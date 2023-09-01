Is Arovella Therapeutics (ASX:ALA) In A Good Position To Invest In Growth?

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. Indeed, Arovella Therapeutics (ASX:ALA) stock is up 148% in the last year, providing strong gains for shareholders. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given its strong share price performance, we think it's worthwhile for Arovella Therapeutics shareholders to consider whether its cash burn is concerning. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Arovella Therapeutics Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In June 2023, Arovella Therapeutics had AU$5.2m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$6.4m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of approximately 10 months from June 2023. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Arovella Therapeutics' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Although Arovella Therapeutics had revenue of AU$1.5m in the last twelve months, its operating revenue was only AU$406k in that time period. Given how low that operating leverage is, we think it's too early to put much weight on the revenue growth, so we'll focus on how the cash burn is changing, instead. It's possible that the 6.3% reduction in cash burn over the last year is evidence of management tightening their belts as cash reserves deplete. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Arovella Therapeutics Raise More Cash Easily?

While Arovella Therapeutics is showing a solid reduction in its cash burn, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Arovella Therapeutics has a market capitalisation of AU$56m and burnt through AU$6.4m last year, which is 11% of the company's market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

Is Arovella Therapeutics' Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its cash runway makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Arovella Therapeutics' cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. Even though we don't think it has a problem with its cash burn, the analysis we've done in this article does suggest that shareholders should give some careful thought to the potential cost of raising more money in the future. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 6 warning signs for Arovella Therapeutics (3 make us uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

