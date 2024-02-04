Around the Hub: Lubbock business news includes AgriLife, 28 announcements, signs

Column Graphic 2/4

The biggest article from this week's business news was the January business roundup. Through the month, there were 20 openings, four closures and four announcements. This was nearly double from January 2023, which had 16 entries.

A new director for the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center at Lubbock was announced earlier in the week. Todd Baughman, Ph.D., will begin his director duties on April 1. He indicated that his priorities include development of research and extension programs, water, cotton and new crop integration.

SkyRite Sign Co., a full-service sign company in Lubbock and Amarillo, earned the Frank Page Award. The award is given for "the most innovative and creative sign in the entire state of Texas."

Going into next week, I'm looking forward to meeting with a company that will celebrate its 100th anniversary this year. Stay tuned for any other interesting business tidbits that are sure to pop up.

