Aromatherapy Market to Generate $4,248 Million Revenue by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aromatherapy market produced $1,687 million in 2021, and it is projected to rise at a rate of 10.80% from 2021 to 2030, to garner $4,248 million revenue in 2030, according to P&S Intelligence.

  • Aromatherapy provides support in the recovery of various illnesses, such as immune system, cardiovascular, respiratory, pain, skin, and digestion problems, sleeplessness, anxiety, and wound-related issues.

  • The rising public awareness of the health advantages of aetheroleum increases the footfall of patients at spas for relaxation therapies. Hence, the increase in the consumer expenditure on health and wellness is a major element fueling the demand for these products.

  • In addition, the rising popularity of wellness tourism activities, with travelers availing of such services at low cost in other nations, boosts the industry growth.

Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/aromatherapy-market/report-sample

Growing Demand for Stress-Relieving Therapies 

The increasing requirement for soothing and stress-relieving therapies, led by the busy and stressful schedules, propels the industry. The growing prevalence of dermatological conditions also boosts the consumption of such products, as aromatherapy reduces inflammation and improves skin appearance.

The antibacterial, antifungal, and antiseptic properties of carrier and essential oils can also be used for treating various hair and skin conditions.

North America Dominates Industry 

The U.S. holds a 78% share of the North American industry, due to the growing awareness of the benefits of alternative therapies. In addition, the revenue of the country's industry is expected to rise due to the favorable legislation and regulations for essential oil processing.

Rising Popularity of Natural and Herbal Remedies Boosts Industry 

Presently, alternative therapies are widely utilized for healing purposes due to the growing popularity of natural and herbal remedies in place of synthetic medications. This is because natural therapies are now known to better improve emotional and physical health, with minimal adverse effects. Therefore, the industry size is projected to rise due to the growing incidence of anxiety and skin problems.

Additionally, essential oils are non-toxic and safe for inhalation and topical use. The rising number of people utilizing self-medication to deal with pain of various types and the common cold, thus, propels the industry.

Browse detailed report on Aromatherapy Market Share, Growth, Trends and Demand Forecast to 2030

Increasing Usage of Essential Oils 

The consumables category holds a significant share, of 79%, in the industry, due to the rising usage of carrier oils and aromatic essential oils for the treatment of various conditions. For instance, essential oils are used in treating pain, relieving stress, and improving wellness.

Rising Usage of Ultrasonic Diffusers To Fuel Demand for Equipment

The equipment category is projected to show substantial growth, led by the ease in the therapeutic application of aromatic substances that the various types of diffusers available in the market offer.

For instance, ultrasonic diffusers utilize water to spread essential oils in the area through an air medium. In addition, inhalable mist with water and oil content can infuse the entire room, and oil can easily be dispersed by these devices as well.

Global Aromatherapy Market Report Coverage

By Product

  • Consumables

  • Equipment

By Mode of Delivery

  • Topical Application

  • Aerial Diffusion

  • Direct Inhalation

By Application

  • Relaxation

  • Skin and Hair Care

  • Pain Management

  • Cold and Cough

  • Insomnia

  • Scar management

By Distribution Channel

  • Direct-To-Customer

  • B2B

By End User

  • Home Use

  • Spa and Wellness Centers

  • Hospitals and Clinics

  • Yoga and Meditation Centers

Regional Analysis

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:
Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

