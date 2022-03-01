U.S. markets close in 1 hour 4 minutes

Armstrong World Industries & Irving Consumer Products Announce Sustainability Partnership

Armstrong World Industries
·5 min read
  • AWI
Armstrong World Industries
Armstrong World Industries

LANCASTER, Pa., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE: AWI) and Irving Consumer Products are pleased to announce a partnership between their respective Macon, Georgia, facilities designed to improve both companies’ environmental footprints.

In the second quarter of 2022, Irving Consumer Products will begin diverting its tissue fiber waste to AWI’s mineral fiber plant, reducing Armstrong’s need to source and purchase recycled newsprint as an input raw material for its ceilings. As a result, AWI and Irving Consumer Products expect to divert more than 3,500 tons of fiber waste annually from landfill disposal, supporting their circularity and waste diversion sustainability goals.

AWI is committed to circular manufacturing as an important element in its effort to grow profitably and sustainably. Since 1999, AWI has been using recycled paper as a raw material and recycling old ceiling tiles back into its manufacturing process through the Armstrong Ceiling Recycling Program, helping customers meet their own waste reduction targets in the process. The company estimates that more than 200 million square feet of used ceiling materials have been diverted from landfills through the program.

Irving Consumer Products’ manufacturing operations leverage innovation to reduce waste as well, including diverting ash and lime to local farmers to enrich their fields and using post-consumer cardboard to pack its products.

AWI Macon Plant Manager William Woolard said, “This partnership is a win-win, and a great example of companies working together at a local level to help solve a global problem while improving our own processes. We diversify our raw material stream and save in cost and energy related to shipping heavy material like paper. Irving Consumer Products saves on landfill costs and its fiber by-product can live another life as Armstrong ceiling tile.”

Irving Consumer Products Macon Finance Manager Greg Kinsman said, “The partnership demonstrates our commitment to reducing our environmental footprint. Continuous improvement and innovation are important parts of our company’s values. We are always looking for new ways to become more efficient, and this partnership will help us move toward even more sustainable practices.”

The Macon ceiling tile plant is one of AWI’s largest mineral fiber facilities with over 400 employees. Irving Consumer Products’ state-of-the-art household tissue products manufacturing plant in Macon employs more than 320 people.

AWI’s sustainability goals include a comprehensive set of science-based targets for 2030, including, among others, a 30% absolute reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions, a shift to 100% renewably sourced electricity, and a 50% absolute reduction in waste from operations. AWI is committed to transparency and accountability through globally recognized reporting frameworks such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force for Climate-Related Disclosure (TCFD). AWI’s 2021 Sustainability Report

Irving Consumer Products is part of J.D. Irving, Limited. J.D. Irving has been committed to the environment and the lands it owns and manages since its foundation in 1882. All lands it owns and manages in Canada and the United States are certified by accredited sustainability certification organizations. The company manages the full chain of custody for its paper products, from seed to shelf, ensuring its products meet high standards for sustainability and quality. J.D. Irving has planted more than one billion trees since 1957 and ensures that harvested trees are fully used in the manufacture of lumber, pulp, paper and tissue. For more information visit J.D. Irving’s 2020 Forest Products Sustainability Report.

About Armstrong

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) is a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions in the Americas. With $1.1 billion in revenue in 2021, AWI has approximately 2,800 employees and a manufacturing network of 15 facilities, plus six facilities dedicated to its WAVE joint venture.

About Irving Consumer Products

Irving Consumer Products produces premium household store brand paper products for many of North America's top retailers, in addition to some of the top-selling tissue brands in the marketplace. The company is part of J.D. Irving, Limited, a family-owned company that employs over 18,000 people throughout North America.

Uncertainties Affecting Forward-Looking Statements

Disclosures in this release and in our other public documents and comments may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements provide our future expectations or forecasts and can be identified by our use of words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "outlook," "target," "predict," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "seek," and other words or phrases of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, address matters that are uncertain and involve risks because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. As a result, our actual results may differ materially from our expected results and from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. A more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied is included in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis” sections of our reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake or assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements beyond what is required under applicable securities law.

Contacts
Investors: Theresa Womble, tlwomble@armstrongceilings.com or (717) 396-6354
Media: Jennifer Johnson, jenniferjohnson@armstrongceilings.com or (866) 321-6677


