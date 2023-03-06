U.S. markets close in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,072.17
    +26.53 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,514.46
    +123.49 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,804.71
    +115.70 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,922.42
    -5.84 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.50
    -0.18 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,859.20
    +4.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    21.28
    +0.04 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0689
    +0.0055 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9460
    -0.0180 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2034
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8500
    +0.0190 (+0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,511.91
    +57.27 (+0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    511.26
    +268.58 (+110.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,925.63
    -21.48 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,237.78
    +310.31 (+1.11%)
     

De-aromatic Solvents Market is Encouraged to Reach US$ 2.8 billion by 2033 | Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research
·4 min read
Persistence Market Research
Persistence Market Research

De-aromatic Solvents Widely Used in Paint, Coating, and Ink Applications: Persistence Market Research

New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global De-aromatic Solvents Market is valued at US$ 1.62 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to exhibit a growth rate of 5.6% between 2023 and 2033. The market for de-aromatic solvents is estimated to reach US$ 2.8 billion by 2033.

Market growth is attributed to growing demand from various end-use industries such as paints, coatings & inks, metalworking, and adhesives & sealants

De-aromatic solvents are widely used for paint, coating, and ink applications since they are safer alternatives as compared to conventional solvents and do not emit harmful volatile organic compounds. There has been an increase in the use of medium and higher flash point grades for metalworking applications.

De-aromatic solvents are employed in the production of consumer goods such as aerosols, household insecticides, and repellents for mosquitoes. Naphtha, a byproduct of the refinement of crude oil, serves as the feedstock for de-aromatized hydrocarbon solvents. As a result of crude oil price volatility, the pricing of these petroleum-based de-aromatized hydrocarbon solvents is often unstable. This has a negative impact on producers' profitability, which may impede market expansion to some extent.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/9926

During the projection period, de-aromatic solvent consumption is anticipated to increase at a pace that is higher than average, particularly in Asia Pacific countries such as China, India, and South Korea. As a result, some of the top manufacturers are allocating resources to improving their current production capacity to meet this rising demand from a broad range of industries.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global de-aromatic solvents market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 2.8 billion by the end of 2033.

  • The paints, coatings, and inks segment is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% during the assessment period.

  • East Asia is anticipated to create an incremental dollar opportunity of US$ 370.2 million over the decade.

  • The medium flash point segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6% through 2033.

Key market participants are investing a fair share of their revenue in research & development to investigate new applications of de-aromatic solvents, as the market is still in its developmental stage,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/9926

Competitive Landscape

The global market for de-aromatic solvents has been identified as a fragmented space owing to several players capturing a sizable market share. Some of the key market players included in the report are Exxon Mobil Corporation, Shell Plc, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Compañía Española de Petróleos, S.A.U. (CEPSA), Neste Oyj, Calumet Specialty Products Partner L.P., Mehta Petro-Refineries Limited, Isu Exachem Co. Ltd, SK Geo Centric, DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH, Avani Petrochem Private Limited, Raj Petro Specialties Pvt Ltd, and TotalEnergies S.E.

Key market players are investing a significant portion of their revenue in research and development to investigate new de-aromatic solvent applications. The market is currently in a progressive stage, with numerous key activities such as expansions, acquisitions, or collaborations being observed.

There are several potential applications for this chemical; however, low consumer/end-user awareness and the availability of substitutes are significant barriers that must be overcome before its widespread use. Despite these obstacles, there is a lot of potentials for this chemical to have a big impact in the future.

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/9926

More Valuable Insights Available

De-aromatic Solvents Market Segmentations-

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a new market research report on the global de-aromatic solvents market that contains an industry analysis of 2018 to 2022 and an opportunity assessment for 2023 to 2033.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, flash point, boiling point, application, and region.

  • By Flash Point: Low Flash Point, Medium Flash Point, High Flash Point

  • By Application: Paints, Coatings, and Inks, Metalworking, Industrial Cleaning, Adhesives and Sealants, Drilling Fluids, Consumer Products, Others

  • By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia Pacific, East Asia, Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The report also provides supply and demand trends along with an overview of the parent market.

For additional insights on how the de-aromatic solvents market will shape up over the decade, write to media@persistencemarketresearch.com

Other Trending Reports: 

About Persistence Market Research – Chemicals and Materials

The Chemicals and Materials division of Persistence Market Research offers a distinct and pinpoint analysis of the chemicals and materials industry. Chemical coverage extends from commodity, bulk, specialty, and petrochemicals to advanced materials, composites, and nanotechnology in particular with special emphasis on ‘green alternatives, recycling, and renewable technology developments, supply-demand-trade assessment. Our research studies are widely referred by chemical manufacturers, research institutions, channel partners, and government bodies for developing – ‘The Way Forward’.

Contact

Rajendra Singh  
Persistence Market Research  
U.S. Sales Office: 
305 Broadway, 7th Floor 
New York City, NY 10007 
+1-646-568-7751 
United States 
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353 
Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • The 6% CD has arrived.  Should you bite?

    Thanks to rapidly rising interest rates, many reputable banks and credit unions are now offering certificates of deposit with impressive rates above 4%. Security Plus Federal Credit Union offers an 11-month, 6% APY CD with a minimum $1,000 deposit and maximum $50,000 deposit to Baltimore City residents. Meanwhile, Frontwave Credit Union offers 6% on an 18-month CD for residents of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego Counties, California who can pony up a minimum deposit of $1,000.

  • What Awaits ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) in Q4 Earnings?

    High fuel costs might have hurt the fourth-quarter 2022 bottom-line performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM).

  • US Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks are being forced to do something they haven’t done for 15 years: fight for deposits.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieCredit Suisse Loses One of Its Biggest BackersAfter years of earning next to nothing, depositors are discovering a trove of higher-yi

  • Tesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- A Tesla Inc.-inspired price war among electric vehicle makers in China is taking a toll on even the most resilient players, as evidenced by BYD Co.’s staggering $18 billion drop in the past month.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieCredit Suisse Loses One of Its

  • BridgeBio Soars 64% And Breaks Out After Smashing Expectations In A Dwarfism Study

    BridgeBio Pharma smashed Wall Street's expectations in a study of children with dwarfism, leading BBIO stock to break out in massive volume.

  • I'm 50. How Much Should I Have in My 401(k)?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Annaly Capital (NLY) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Annaly Capital (NLY) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Apple Stock Is a Buy, Goldman Sachs Says. The Market Is Missing Something.

    The market should be paying more attention to the tech giant’s installed user base and recurring revenue growth from services, or as Goldman analysts put it, the 'Apple-as-a-Service' opportunity.

  • Tesla Cuts Prices on Its Vehicles Again. Analyst Raises Target for the Stock.

    The electric-vehicle company lowers the tags on the Model S and Model X. Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois is now looking for $230 a share from $180.

  • CTI BioPharma (CTIC) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    CTI BioPharma (CTIC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -55.56% and 15.24%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 'Act of God': The price of eggs keeps soaring due to an 'unprecedented' crisis, warns a trade strategist — here are 2 surging food stocks to help buck the slumping market

    Don’t just consume food, invest in it.

  • Is Verizon A Buy Or Sell Amid More Management Changes?

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. When will revenue growth reaccelerate?

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Forget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in View

    (Bloomberg) -- As Covid-19 lockdowns gripped the world in 2020, Bernard Looney, chief executive officer of BP Plc, made a startling admission: He thought that oil demand might never return to its pre-pandemic peak. But recently, Looney has done an about-face. Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in ViewChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to W

  • Stock Market’s Fate Comes Down to the Next 13 Trading Sessions

    (Bloomberg) -- Four major events over the next 13 trading sessions will be the key catalysts in determining whether this year’s stock-market revival gets derailed or starts rolling again after a February slump.Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for

  • Top Reasons Not To Roll Over Your 401(k) To an IRA

    Five cases in which keeping your plan in place—or employing another non-IRA strategy—is the better move.

  • Lordstown Motors’ Sales Were Dreadful. The Stock Is Rising Anyway.

    The electric-vehicles start-up reported a fourth-quarter loss of 45 cents a share from $194,000 in sales. Wall Street was looking for a 32 cent per share loss from roughly $7 million in sales.

  • Buy This Small-Cap Retail Stock. Shares Could Rise by 50%.

    The retail chain now has 333 stores, and is expanding into the Northeast. It has seen steady growth, high profitability, and low debt. And there’s no reason that its growth won’t continue.

  • Wall Street Concedes There Is Finally an Alternative to Stocks

    Wall Street says it is done with TINA. For years after the 2008 financial crisis, investors held on to the belief that “there is no alternative” to stocks. Bond yields had hit rock bottom—they were even in negative territory in Japan and much of Europe.