U.S. markets open in 1 hour 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,607.25
    +1.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,824.00
    +24.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,875.00
    -19.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,360.00
    +5.70 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.07
    -0.98 (-1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.00
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    -0.13 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.44
    +0.18 (+1.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3636
    -0.0031 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6690
    -0.3290 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,116.62
    +1,153.41 (+1.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,539.40
    +75.89 (+5.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,246.49
    -42.13 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

The Aroma Chemicals Market valuation would reach over $8 billion by 2027, says Global Market Insights Inc.

·4 min read

The growth of the aroma chemicals market is propelled by the mounting demand for cosmetics & personal care products in emerging nations, prevalent water scarcity, and burgeoning need for disinfection and cleanliness in healthcare facilities during COVID-19, says this report.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest report by Global Market Insights Inc., the Aroma Chemicals Market was estimated at $5 billion in 2020 and is slated to surpass at over USD 8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2027. The research report delivers an in-depth analysis of top winning strategies, market size & estimations, wavering market trends, competitive scenario, drivers & opportunities, and major investment pockets.

Aroma Chemicals Market
Aroma Chemicals Market

Aroma chemicals are chemical substances that impart odor. These substances are used extensively to provide scent or flavor in products as they are typically highly volatile. Along with essential oils, these substances form the backbone of components that are used to formulate fragrances and flavors. Booming demand for luxury cosmetic and personal care products with attractive aromas is expected to impel the aroma chemicals industry growth through the forecast period. Moreover, escalating consumer interest in aromatherapy is also likely to fuel market growth in the coming years.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4596

Benzenoids are set to witness an upsurge in demand due to rising consumer interest in natural food ingredients over chemical ingredients. The natural source of benzenoids is also anticipated to observe high adoption in the food & beverage industry owing to soaring consumer preference for processed food & beverage products with natural ingredients. Additionally, growing concerns pertaining to side effects of cosmetics on the skin are stimulating the demand for natural ingredients in aroma chemicals, which is foreseen to boost the adoption of benzenoid aroma chemicals. Driven by these factors, the global aroma chemicals market from the benzenoids product segment is estimated to exceed a valuation of USD 3.1 billion by 2027.

Key reasons for aroma chemicals market growth:

  • Surging usage in developing water-efficient laundry products.

  • Growing consumer interest in aromatherapy.

  • High product significance in cosmetics & personal care products.

  • Increasing product demand in North America.

2027 forecasts show 'soaps & detergents' segment retaining its dominance:

Based on application, the soaps & detergents segment is projected to surpass USD 965 million in revenue by 2027. Government initiatives to promote cleanliness, particularly in developing countries like India and China, coupled with the increasing need for essential cleaning products in the healthcare sector, are slated to support the demand for soaps & detergents in healthcare applications, thereby fostering the aroma chemicals market outlook.

Europe to maintain top status in terms of revenue:

In the regional landscape, the Europe aroma chemicals market share is anticipated to progress at approximately 6% CAGR through the assessment period due to the expanding cosmetic & personal care industry in the region. Europe is the largest market for cosmetic products owing to the high presence of manufacturers in the region, which is speculated to propel product demand in cosmetic manufacturing.

Request for customization of this report: https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4596

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on aroma chemicals market

Following the outbreak of SARS-CoV-2, researchers sought to identify methods to accelerate patient recovery from COVID-19-induced loss of smell. This substantially improved product significance in COVID-19 treatment.

Furthermore, the onset of COVID-19 disrupted the global supply chain, adversely impacting virtually all industries. To cope with this situation, companies implemented lucrative strategies to capitalize on growth opportunities and expand their industry presence, which has been favorable for market growth during the pandemic. For instance, in February 2021, Eternis Fine Chemicals, India's largest exporter of aroma chemicals, acquired Tennants Fine Chemicals, the largest producer of aroma chemicals in the UK.

Leading market players

Key companies operating in the aroma chemicals industry include BASF SE, Solvay, Kelkar Group, Hindustan Mint & Agro Products, Symrise AG, Robertet, and Kao Corporation, among others.

Related Reports:

U.S. Aroma Chemicals Market - Future Business Strategies and Revenue Impact Analysis, 2027

Industrial Hemp Market - Future Business Strategies and Revenue Impact Analysis, 2025

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider. Offering syndicated and custom research reports, growth consulting and business intelligence services, Global Market Insights, Inc. aims to help clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data that aid in strategic decision making.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com
Web: https://www.gminsights.com

Global Market Insights, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Global Market Insights, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-aroma-chemicals-market-valuation-would-reach-over-8-billion-by-2027-says-global-market-insights-inc-301414004.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Here is Why the Bank Chapter Will Transform SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) had its "buy the rumor "moment yesterday after the stock rallied almost 13%. The main driver behind the move is likely the expectation that the company will get the regulatory green light for its bank charter. We can expect more volatility as the earnings report date is closing in, set for November 10.

  • Tesla Squanders Some of $300 Billion Gain on Musk’s Hertz Tweet

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is poised to give back some of its more than $300 billion gain since Hertz Global Holdings Inc. announced a massive order for its electric vehicles, after Elon Musk cast doubt on the deal and downplayed its potential.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In

  • Why Ocugen Stock Will Probably Soar Tomorrow -- but Shouldn't

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) have skyrocketed close to 550% year to date. Here's why the stock will probably soar even more tomorrow -- but shouldn't. Tomorrow -- Nov. 3, 2021 -- a World Health Organization (WHO) technical advisory group is scheduled to meet to review the data for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for a potential Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? This Analyst Suggests 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’re about halfway through earnings, and of the S&P-listed companies that have reported, more than 80% are beating the forecasts for earnings, revenues, or both. Wall Street is predicting that Q3 profits will grow more than 35% year-over-year. On another positive note, US consumer confidence rose last month, with an October print of 113.8, better than the expectation of 108, and beating the September reading of 109.8. The October gain marks a reversal of a three-month fall. Watching the situati

  • Pfizer Stock Charges Higher as Drug Maker Boosts 2021 Guidance

    The drug maker reported Covid-19 vaccine sales in the quarter of $13 billion, higher than Wall Street forecasts.

  • Refiner Marathon posts quarterly profit on robust fuel demand

    Marathon's total throughput, or the amount of crude processed, rose to 2.8 million barrels per day (bpd) from 2.5 bpd in the corresponding period last year. The company also said it is pursuing strategic alternatives, which could include a sale, of its 68,000 bpd Kenai refinery near Anchorage, Alaska.

  • What the Shiba Inu-led memecoin craze says about crypto oversight: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

  • Pfizer shares jump 2.5% premarket as earnings beat, company raises guidance

    Pfizer Inc. shares jumped 2.5% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the company beat earnings estimates for the third quarter and raised guidance, boosted by strong sales of its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty. The company posted net income of $8.146 billion, or $1.42 a share, for the quarter, up from $1.469 billion, or 26 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.34, well ahead of the $1.08 FactSet consensus. Revenue more than doubled to $24.094 billion from $10

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • Tesla Stock Is Sliding. Just Don’t Blame Hertz or Recalls.

    Recalls and uncertainty about a big fleet sale could be responsible for the shares' slide. There's another, more likely, reason.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have been an unstoppable force on Wall Street. Historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's ongoing quantitative easing measures have created a pool of abundant cheap capital that fast-paced businesses have used to hire, innovate, and acquire. If there's a high-growth industry just begging for bargain hunters to strike, it's advertising technology.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally As Tesla Skids On Elon Musk Tweet, Vehicle Recall

    Dow Jones futures were in focus early Tuesday after the stock market rally hit record levels. Tesla stock surged to all-time highs.

  • Why Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis, Tilray, and Sundial Stocks Are on Fire

    Marijuana stocks are on fire Monday, as multiple Wall Street analysts update their valuations in the sector and news emerges from Italy concerning prospects for legalization in that country. Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) -- meme stock traders' favorite flavor of cannabis -- is gaining 2.2%. Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) is topping a 4.5% gain.

  • Goldman Sachs Bets on These 3 Stocks; Sees at Least 30% Upside Potential

    We blame weather forecasters when they can’t predict a sunny day or a storm, but think of the data set they have to parse, and the conflicting winds and calms that come ahead of late-summer storm. Today’s market environment would baffle the best meteorologist. Stocks are at all-time record levels, while Congress is locked in battle with itself, unable to pass a coherent spending package. The President’s preferred spending bill would run up Federal outlays into the trillions of dollars, boosting

  • 10 Best Basic Material Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best basic material stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Best Basic Material Stocks to Buy Now. Over the last few decades, rising demand for raw materials to support infrastructure development, industrialization, and […]

  • 3 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in November

    Investors can benefit from investing in technology companies that pay significant dividends (if they know where to look).

  • ConocoPhillips tops profit estimates for third quarter amid high oil prices

    ConocoPhillips posted net income of $2.4 billion, or $1.78 a share, for the third quarter, after a loss of $500 million, or 42 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.77, well ahead of the $1.52 FactSet consensus. "Special items for the current quarter included a contingent payment from Cenovus associated with the 2017 Canadian disposition and a non-cash impairment credit, partially offset by a loss on asset sales and transaction and restructuring expens

  • Zillow stock dives after analyst highlights two-thirds of homes bought are underwater

    Shares of Zillow Group Inc. took a dive Monday, after KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted how most of the homes the real estate services company purchased, with an aim to flip them, were now worth less than what they paid for them.

  • DuPont Offers About $275 a Share for Rogers Corp.

    (Bloomberg) -- Chemical company DuPont de Nemours Inc. agreed to buy engineering materials maker Rogers Corp. for about $5.2 billion to expand into electric cars and driver assistance systems.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at