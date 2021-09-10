As Armyworms Invade US Lawns, Pesticide Sales See Boost

CLEVELAND, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A massive infestation of armyworms is wreaking havoc across the US, turning plush green lawns into barren dirt piles – and providing an autumn boost to pesticide sales in the process.

Freedonia Group logo

Usually confined to the South, the pests' territory expanded greatly this year due to environmental factors that have also allowed them to flourish in the Midwest and Northeast, where armyworms don't usually occur in significant numbers. As a result, homeowners who haven't had to deal with the crawly invaders before are dealing with them now.

What types of pesticides can be used to control armyworm populations? Below we highlight products that are expected to benefit from this year's unprecedented outbreak.

Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt)

Currently the most commercially significant biopesticide technology, Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) is an alternative to traditional chemical insecticides that can neutralize armyworm larvae without harming beneficial insects. Bt is used as a bioinsecticide applied to plants as needed; it is also a key component in plant biotechnology.

Bifenthrin

Bifenthrin is also an effective pesticide against armyworms. A pyrethroid, bifenthrin is a synthetic chemical designed to be similar to chemicals produced by insect-repelling pyrethrum flowers (chrysanthemums).

Carbaryl

Carbaryl can also be used to protect lawns and gardens from armyworms. However, like many carbamates, the pesticide is falling out of favor in some areas due to its environmental impact.

Want to Learn More?

The Freedonia Group projects US pesticide demand to increase 2.3% annually to $17 billion in 2025, boosted by continued efforts to increase crop yields without expanding total cropland area, in addition to the increasing importance of more eco-friendly formulations, many of which are newer, more expensive products.

Global Pesticides analyzes the world market for pesticides. Historical data for 2010, 2015 and 2020, and forecasts to 2025 and 2030 are provided for demand in current (including inflation) US dollars and/or metric tons of active ingredient.

Story continues

The products focused on are:

herbicides

insecticides

fungicides

other pesticides and repellants

Markets analyzed are:

agriculture

commercial (including industrial)

consumer

Also included in the scope of this report are repellants, which instead of killing pests, are designed to repel or discourage their presence.

About the Freedonia Group - The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is the premier international industrial research company, providing our clients with product analyses, market forecasts, industry trends, and market share information. From one-person consulting firms to global conglomerates, our analysts provide companies with unbiased, reliable industry market research and analysis to help them make important business decisions. With over 100 studies published annually, we support over 90% of the industrial Fortune 500 companies. Find off-the-shelf studies at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/ or contact us for custom research: +1 440.842.2400.

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.842.2400

cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/as-armyworms-invade-us-lawns-pesticide-sales-see-boost-301373427.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group