission, and they are exposed with grave risk of cyber threats," said Peter Doggart, Chief Strategy Officer, Armis. "The footprint of these devices is expected to expand rapidly over the coming years, making the joint solution from Armis and Eseye the ultimate foundation for automation and digital transformation."

Many of these new connected devices use 4G/LTE/5G technologies, which increases their range and flexibility while introducing unique challenges for connectivity and security. Outside of North America, hundreds of mobile network operators (MNOs) operate across geographies with many shared borders, creating a lack of persistent connectivity. Most carriers prevent devices from roaming after a few weeks, dramatically impacting the ability of cellular-based IoT and other devices to realize their full potential. According to Eseye's 2021 State of IoT Adoption Report , over one-third (35%) of survey respondents cited cellular connectivity as the main challenge to rollouts of large-scale IoT projects.

Eseye's unique Connectivity Management Platform enables devices to switch intelligently to any one of over 700 GSMA-compliant carriers to maximize uptime with near 100% global coverage. The Armis Agentless Device Security Platform provides device discovery, monitoring, and behavioral risk assessments to respond automatically to anomalies that put devices at risk. Together, this joint solution ensures organizations can deploy and access virtually any device globally with confidence.

"With Transforma Insights predicting that the number of cellular devices will increase to five billion by 2030, the IoT attack surface is growing exponentially. The emergence of eUICC and eSIM means devices can frequently move between a range of public and private 5G networks, as well as IoT platforms, making IoT assets hard to track and secure," said Nick Earle, CEO of Eseye.

"Eseye's unique Cloud-based MPLS network and IoT Connectivity Platform with Network Orchestration capabilities allows cellular IoT devices to reliably connect with near 100% uptime to a choice of over 700 GSMA-compliant carriers. Essentially, we become the 'eye of the needle' making Eseye the single source for all global IoT data – regardless of the mobile network the device is ultimately connected to. Together, Armis and Eseye solve the problem of asset visibility and security control, enabling Enterprises to deliver centralized policy deployment to the Edge. We are delighted to launch this market-first solution with Armis to provide complete peace of mind for enterprises, giving them one central route for all IoT security policy and control across any network," added Earle.

Through this frictionless integration, Armis integrates with Eseye in the cloud for:

Comprehensive Asset Inventory: Armis detects and identifies all devices connecting to Eseye's global network, for example, Internet-enabled medical devices, vending machines, remote devices in energy and utility industries, and telematics and monitoring sensors.

Risk Management: Armis calculates a risk score for every device on Eseye-managed cellular networks and continues to monitor device behavior to ensure risk stays below a customer's tolerance threshold.

Automatic Detection and Response: At an unacceptable level of risk, or if behavior indicates an imminent or active threat, Armis can quarantine a suspicious device or disconnect a malicious device from an Eseye-managed cellular network to prevent a threat from moving laterally. The Armis platform effectively controls risk and mitigates threats with real-time accuracy, self-learning insights, and instantly actionable recommendations.

