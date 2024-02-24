Aroa Biosurgery Non-Executive Director Acquires 1.7% More Stock

Potential Aroa Biosurgery Limited (ASX:ARX) shareholders may wish to note that the Non-Executive Director, Philip McCaw, recently bought AU$176k worth of stock, paying AU$0.54 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 1.7%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Aroa Biosurgery

Notably, that recent purchase by Philip McCaw is the biggest insider purchase of Aroa Biosurgery shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$0.57. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Aroa Biosurgery share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Philip McCaw was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Aroa Biosurgery Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 28% of Aroa Biosurgery shares, worth about AU$56m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Aroa Biosurgery Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Aroa Biosurgery shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Aroa Biosurgery.

