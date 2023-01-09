U.S. markets open in 1 hour 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,931.50
    +16.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,877.00
    +105.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,164.50
    +51.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.00
    +7.60 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.24
    +2.47 (+3.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,879.20
    +9.50 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0693
    +0.0044 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.73
    -0.73 (-3.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2145
    +0.0052 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1740
    +0.1440 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,249.99
    +315.08 (+1.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    407.54
    +15.98 (+4.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,695.52
    -3.97 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Army Invited CodeMettle's INB2 Technology to PC22 Exercise

·2 min read

Air and ground, multi-vendor Edge-to-Enterprise NetOps Visibility and Control

ATLANTA, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeMettle, an innovative software developer of Network Operations (NetOps) software applications, announced their involvement at the recent Army Project Convergence 2022 (PC22) Exercise with the Integrated Battalion and Below (INB2) program. INB2 is a multi-waveform monitoring and management capability that started as a Network Cross-Functional Team (N-CFT) initiative in 2019, through the Adaptive Acquisition Framework, Middle Tier Acquisition (MTA). INB2 participated in PC22, proving their network management capability of the TrellisWare TSM Waveform and Tactical Radio Integration Kits (TRIK) as part of the Integrated Tactical Network (ITN). CodeMettle's platform-agnostic NetOps software application allows Soldiers to visualize and manage disparate radio technologies and waveforms within a single NetOps platform in a distributed battlefield management scenario. INB2 also aligns with the Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) initiative by displaying a joint Secure But Unclassified Network Common Operational Picture (NetCop).

"Siloed or poorly integrated defense network technologies can delay time-critical communications and decisions," said Richard Graham, CEO of CodeMettle. "For the all-service experiment, we were proud to provide defense leaders and operators a unified view of multiple technologies across disciplines, paired with essential tasking tools that speed issue identification and repairs."

Product Manager (PM) Tactical Cyber Network Operations (TCNO) and Product Lead Network Manager installed and configured INB2 for Air and Ground TSM network management. The INB2 capability enabled monitoring and managing the network and provided a situational understanding of the tactical radio network at the Exercise Control S6 NetOps cell. INB2 is the first application to provide this capability for the S6 from the ITN tactical edge to the highest echelon.

As part of DevSecOps and Agile Software Development Methodologies, CodeMettle received real-time feedback back from operational Users. This collaboration allows for continual improvement and flexible responses to changes in need, and understanding of the problems to be solved – enabling CodeMettle to deliver a better capability for the Warfighter.

"Defense leaders, network operators and Warfighters were delighted to see multiple technologies on one screen," commented Graham. "They also validated many of the benefits of integrated network operations and offered valuable feedback on which tactical data is most important to see – and how they want to see it. We'll use that input for future product enhancements."

About CodeMettle
CodeMettle serves defense, government and commercial partners through innovative and scalable commercial software products. Our agile solutions solve the most complex data integration, network operations and process challenges. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, CodeMettle provides a suite of distributed and scalable Network Operations products that enable enterprises to analyze, organize and consolidate complex data, processes and operations. Learn more.

Media Contact
Laura Hazelwood
Laura.hazelwood@codemettle.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/army-invited-codemettles-inb2-technology-to-pc22-exercise-301715897.html

SOURCE CodeMettle

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Top Stocks in Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Berkshire owns New England Asset Management (NEAM), a financial institution with $5.9 billion in invested assets, but none of those securities will appear in Berkshire's 13F filings. Instead, NEAM files its own Form 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission. To be perfectly clear, Buffett does not control NEAM's invested assets, at least not directly, but he does run the company that ultimately owns those assets.

  • iPhone Exports from India Double to Surpass $2.5 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. exported more than $2.5 billion of iPhones from India from April to December, nearly twice the previous fiscal year’s total, underscoring how the US tech giant is accelerating a shift from China with geopolitical tensions on the rise.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewBrazil Capital Reels After Anti-Lula Rioters Storm CongressShip Refloated After Running Aground in Egypt’s Suez CanalPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Wi

  • Solana, Cardano Tokens See Price Bump Amid Strong Transactional Activity

    The two tokens added nearly 20% in the past 24 hours as of Asian morning hours on Monday.

  • 3 Apple Stock Predictions for 2023

    Even the Magic 8 Ball couldn't have predicted the events of 2022. Let's see if this year will be any different.

  • Costco Memberships Are Going Up in 2023

    If there's ever been a good time to join Costco, it's now. There's no set date on when the wholesale giant is expected to raise the prices of its memberships, but Costco's chief financial officer,...

  • A big CES 2023 trend: All battery power, everywhere, all the time

    As we were roaming the halls of CES in Las Vegas, one product category stood out across the board: There's a lot of focus on portable (and less portable) power storage. The smallest portable power stations usually come with a few 110V sockets and some USB sockets with maybe a 12V car cigarette lighter port for small peripherals. From there, it can get pretty advanced: solid-state batteries, 240V power, wireless charging ports, the ability to plug in additional batteries and the option to be powered from a number of power sources, including mains power, solar, car chargers and even the high-end rapid chargers designed for electric vehicles.

  • Are Apple AirPods Pro an alternative to pricey hearing aids?

    A new study has shown Apple Airpods work just as well as hearing aids at a fraction of the cost. Here is a setting rundown to turn your earbuds into hearing aids.

  • Russian cyberattacks on Ukraine halved with help from Amazon and Microsoft

    Frontline support from Silicon Valley giants has helped halve the number of Russian cyber attacks on Ukraine, new figures show.

  • This New Ultra-Short-Throw 4K Laser Projector Has a Pop-Up Screen That Disappears When You’re Not Watching

    The screen can rise up and disappear in a matter of seconds.

  • The tech pioneer behind Sound Blaster has passed away

    Singaporean inventor and tech pioneer Sim Wong Hoo has passed away on January 4th at the age of 67.

  • How to unlock an Apple device when its owner dies

    Unlocking an Apple device without the owner's password is quite a task and can initially be done if the owner of the device has backed up data on iCloud.

  • Stop and smell the metaverse roses: Virtual world on display at CES

    Immersive technologies that can better lives, whether helping people treat dementia or learn to pilot fighter jets, is the future of the metaverse, virtual reality startups say.

  • 5 Secrets BJ's Wholesale Club Doesn't Want You to Know

    Whether you shop at Costco, Sam's Club, or BJ's Wholesale Club, you'll know that each warehouse store has its devout shoppers. If you're on team BJ's (or if you want to see how it stacks up against your fave!), you'll want to keep reading to hear retail experts spill their biggest shopping secrets. From how to save even more to the hidden benefits of your membership, these tips might change your next visit to the big-box store.READ THIS NEXT: 6 Secrets Sam's Club Doesn't Want You To Know. 1 Reme

  • China, a Pioneer in Regulating Algorithms, Turns Its Focus to Deepfakes

    Beijing is among the first governments to regulate hyper-realistic, AI-generated media with new rules set to take effect Jan. 10.

  • Anker charging accessories are at all-time lows today

    You can now grab a number of Anker chargers and other smartphone accessors at Amazon with discounts of up to 46 percent.

  • Ford, SK Cancel Turkey Battery Joint Venture Plan, Daily Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. and SK Innovation Co.’s battery unit canceled plans to build an electric-vehicle battery plant in Turkey amid rising global interest rates and weaker EV demand in Europe, the Korea Economic Daily reported. Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewBrazil Capital Reels After Anti-Lula Rioters Storm CongressShip Refloated After Running Aground in Egypt’s Suez CanalPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves EuropeSouth A

  • 6 Surprising Facts About Retirement

    With the shift away from pensions, workers are becoming more responsible for their own retirement needs. Unfortunately, many are falling short.

  • Can I Deduct My Church Donations From My Taxes?

    Giving money to a good cause can lift our spirits, but can it also lift our tax burden? What about if we're not donating to a charity, but to a church? Church, synagogue and mosque donations are tax-deductible, as long as … Continue reading → The post Are Church Donations Tax-Deductible? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Jumps at Start of Week With China Optimism Spurring Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied at the start of the week amid optimism about China’s demand recovery and gains in wider markets. Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewBrazil Capital Reels After Anti-Lula Rioters Storm CongressShip Refloated After Running Aground in Egypt’s Suez CanalPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves EuropeSouth Africa Has Its First Case of Most Transmissible Covid VariantWest Texas Intermediate futures surged above $76 a b

  • Earnings Remain Key Risk for Tech Stocks After Worst Year Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Relieved to have turned the page on the worst year for stocks in more than a decade, investors are finding that pricey share valuations and shrinking earnings still stand in the way of any swift bounceback for Big Tech.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewBrazil Capital Reels After Anti-Lula Rioters Storm CongressShip Refloated After Running Aground in Egypt’s Suez CanalPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves EuropeSouth Afr