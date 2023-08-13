Army struggling to hire cyber staff as attacks on Britain ramp up

armed forces

The Army is struggling to hire cyber security experts amid intense competition from business, its recruitment chief has admitted.

Richard Holroyd, managing director of Defence and Security at Capita, which handles recruitment for the Armed Forces, said it was having difficulty attracting candidates given the wealth of jobs on offer.

He told the Telegraph: “You’re saying to people with an interest in it, come and be a cyber specialist in the armed forces, but Raytheon is saying come and be a cyber specialist, BT are saying come and be a cyber specialist. So in those spaces, you’re competing.

“In a labour market with full employment it’s a tough, tough play.”

Mr Holroyd said Capita was on track to only meet 80pc of its Army recruitment target this year, in part because of difficulties filling technical roles.

He said: “Anything related to STEM [science, technology, engineering and mathematics] is a highly competitive environment. So STEM skills are tough.”

Capita’s exact target wasn’t given and the Ministry of Defence declined to comment on it.

The admission comes despite the increasing importance of cyber for both offensive and defensive capabilities.

The Minister of Defence said last month there was an “urgent requirement to continue to modernise the force to keep pace with technological developments”.

Boosting the digital skills is a “matter of priority” over the next three years, officials wrote in the Defence Command paper.

Mr Holroyd said cyber security experts have “much more choice” than in previous years and admitted that private sector companies have proven faster at recruiting, sometimes making offers within a few weeks.

Demand for cyber security experts is growing rapidly across both the public and private sector as attacks on Britain ramp up.

Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden warned earlier this year about the rise of “ideologically motivated” hackers who are increasingly targeting critical infrastructure and major businesses in an effort to disrupt everyday life.

Story continues

Britain faces a national skills shortage in cyber with employers struggling to fill almost four in 10 of the roles, official government figures show. Demand for cyber security experts jumped by a third last year, with over 160,000 jobs advertised.

Cyber is seen as an increasingly important area in modern warfare, alongside space.

The Minister of Defence and GCHQ, Britain’s digital intelligence agency, launched the National Cyber Force (NCF) in 2020 to respond to growing challenges. The NCF said in April it “carries out cyber operations on a daily basis to protect against threats to the UK, further the UK’s foreign policy, support military operations, and prevent serious crime”.

Former GCHQ chief Sir Jeremy Fleming said nations must be able ‘to contest and compete with adversaries in cyberspace’ - Stefan Jeremiah/PA

Then-GCHQ chief Sir Jeremy Fleming said at the time: “In an increasingly volatile and interconnected world, to be a truly responsible cyber power, nations must be able to contest and compete with adversaries in cyberspace.”

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “We are confident ongoing work will ensure the Armed Forces remains a highly attractive employer. The Ministry of Defence will continue to address skills shortages in the coming years as outlined in the Defence Command Paper 2023, particularly around cyber security.

“In July we announced plans to prioritise greater career flexibility; implement a Total Reward Approach; and digitise our people management system.”

As well as technical roles, Mr Holroyd said Capita was having difficulty recruiting chefs and tanker drivers for the Army, where the service is competing with supermarkets and energy companies.

A hoped-for uptick in interest in an Armed Forces career following the start of the Ukraine war did not materialise, he said, although the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the coronation of King Charles III provided a boost.

Capita won a 10-year contract to run recruitment for the Armed Forces in 2012 and was handed a two-year extension in 2020. It has previously come under fire for its running of the programme, which for several years missed its recruitment targets.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.