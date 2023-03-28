Kerrville, TX --News Direct-- Armour Excavating LLC

Armour Excavating LLC (“Armour”) a provider of aggregate delivery in Central Texas and cedar clearing services on Texas Hill Country ranches, is pleased to announce that it has acquired selected assets from Texas Ranchscapes LLC (“Texas Ranchscapes”) based in Harper, TX.

“It was important to me that Armour has the same customer service values that Texas Ranchscapes had. We were known for rapid, on-time delivery and keeping our commitments to customers. Armour possesses those same values, so it was an obvious choice to ensure our customers continue to receive the best service,” said Curtis Warman, Owner of Texas Ranchscapes.

“We are really excited to be adding additional assets to our fast-growing company. With these additional assets, Armour will be able to haul 21-ton loads (quad axle dump truck) which is complementary to our current tandem dump truck fleet. Armour is grateful for this opportunity from Curtis, and we look forward to welcoming Texas Ranchscapes customers to the Armour family,” said Stephen Day, Owner.

Contact Details

Armour Excavating LLC

Media Contact

info@armourexcavating.com

Company Website

https://www.armourexcavating.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/armour-acquires-assets-from-texas-ranchscapes-llc-978783984