Around the Southland: Bremen DECA students excel at state, Sandburg robotics team advances, and more

Bremen, Hillcrest, Oak Forest students score at state DECA

Students from Bremen High School in Midlothian, Hillcrest High School in Country Club Hills and Oak Forest High School brought home individual and chapter awards at the recent DECA state competition, which tests students skills in categories such as business, hospitality, retailing and marketing.

At Bremen, Andrea Orozco, Michelle Ramos and Elizabeth Rosales were state champions in Sales Project. Elina Aguilar, Isabella Estrada and Yoseline De La Rosa finished in second and Dominque Mejia and Destiny Villagomez took 3rd place in Business Solutions. The Bremen Chapter of DECA also was awarded for being a Superstar Chapter. Bremen also received an award for community service, ethical and promotional involvement in the community, earning them a Chapter Campaign award and students Leslie Oliva, Giselle Ramirez, Antonio Duran and Nayeli Lozano will represent Bremen at an upcoming Thrive Level Leadership Academy.

“It was an unbelievable weekend with a lot of tears, laughter, and celebration from our students,” said Todd Strein, Bremen’s DECA advisor. “ We have 13 international qualifiers that were rewarded with medals, trophies, and the opportunity to represent Bremen at the International Competition in Anaheim, California in late April.”

Oak Forest earned a philanthropy award and the highest award for community service, ethical and promotional involvement in the community. Based on their involvement throughout the school year, each member was invited to participate in the National Competition. Ashley Haston earned a five year service award as an advisor. DECA advisor Katie Gomez received a 10 year service award, and the Outstanding Advisor Award.

At Hillcrest, Edward Young, Eric Pike and Johnel Brown won certificates, Jesstasia Washington, Patrick Otis, Johnel Brown and Kahajiona McNeil-Spencer were among the top 10 attendees at the Sales Project event. DECA Hillcrest also won the philanthropy category with two events.

Story continues

Sandburg’s Robotics Team engineers success

The Eagle Army Robotics Team from Carl Sandburg High School in Orland Park, known as Team 3488, finished strong at the Central Illinois Regional FIRST Robotics Competition last weekend in Peoria and advanced to the playoffs with a 5-3 record and 12th place finish out of 38 teams.

The regional robotics competition is an intense three-day event showcasing robots developed and operated by teams of high school students, according to a news release from the school. Working in tandem with the students are head coach David Brewczynski, coach and sponsor Rebecca Roti and volunteer mentor and alumni dad Mike Sommer.

“Robotics is truly a feat of planning, predicting, teamwork and fast action. I am so proud of this team,” Roti said.

Students surprise popular Thornwood trainer

Maggie Butler, an athletic trainer at Thornwood High School in South Holland, was surprised at an assembly last week where she was presented with a Making A Difference On AND Off The Field Award, which “uses the power of sport to spotlight those enhancing the lives of others,” according to a news release from Buddy’s HELPERS.

The honor came with two sports tickets so Butler can see her favorite team play, along with a check to donate to her favorite local community charity.

Butler received the award because she works six days a week as the lone athletic trainer at Thornwood High School, helping hundreds of athletes participating in 15 sports and 100s of student athletes. Maggie works 6 days a week.

In some cases, athletic trainers might be the only health care professionals some student athletes see when managing physical and mental challenges of injuries as teenagers, according to the release.

Rich Township students praised for singing skills

Rich Township High School students Aaliyah Robertson, Derrick Strong, Jianna Greenup, Tamyra Cook and Brandan McDonald won First Place Ratings at a recent IHSA Vocal Competition at Bloom Trail High School in Steger. The competition was open to all high school students from across the state.

Shepard, Richards students discover careers

For the second time this year, automotive technology students from Shepard and Richards high schools visited with professionals to learn about career opportunities.

Teachers Keith Luszcak and Matt Krogh accompanied their students this week to the Toyota T-TEN training school to talk with managers and instructors. Lexus and Toyota offer a dedicated postsecondary academy to train students for careers as technicians. Earlier this year Luszcak and Krogh took their classes to Webb Chevrolet in Oak Lawn.

Caring Crew to gather in Burbank

A free Caring Crew gathering for any caregiver for someone with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia offers an opportunity to enjoy fellowship, participate in educational programs and to gain knowledge is planned from 10 to 11 a.m. April 16 at the Louis S. Viverito Senior Center, 7745 S. Leamington Ave., Burbank.

Among the benefits of the group are opportunities to share common experiences and learn coping strategies, find emotional outlets and receive support from peers and form new friendships and discovering a sense of community. More information on the gatherings are at 708-636-8850.

Send news to communitynews@southtownstar.com.