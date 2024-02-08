Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Outperformed Amid Challenging Demand Backdrop

The London Company, an investment management company, released “The London Company Small Cap Strategy” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, US stocks experienced a significant surge, causing major indices to record double-digit gains. In the quarter, the fund returned 11.9% (11.7% net) compared to a 14% increase in the Russell 2000 Index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

The London Company Small Cap Strategy featured stocks such as Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) is a ceiling systems manufacturer for the construction and renovation of buildings. On February 7, 2024, Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) stock closed at $102.95 per share. One-month return of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) was 3.34%, and its shares gained 29.33% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has a market capitalization of $4.548 billion.

The London Company Small Cap Strategy stated the following regarding Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) - AWI outperformed during 4Q after demonstrating earnings stability amidst a challenging demand backdrop, as well as strong progress on key growth initiatives. AWI's unique competitive advantages, diverse end market mix, and a favorable industry structure should support outperformance going forward."

A skilled craftsman installing a sophisticated mineral fiber ceiling.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 25 hedge fund portfolios held Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) at the end of third quarter which was 29 in the previous quarter.

Story continues

We discussed Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) in another article and shared The London Company Small Cap Strategy’s views on the company in the previous quarter. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.