Army Corps offers update on Soo Locks construction

SAULT STE. MARIE — The Soo Locks are currently in the second phase of construction on a new lock project, which officials said will have a major impact on economies both local and nationwide.

At a recent webinar presentation, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provided an update on the current condition of construction at the Soo Locks. Currently, the locks are undergoing an extensive renovation with the introduction of the so far unnamed new lock.

The Soo Locks are seen from above. Around 95 percent of all the iron ore mined in the country passes through the Soo Locks, making the condition of the locks vital to multiple industries.

Currently, two of the four locks are open for use — the Poe Lock and the MacArthur Lock. At 800 feet long, the MacArthur Lock is not large enough to support most of the iron ore freighters that pass through, so around 88 percent of iron ore is restricted to the Poe Lock.

The new lock under construction will replace the old unused locks on the north side. When the new lock is in place, the Poe and new lock will be used interchangeably. Officials said having a backup lock in place will make maintenance easier on both.

The project has been underway for several years, and will take several more to complete. The current projected end date is around 2030. The project is split into three phases, and each phase began construction work by 2022.

The first portion of the project included deepening the upstream channels of the lock to a minimum depth of 32 feet. Phase 1 of the project completed construction in August 2022. Officials said this phase of the project was completed under budget and ahead of schedule.

Phase 2 of the project involves construction of the incoming walls so that ships can fit. Phase 2 is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Phase 2 construction also includes the addition of several concrete cells, which are cylindrical tall structures that support the walls. The cells are topped with concrete caps and covered in panels to create the wall structure.

The third phase includes the destruction of the unused locks, and physical construction of the new lock itself.

A trailer delivery arrives at the Soo Lock for Phase 3 construction management.

Current Phase 3 construction includes the building of a new steel bridge to cover the gap between locks, extensive electrical wiring throughout the buildings, and demolition of the still existing structures of the old locks.

So far, the project has spent $1.652 billion in funding. This money accounts for the completion of Phase 1 and the beginning of phases 2 and 3.

A base contract has been locked into place for $1.87 billion to complete the main portion of the project.

Several smaller contracts for Phase 3 of the project expire either in September of 2024 or September of 2025. Officials said that if these dates come to pass and the projects are not on schedule to begin, then the Army Corps will have to renegotiate.

So far, the Soo Locks project has created over 1,000 jobs, and will continue to create and support jobs as long as it is underway. In fact, so many workers are expected to take part in the project that temporary housing has been built in Kincheloe just for them.

More information about the project can be found at lre.usace.army.mil.

