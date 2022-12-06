U.S. markets close in 1 hour 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,930.93
    -67.91 (-1.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,495.87
    -451.23 (-1.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,003.48
    -236.46 (-2.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,810.36
    -29.86 (-1.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.01
    -2.92 (-3.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.40
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.23
    -0.19 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0468
    -0.0030 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5590
    -0.0400 (-1.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2145
    -0.0049 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0310
    +0.3460 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,983.75
    -81.17 (-0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.88
    -1.92 (-0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.39
    -46.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

Aronson Joins CRED iQ as Chief Commercial Officer

·2 min read

Former EDR & Compstak Executive joins CRE data firm CRED iQ

NEW YORK and PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRED iQ, the fastest growing provider of commercial real estate (CRE) data, analytics and valuation is pleased to announce that Chris Aronson has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer.

CRED iQ has added veteran technology executive Chris Aronson as Chief Commercial Officer. Aronson was previously Chief Commercial Officer at CompStak and CEO of EDR, both CRE technology platforms.
CRED iQ has added veteran technology executive Chris Aronson as Chief Commercial Officer. Aronson was previously Chief Commercial Officer at CompStak and CEO of EDR, both CRE technology platforms.

Chris brings deep leadership experience serving CRE investors, owners, and financial institutions. As CEO of EDR, he oversaw the delivery of CRE loan underwriting workflow/risk management software and data to over one thousand lenders globally. He then led the sale of the business for $205 Million. Chris also served as CEO of eDiligence, as well as Chief Commercial Officer at CompStak, both CRE data and analytics firms. Throughout his career, he has delivered strong growth and liquidity to investors, colleagues and stakeholders, including three successful exits.

"CRED iQ is the platform that the CRE world has been begging for—I have never witnessed this level of client enthusiasm," said Aronson. "It is an honor to join this exceptional team as we enter an exciting new chapter of growth and innovation."

"Chris is a world-class executive with a proven track record of launching & growing several data & tech businesses throughout his career, and I couldn't be more thrilled to be working with him," said Michael Haas, CRED iQ's Co-Founder & CEO. "Chris's leadership and operational experience will be invaluable as we launch new products next year and continue servicing our growing enterprise customer base."

CRED iQ provides actionable data to commercial real estate lenders, brokers, and investors. CRED iQ's customers use the platform to identify valuable leads for leasing, lending, refinancing, distressed debt, and acquisition opportunities. Additionally, CRED iQ's proprietary technology & valuation platform allows for the seamless integration of third-party data vendors to streamline workflows and improve business decisions.

About CRED iQ

CRED iQ is a commercial real estate data, analytics, and valuation platform providing actionable intelligence to CRE and capital markets investors. The data platform is powered by over $2.0 trillion in transactions and data covering CRE, CMBS, CRE CLO, SBLL, and all of the loans securitized within the GSE/Agency universe.

CRED iQ - a commercial real estate data, analytics, and valuation platform that delivers property- and loan-level insights for CRE professionals. (PRNewsfoto/CRED iQ)
CRED iQ - a commercial real estate data, analytics, and valuation platform that delivers property- and loan-level insights for CRE professionals. (PRNewsfoto/CRED iQ)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aronson-joins-cred-iq-as-chief-commercial-officer-301696153.html

SOURCE CRED iQ

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 393% to 1,153% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    The first fast-paced company with serious upside is hydrogen fuel-cell solution provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). According to analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright, Plug Power can reach $78. For those of you keeping score at home, this would work out to a near-quintupling in the company's share price in 2023.

  • Cannabis stocks move after President Biden signs marijuana research bill

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at cannabis-tied shares following President Biden's signing of a marijuana research bill.

  • EV Roundup: November Deliveries of NIO, LI & XPEV Grab Limelight

    While NIO and Li Auto (LI) hit monthly-record deliveries in November, XPeng (XPEV) sees a sharp fall in deliveries on a yearly basis.

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Slumped 11% in November

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell 11.4% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The primary factor weighing on the oil stock was its third-quarter report, where the company unveiled a lower total dividend payment. Devon Energy launched the oil industry's first fixed-plus-variable dividend framework in early 2021.

  • 12 Best Communication Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best communication stocks to buy today. If you want to read about some more communication stocks to buy today, go directly to 5 Best Communication Stocks To Buy Today. The communications industry has grown from a sector that used to include just telecommunications, newspapers, magazines, books, and radio […]

  • Why Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify Stocks All Tumbled Tuesday

    A broad cross-section of stocks tumbled again on Tuesday as market watchers focused on the Federal Reserve Bank's ongoing battle against inflation. Over the past several days, a couple of strong economic reports have increased concerns about the trajectory of an already overheated economy. With that as a backdrop, shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell 2%, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) tumbled 2.4%, and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) had slumped 4% as of 12:19 p.m. ET.

  • Is SNDL Stock a Buy Now?

    Nearly two years after its stock took a meme-driven trip to the moon and back in early 2021, SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) is starting to look like a serious contender. In the long term, it could leverage its leading position to return lots of capital to shareholders, but that won't be anytime soon.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Before 2023 That Can Set You Up for Life

    Given all the market uncertainty this year and the downward trend of the major indices, it's no surprise that some investors are hesitant to buy right now. Knowing the right time to pull the trigger on a stock purchase (or a sale) is often one of the hardest parts of being an investor. Three such buy-now opportunities are Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Blink Charging Stocks Plunged Today

    When investors are in "risk-off" mode, unprofitable EV companies are often the first to be sold.

  • Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One...

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    A strong jobs report these days runs counter to the Fed’s wishes. The line of thought is that if the job market is still too hot, the Fed won’t be keen on loosening its tight monetary policy in the ongoing efforts to tame inflation. And this is a scenario the market is keen to avoid after a series of 75 basis-point hikes this year. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly thinks the latest numbers flatter to deceive and believes the way the data is reported distorts the real

  • A Hedge Fund Hit by FTX Collapse Defaults on $36 Million of Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Contagion from the messy implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire is spilling into the world of decentralized finance, after a hedge fund was declared in default on almost $36 million of loans.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineTech Drives Stock Rout Amid Gloom From Bank CEOs: Markets WrapElo

  • 12 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best undervalued energy stocks to buy. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy. 2022 has been the year for energy stocks. While all sectors of the economy fluctuated, the energy sector remained relatively […]

  • Analysts are Revising Prices Targets of These 10 Stocks Following Earnings

    In this article, we will look at the 10 stocks that recently received revised price targets from analysts after their recent earnings. If you want to see more such stocks on the list, go directly to Analysts are Revising Prices Targets of These 5 Stocks Following Earnings. Notable stocks, including Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL), Dollar […]

  • 5 Must-Own Stocks for the Next Bull Market

    These top-tier innovators and industry leaders are the companies you'll want in your portfolio when the next bull market takes shape.

  • NRG Energy to Buy Vivint Smart Home for $2.8 Billion

    The deal for home-security business Vivint would accelerate NRG Chief Executive Mauricio Gutierrez’s growth strategy.

  • Better Buy: Tilray or Innovative Industrial Properties?

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) may be two of the best bargains in cannabis right now. Tilray's shares are down 34% this year, and it trades for a price-to-book value of only 0.62. Innovative's shares are down more than 53% this year, and it trades for a price-to-book value of 1.7.

  • Small Deposits: Vanguard under fire from state AGs; Chesco investment advisory sold

    A roundup of recent banking and finance news across Greater Philadelphia: A coalition of 13 Republican state attorneys general wants to stop Vanguard Group from buying shares in U.S. utilities companies due to the investment manager’s environmental, social and governance policies. The attorneys general filed a motion last week to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission requesting it block Vanguard’s purchase.

  • Stocks edge lower after yesterday’s market rout

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are moving after the opening bell.

  • 10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023

    DEEP DIVE Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats.