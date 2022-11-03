Armored Vehicles Market Size to Grow by USD 5.4 Bn, BAE Systems Plc and China North Industries Group Co. Ltd. Among Key Vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The armored vehicles market size is expected to grow by USD 5.4 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest FREE Sample Report
Armored Vehicles Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
BAE Systems Plc, China North Industries Group Co. Ltd., Denel SOC Ltd., FNSS Savunma Sistemleri A.S., General Dynamics Corp., INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing, International Armored Group, Iveco Group N.V, Krauss Maffei Wegmann GmbH and Co. KG, Lenco Industries Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Oshkosh Corp., Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS, Patria Group, Rheinmetall AG, STREIT Group, Textron Inc., Thales Group, Traton SE, and Elbit Systems Ltd. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
BAE Systems Plc - The company offers armored vehicles such as AMPV 2018 ND44174 and AMPV 2018 GP04 PRE 0824.
China North Industries Group Co. Ltd. - The company offers armored vehicles such as armored anti-riot vehicles.
Denel SOC Ltd. - The company offers armored vehicles such as Rooikat 76.
Armored Vehicles Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge
The rising incidence of asymmetric warfare globally is driving the market growth. In asymmetric warfare, the military capabilities and strategies adopted by belligerent forces vary significantly. The rising incidence of asymmetric warfare globally has increased the demand for armored vehicles. The significant involvement of the US in asymmetric warfare has resulted in the development of advanced imaging systems over the last decade. Such factors will fuel market growth during the forecast period.
High costs of main battle tanks are challenging the global armored vehicles market growth. Main battle tanks should be designed and developed with adequate time, resources, and technological knowledge. However, the high costs associated with developing innovative technology for main battle tanks are a hurdle faced by developing countries. The cost increases as per the specifications of the weapons mounted. Such factors will impede the market growth during the forecast period.
Armored Vehicles Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The armored vehicles market report covers the following areas:
Armored Vehicles Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Type
Geography
Armored Vehicles Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist armored vehicles market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the armored vehicles market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the armored vehicles market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of armored vehicles market vendors
Armored Vehicles Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 5.4 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.2
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and Italy
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
BAE Systems Plc, China North Industries Group Co. Ltd., Denel SOC Ltd., FNSS Savunma Sistemleri A.S., General Dynamics Corp., INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing, International Armored Group, Iveco Group N.V, Krauss Maffei Wegmann GmbH and Co. KG, Lenco Industries Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Oshkosh Corp., Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS, Patria Group, Rheinmetall AG, STREIT Group, Textron Inc., Thales Group, Traton SE, and Elbit Systems Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Mobility Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Mobility Type
5.3 Wheeled - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Tracked - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Mobility Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.14 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 BAE Systems Plc
10.4 China North Industries Group Co. Ltd.
10.5 Denel SOC Ltd.
10.6 General Dynamics Corp.
10.7 Iveco Group N.V
10.8 Krauss Maffei Wegmann GmbH and Co. KG
10.9 Oshkosh Corp.
10.10 Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS
10.11 Rheinmetall AG
10.12 Textron Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
