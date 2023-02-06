U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,111.08
    -25.40 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,891.02
    -34.99 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,887.45
    -119.50 (-1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,957.72
    -27.82 (-1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.52
    +0.41 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.20
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.31
    +0.07 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0733
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6340
    +0.1020 (+2.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2027
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5600
    -0.0470 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,787.33
    -181.98 (-0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    527.84
    +2.70 (+0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,836.71
    -65.09 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,693.65
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Armis State of Cyberwarfare and Trends Report: 2022-2023 Highlights Japan IT and Security Professionals' Sentiment on Cyberwarfare

·3 min read

International political conflicts and national breaches will have an impact on company's cybersecurity

Japanese companies are the least likely in the world to pay ransoms

TOKYO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Armis, the leading asset visibility and security company, announced preliminary findings from the Armis State of Cyberwarfare and Trends Report: 2022-2023, which highlights global IT and security professionals' sentiment on cyberwarfare. The study shares responses from more than 6,000 respondents across multiple industries, including more than 500 professionals from Japan.

Armis Logo
Armis Logo

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has not only tragically upended the lives of countless people in a sovereign nation, but is also causing geopolitical shockwaves of cyberwarfare that will reverberate for the foreseeable future. Today's targets extend well beyond governments; any organization is a potential victim, with critical infrastructure and high-value entities at the top of the list.

"Cyberwarfare is the future of terrorism on steroids, providing a cost-effective and asymmetric method of attack, which requires constant vigilance and expenditure to defend against," said Nadir Izrael, CTO and Co-founder at Armis. "Clandestine cyberwarfare is rapidly becoming a thing of the past. We now see brazen cyberattacks by nation-states, often with the intent to gather intelligence, disrupt operations, or outright destroy data. Based on these trends, all organizations should consider themselves possible targets for cyberwarfare attacks and secure their assets accordingly."

"Japan has been increasing their efforts to bolster cybersecurity in the public and private sectors for the past years in response to attacks and political tensions, but the reality is that threats are still latent," says Tetsuya Akiya, Country Manager Japan, Armis. "In an effort to become more resilient, the Japanese government has been looking for cooperation with western countries and establishing safety standards accompanied by legislation. But, professionals are still in doubt of governmental efforts being received enough by organizations like critical infrastructure."

Key Japan findings from the Armis State of Cyberwarfare and Trends Report: 2022-2023 include:

  • Over 7 in 10 (71%) of IT professionals surveyed think international political conflicts and national breaches, such as the situations in Ukraine and Taiwan, will have an impact on their company's cybersecurity.

  • Sixty percent of Japanese respondents said their organization has programs and practices currently in place specifically designed to respond to cyberwarfare threats, significantly less than the global average (84%).

  • Japanese companies are the least likely in the world to pay ransoms, with only 7% of respondents saying it was their firm's policy to always pay compared to 24% globally.

  • Japanese respondents exhibited significantly less confidence (33%) in their government's ability to defend against cyberwarfare when compared to the others we surveyed globally, where the average confidence level was 71%.

For further information on the Armis State of Cyberwarfare and Trends Report: 2022-2023 visit: https://www.armis.com/cyberwarfare/

Methodology

Armis surveyed 6,021 IT and security professionals in firms with more than one hundred employees across the UK, USA, Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Australia, Singapore, Japan, the Netherlands, and Denmark. Those findings were gathered between September 22, 2022 and October 5, 2022 and depict the state of cyberwarfare globally across various regions and industries including financial services, healthcare, critical infrastructure, retail, supply chain and logistics, and more. From the APJ region, Armis surveyed 511 individuals in Australia, 501 in Japan, and 501 in Singapore.

About Armis

Armis, the leading asset visibility and security company, provides the industry's first unified asset intelligence platform designed to address the new extended attack surface that connected assets create. Fortune 100 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see with full context all managed, unmanaged assets across IT, cloud, IoT devices, medical devices (IoMT), operational technology (OT), industrial control systems (ICS), and 5G. Armis provides passive cyber asset management, risk management, and automated enforcement. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in California.

Contact:

pr@armis.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/519971/Armis_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Armis

