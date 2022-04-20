U.S. markets closed

Armstrong World Industries Announces Quarterly Dividend

LANCASTER, Pa., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI), a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of ceiling and wall solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.231 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2022. The dividend will be paid on May 19, 2022, to shareholders on record as of the close of business on May 5, 2022.

The declaration and payment of future dividends and capital allocations will be at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be dependent upon, among other things, the company's financial position, results of operations and cash flow.

Uncertainties Affecting Forward-Looking Statements
Disclosures in this release, including without limitation, those relating to future financial results, future dividends or capital allocation, market conditions and guidance, the impacts of COVID-19 on our business, and in our other public documents and comments, contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements provide our future expectations or forecasts and can be identified by our use of words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “outlook,” “target,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “seek,” and other words or phrases of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, address matters that are uncertain and involve risks because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. As a result, our actual results may differ materially from our expected results and from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. A more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied is included in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis” section of our report on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements beyond what is required under applicable securities law.

About Armstrong
Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) is a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. With $1.1 billion in revenue in 2021, AWI has approximately 2,800 employees and a manufacturing network of 15 facilities, plus six facilities dedicated to its WAVE joint venture. For more information, visit www.armstrongceilings.com.

CONTACT: Contacts Investors: Theresa Womble, tlwomble@armstrongceilings.com or (717) 396-6354 Media: Jennifer Johnson, jenniferjohnson@armstrongceilings.com or (866) 321-6677


