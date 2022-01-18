U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,577.11
    -85.74 (-1.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,368.47
    -543.34 (-1.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,506.90
    -386.86 (-2.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,096.23
    -66.23 (-3.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.56
    +2.74 (+3.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.40
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    +0.59 (+2.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0084 (-0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.0930 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3596
    -0.0051 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5950
    +0.0150 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,334.80
    +596.09 (+1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,009.15
    -0.24 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.55
    -47.68 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

Armstrong World Industries Names Austin So as SVP, General Counsel

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Armstrong World Industries
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LANCASTER, Pa., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong World Industries, Inc (NYSE:AWI), a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of commercial and residential ceiling, wall and suspension system solutions, announced today that Austin So will join AWI as senior vice president, general counsel and secretary effective Feb. 1, 2022. Mr. So succeeds Mark Hershey, who, as previously announced, assumed the position of senior vice president, Americas at the beginning of 2022. In addition to leading the company’s legal organization, Mr. So will also oversee AWI’s sustainability and compliance programs.

Mr. So joins AWI with 20 years of diverse legal experience gained from holding both corporate and private practice positions. Most recently, he served as senior vice president, chief legal officer and secretary for StoneMor Inc., an NYSE publicly traded owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes. Prior to StoneMor, he served as division general counsel and secretary for Heraeus Holding GMBH, a global Fortune 500 manufacturing conglomerate, where he led an international team of lawyers managing all U.S.-related litigation and commercial transactions while also supporting global M&A and compliance programs. Mr. So started his career as a corporate attorney at Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP in New York and continued to practice both transactional law and litigation at several other prominent law firms. He also founded his own law firm specializing in providing corporate transactional and litigation support for small and midsize businesses. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Harvard University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Pennsylvania.

“Austin is a proven leader with a broad understanding of complex legal, commercial and strategic matters. His ability to partner and collaborate across functions and regions while anticipating and mitigating risks in an engaged and proactive manner fits our culture and will serve AWI well,” said Vic Grizzle, AWI president and chief executive officer. “I am excited to welcome him to our senior leadership team and look forward to his contributions as we advance our growth strategy and continue our sustainability efforts.”

Contacts

Investors:

Theresa Womble, tlwomble@armstrongceilings.com or (717) 396-6354

Media:

Jennifer Johnson, jenniferjohnson@armstrongceilings.com or (866) 321-6677

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) is a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative commercial and residential ceiling, wall and suspension system solutions in the Americas. With $937 million in revenue in 2020, AWI has approximately 2,800 employees and a manufacturing network of 15 facilities, plus six facilities dedicated to its WAVE joint venture.

Uncertainties Affecting Forward-Looking Statements

Disclosures in this release and in our other public documents and comments may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements provide our future expectations or forecasts and can be identified by our use of words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "outlook," "target," "predict," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "seek," and other words or phrases of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, address matters that are uncertain and involve risks because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. As a result, our actual results may differ materially from our expected results and from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. A more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied is included in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis” sections of our reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake or assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements beyond what is required under applicable securities law.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Soaring Today

    Despite sell-offs roiling the broader market, the stock of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) is rocketing higher today. There doesn't appear to be any fresh news powering the gains, but excitement surrounding the stock is surging ahead of the company's merger with Trump Media & Technology Group and the launch of their social media platform, Truth Social. It's a social media service backed by Donald Trump that's on track to launch Feb. 21, and investors are pouring into Digital World Acquisition stock ahead of the debut.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • Why Nio Stock Is Lower Today

    What happened Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was one of many electric vehicle companies whose shares were trading lower on Tuesday afternoon, amid a broad market decline triggered by rising rates on government bonds.

  • Why Unilever Stock Tanked 10% at the Open Today

    Shares of the consumer goods giant dropped as investors digested a failed attempt to buy its way into the healthcare niche.

  • This stock market correction ‘is not over yet,’ strategist says

    Bill Baruch, Blue Line Futures President, and Jason Ware, Albion Financial Group Partner and Chief Investment Officer, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market lows, the Fed, the financial and bank sectors, and investing opportunities amid high volatility periods.

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • Why AMC and GameStop Are Tumbling Today

    Meme stock trio AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) were all lower in morning trading Tuesday following the long weekend. There was no news directly associated with any of the stocks, but GameStop has a tangential relationship to big market news -- though it may surprise a few people its shares are moving in the direction they are. Microsoft announced this morning it was acquiring Activision Blizzard for almost $70 billion in cash, or around $95 per share.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    These three top growth names are already down a lot and trade at fair prices, but could become really huge bargains if the market falls more amid rising interest rates.

  • Big Tech sell-off not 'a long-term problem for the sector,' market strategist says

    J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist Jack Manley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stocks selling off, fourth quarter earnings for big banks, inflation data, and the Fed.

  • Rivian Stock Just Fell Below its IPO Price of $78 Per Share: Time to Buy?

    Share prices of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) briefly fell to $75.13 per share on Friday before closing the session at $79.95 per share. It was the first time Rivian stock dipped below its initial public offering (IPO) price of $78 per share. Howard Smith: Markets aren't always efficient, and that's how investors can gain an advantage.

  • Ford to book $8.2 billion fourth-quarter profit on Rivian investment

    Ford Motor Co. said late Tuesday it has realized a $8.2 billion gain in the fourth quarter related to its investments in Rivian Automotive Inc. following the electric-vehicle maker's November initial public offering.

  • Activision Blizzard shares skyrocket on acquisition by Microsoft

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick remaining CEO of the video game company, and the outlook for gaming publishers.

  • Why Asana Stock Is Plummeting Today

    The market is seeing red in Tuesday's trading, and Asana (NYSE: ASAN) stock is suffering a substantial pullback. The workplace software company's share price was down roughly 9.7% over the previous 24-hour period as of 2:15 p.m. ET. High levels of inflation, rising Treasury bond yields, weak economic data, and anticipation for upcoming interest rate hikes are combining to make investors more risk averse.

  • 2 Promising New Growth Stocks to Watch in 2022

    If so, then two names you'll want to keep a close eye on this year are Babylon Holdings (NYSE: BBLN) and Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR). Keep in mind that neither of these companies is profitable today -- so you may want to watch them for now -- but with their potential for growth and focus on artificial intelligence (AI), there's plenty of reason to take a closer look as potential additions to your portfolio in 2022. U.K.-based Babylon Holdings went public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in October 2021.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Kenneth Lawrence Fisher […]

  • Intel stock has a bright near-term future, says analyst

    Intel Corp. shares may have some bright spots ahead—at least in the very near future. Citi Research analyst Christopher Danely likes the setup for the chipmaker’s stock in the weeks to come, given the potential for a positive earnings surprise and optimism heading into the company’s February investor day. While Danely still has a neutral rating on Intel’s shares (INTC) he added a “positive Catalyst Watch” designation to the name on Tuesday, which he said reflects expectations for near-term upside.

  • Market strategist: Stocks are ‘repositioning’ due to anticipated Fed moves

    Citi Global Wealth Chief Investment Officer and Head of Global Wealth Investments David Bailin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for the market, the Fed winding down its accommodative policy, and inflation

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Lou

  • Earnings: Goldman Sachs profit slips, BNY Mellon posts Q4 beat, PNC and Truist beat EPS estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung discusses the earnings reports for Goldman Sachs, BNY Mellon, PNC, and Truist.

  • GME, AMC slide 10% amid market sell-off, apes vow holding

    Shares of GameStop (GME) and AMC (AMC), the flagship 'meme-stocks' were sliding on Tuesday amid a broader market selloff.