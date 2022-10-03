Aromatherapy Market to grow by USD 1.92 Bn, Increasing use of aromatherapy at home to boost market growth 2025 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Aromatherapy Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses. The aromatherapy market size is expected to increase by USD 1.92 bn, at a CAGR of 6.71% from 2020 to 2025. Read Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aromatherapy Market

Aromatherapy Market Region Analysis

North America will account for 39% of the market's growth over the forecasted timeframe. The aromatherapy industry in North America is primarily centered in the US. This region's market will grow more quickly than those in Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In order to help vendors create effective business plans, this market research report includes comprehensive information on the competition intelligence, marketing gaps, and geographical prospects available to them.

The consumables segment will significantly increase its market share in the aromatherapy industry. The focus market's largest market share is made up of consumables. The focus of vendors on the enhancement and development of their product lines is one of the major elements fostering the segment's growth. The rise in average per capita family disposable income and the rising demand for high-end health and wellness items are the main drivers propelling the segment share growth.

Market Dynamics

One of the main factors driving the growth of the aromatherapy market is the rise in demand for goods for at-home use. Lavender, eucalyptus, and lemon are a few of the essential oils that are frequently used for aromatherapy at home. Aromatherapy is primarily used at home for relaxation, sleep, mood enhancement, cold and flu relief, and pain management.

Because spa visits are pricey and essential oils may be purchased and applied in a home setting with the help of diffusers, which are readily available at retail stores or online, there is a significant demand for aromatherapy items for at-home use. Although factors such as side effects related to aromatherapy may impede the market growth.

Company Profiles

The aromatherapy market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Biolandes Aromes SAS, doTERRA International LLC, Edens Garden Inc., Majestic Pure Cosmeceuticals, Moksha Lifestyle Products, Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd., Rocky Mountain Oils LLC, Virgin Scent Inc., and Young Living Essential Oils.

Some of the Major key Market Vendor Offerings

Biolandes Aromes SAS: The company offers a wide range of aromatherapy products such as Kashmiri Nargis and Madurai Jasmine range of blended diffuser oils.

doTERRA International LLC: The company offers a wide range of aromatherapy products such as the Emotional Aromatherapy system kit and Emotional Aromatherapy touch kit.

Edens Garden Inc.: The company offers a wide range of aromatherapy products such as the Top Single Essential oil set, and Top Synergy Blend Essential oil set among others.

Majestic Pure Cosmeceuticals: The company offers a wide range of aromatherapy products such as lavender essential oil, peppermint essential oil, rosehip carrier oil, and tea tree oil among others.

Moksha Lifestyle Products: The company offers a wide range of aromatherapy products such as ajowan oil, aniseed oil, babchi oil, and almond oil among others.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Aromatherapy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.71% Market growth 2021-2025 $1.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.40 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Biolandes Aromes SAS, doTERRA International LLC, Edens Garden Inc., Majestic Pure Cosmeceuticals, Moksha Lifestyle Products, Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd., Rocky Mountain Oils LLC, Virgin Scent Inc., and Young Living Essential Oils Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Consumables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Biolandes Aromes SAS

doTERRA International LLC

Edens Garden Inc.

Majestic Pure Cosmeceuticals

Moksha Lifestyle Products

Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd.

Rocky Mountain Oils LLC

Virgin Scent Inc.

Young Living Essential Oils

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

