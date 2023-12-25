Aroa Biosurgery Limited's (ASX:ARX) top owners are retail investors with 51% stake, while 28% is held by insiders

Key Insights

Every investor in Aroa Biosurgery Limited (ASX:ARX) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 51% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Individual insiders, on the other hand, account for 28% of the company's stockholders. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Aroa Biosurgery, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Aroa Biosurgery?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Aroa Biosurgery already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Aroa Biosurgery's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Aroa Biosurgery. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Brian Ward with 9.6% of shares outstanding. Philip McCaw is the second largest shareholder owning 5.8% of common stock, and Harbour Asset Management Limited holds about 5.2% of the company stock.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 22 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Aroa Biosurgery

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Aroa Biosurgery Limited. It has a market capitalization of just AU$271m, and insiders have AU$77m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 51% of Aroa Biosurgery. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Aroa Biosurgery better, we need to consider many other factors.

