Armour Residential REIT, Inc Publishes Inaugural Environmental, Social & Governance Report

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.

VERO BEACH, Florida, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR and ARR-PRC) (“ARMOUR” or the “Company”) announced today that it has published its inaugural Environmental, Social & Governance (“ESG”) report. The ESG report outlines the Company’s and its external manager’s, ARMOUR Capital Management LP (“ACM”), commitment and strategic approach to key ESG topics such as environmental sustainability, social responsibility, human capital, and corporate governance.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

ARMOUR’s ESG report includes disclosures aligned with the recommendations of the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB), which identifies the ESG factors most material to ARMOUR’s business and operations. Key areas of focus in the Environmental, Social & Governance Report include:

  • Environmental Sustainability: Energy conservation and environmental sustainability efforts are a priority and include: Recycling, reducing carbon footprint, using Energy Star® certified products, reducing of waste, and environmentally conscious office updates.

  • Responsible Investing: Through thoughtful investment and risk management, our focus on residential real estate finance supports home ownership for a broad and diverse spectrum of Americans.

  • Social Responsibility: The Company’s community involvement is a combination of charitable contributions and ACM employees volunteering in local civic and charitable organizations.

  • Health and Safety: The Company's remote work environment protocol allowed our operations to remain fully functional. No layoffs or salary cuts occurred in response to COVID-19.

  • Human Capital: Our human capital initiatives are focused in the areas of diversity and inclusion, well-being and benefits, culture and fostering engagement, and development and training.

  • Corporate Governance: ARMOUR is committed to corporate governance that aligns with the interests of all our stakeholders. The Company strives to maintain a well-rounded and diverse Board that balances financial industry expertise with independence, and the institutional knowledge of longer-tenured directors with the fresh perspectives brought by newer directors.

ARMOUR's ESG report is available on the Company's website at www.armourreit.com.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.

ARMOUR invests exclusively in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate and hybrid adjustable-rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. Government-sponsored enterprises or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association. ARMOUR is externally managed and advised by ARMOUR Capital Management LP, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Safe Harbor

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. The Company disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Investors, security holders and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the Company at the SEC’s internet site at www.sec.gov, or the Company website at www.armourreit.com, or by directing requests to: ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc., 3001 Ocean Drive, Suite 201, Vero Beach, Florida 32963, Attention: Investor Relations.

Investor Contact:

James R. Mountain
Chief Financial Officer
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.
(772) 617-4340


