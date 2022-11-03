U.S. markets open in 6 hours 6 minutes

Armored Vehicles Market Size to Grow by USD 5.4 Bn, BAE Systems Plc and China North Industries Group Co. Ltd. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The armored vehicles market size is expected to grow by USD 5.4 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest FREE Sample Report 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Armored Vehicles Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Armored Vehicles Market 2022-2026

Armored Vehicles Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

BAE Systems Plc, China North Industries Group Co. Ltd., Denel SOC Ltd., FNSS Savunma Sistemleri A.S., General Dynamics Corp., INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing, International Armored Group, Iveco Group N.V, Krauss Maffei Wegmann GmbH and Co. KG, Lenco Industries Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Oshkosh Corp., Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS, Patria Group, Rheinmetall AG, STREIT Group, Textron Inc., Thales Group, Traton SE, and Elbit Systems Ltd. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • BAE Systems Plc - The company offers armored vehicles such as AMPV 2018 ND44174 and AMPV 2018 GP04 PRE 0824.

  • China North Industries Group Co. Ltd. - The company offers armored vehicles such as armored anti-riot vehicles.

  • Denel SOC Ltd. - The company offers armored vehicles such as Rooikat 76.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Armored Vehicles Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The rising incidence of asymmetric warfare globally is driving the market growth. In asymmetric warfare, the military capabilities and strategies adopted by belligerent forces vary significantly. The rising incidence of asymmetric warfare globally has increased the demand for armored vehicles. The significant involvement of the US in asymmetric warfare has resulted in the development of advanced imaging systems over the last decade. Such factors will fuel market growth during the forecast period.

High costs of main battle tanks are challenging the global armored vehicles market growth. Main battle tanks should be designed and developed with adequate time, resources, and technological knowledge. However, the high costs associated with developing innovative technology for main battle tanks are a hurdle faced by developing countries. The cost increases as per the specifications of the weapons mounted. Such factors will impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in this report, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. Buy Now for detailed information about market dynamics

Armored Vehicles Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The armored vehicles market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Armored Vehicles Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

Armored Vehicles Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist armored vehicles market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the armored vehicles market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the armored vehicles market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of armored vehicles market vendors

Related Reports

Reusable Launch Vehicles Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The adoption of deep space habitat concepts is driving market growth. Deep space habitation concept studies are expected to positively affect the advances in low Earth orbit commercial technologies. This area will act as a proving ground for Mars during the forecast period.

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The growing demand for stealth platforms is driving the market growth. The use of stealth technology or low observable technology began in the late 1960s. It advocates and employs defense tactics that promote passive electronic countermeasures to make aircraft, submarines, ships, missiles, and satellites less visible or undetectable to radars, infrared, sonars, or other detection platforms.

Armored Vehicles Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 5.4 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.2

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BAE Systems Plc, China North Industries Group Co. Ltd., Denel SOC Ltd., FNSS Savunma Sistemleri A.S., General Dynamics Corp., INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing, International Armored Group, Iveco Group N.V, Krauss Maffei Wegmann GmbH and Co. KG, Lenco Industries Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Oshkosh Corp., Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS, Patria Group, Rheinmetall AG, STREIT Group, Textron Inc., Thales Group, Traton SE, and Elbit Systems Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Mobility Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Mobility Type

  • 5.3 Wheeled - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Tracked - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Mobility Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BAE Systems Plc

  • 10.4 China North Industries Group Co. Ltd.

  • 10.5 Denel SOC Ltd.

  • 10.6 General Dynamics Corp.

  • 10.7 Iveco Group N.V

  • 10.8 Krauss Maffei Wegmann GmbH and Co. KG

  • 10.9 Oshkosh Corp.

  • 10.10 Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS

  • 10.11 Rheinmetall AG

  • 10.12 Textron Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/armored-vehicles-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-5-4-bn-bae-systems-plc-and-china-north-industries-group-co-ltd-among-key-vendors--technavio-301666124.html

SOURCE Technavio

