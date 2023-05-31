Aroa Biosurgery Limited's (ASX:ARX) Price Is Right But Growth Is Lacking

Aroa Biosurgery Limited's (ASX:ARX) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 5.5x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the Biotechs industry in Australia, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 12.9x and even P/S above 43x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/S.

How Aroa Biosurgery Has Been Performing

Recent times haven't been great for Aroa Biosurgery as its revenue has been rising slower than most other companies. Perhaps the market is expecting the current trend of poor revenue growth to continue, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For Aroa Biosurgery?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Aroa Biosurgery would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 60% gain to the company's top line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 153% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the five analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 25% per year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 34% per year growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this information, we can see why Aroa Biosurgery is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Aroa Biosurgery's P/S?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Aroa Biosurgery maintains its low P/S on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider industry, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

