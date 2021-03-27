U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,974.54
    +65.02 (+1.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,072.88
    +453.40 (+1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,138.72
    +161.04 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.48
    +38.36 (+1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.72
    +2.16 (+3.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.60
    +6.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1797
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6600
    +0.0460 (+2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    +0.0055 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6400
    +0.4790 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,076.55
    +2,275.43 (+4.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.78
    +43.98 (+4.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,740.59
    +65.76 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,176.70
    +446.82 (+1.56%)
     

With an ARR topping $250 million, LA's vertical SAAS superstar ServiceTitan is now worth $8.3 billion

Jonathan Shieber
·3 min read

Who knew building a vertical software as a service toolkit focused on home heating and cooling could be worth $8.3 billion?

That's how much Los Angeles-based ServiceTitan, a startup founded just eight years ago is worth now, thanks to some massive tailwinds around homebuilding and energy efficiency that are serving to boost the company's bottom line and netting it an unprecedented valuation for a vertical software company, according to bankers.

The company's massive mint comes thanks to a new $500 million financing round led by Sequoia's Global Equities fund and Tiger Global Management. As a result of the deal, none other than Tiger Global founder Chase Coleman is taking a seat on the company's board along with Jeff Wang from Sequoia.

ServiceTitan's backers are a veritable who's who of the venture industry, with longtime white shoe investors like Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners and Index Ventures joining the later stage investment funds like T. Rowe Price, Dragoneer Investment Group, and ICONIQ Growth.

In all, the new $500 million round likely sets the stage for a public offering later this year or before the end of 2022 if market conditions hold.

ServiceTitan now boasts more than 7,500 customers that employ more than 100,000 technicians and conduct nearly $20 billion worth of transactions providing services ranging from plumbing, air conditioning, electrical work, chimney, pest services and lawn care.

If Angi and Thumbtack are the places where homeowners go to find services and technicians, then ServiceTitan is where those technicians go to manage and organize their own businesses.

Based in Glendale, Calif., with satellite offices in Atlanta and Armenia, ServiceTitan built its business to solve a problem that its co-founders knew intimately as the children of parents whose careers were spent in the HVAC business.

The market for home services employs more than 5 million workers in the US and represents a trillion dollar global market.

Despite the siren song of global expansion, there's likely plenty of room for ServiceTitan to grow in the U.S. Home ownership in the country is at a ten-year high thanks to the rise of remote work and an exodus from the largest American cities accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A focus on energy efficiency and a desire to reduce greenhouse gas emissions will likely cause a surge in residential and commercial retrofits which will also boost new business. Indeed these trends were already apparent in the statistic that home improvement spending was up 3 percent in 2020 even though the broader economy shrank by 3.5 percent.

“We depend on the men and women of the trades to maintain our life support systems: running water, heat, air conditioning, and power,” said Ara Mahdessian, co-founder and CEO of ServiceTitan. “Today, as both homeownership rates and time spent at home reach record highs, these essential service providers are facing rising demand from an increasingly tech-savvy homeowner. By providing contractors with the tools they need to deliver a great customer experience and grow their businesses with ease, ServiceTitan is enabling the hardworking men and women of the trades to reach the level of success they deserve.”

  • Oil and Renewable Upside? This Energy Stock Has It All

    Oil prices are surging thanks to an increase in demand paired with a supply shortfall. It's the exact opposite of the phenomenon experienced last year when there was so much extra oil that futures prices briefly turned negative. Higher oil prices will test the legitimacy of climate pledges, particularly from the oil majors.

  • 2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More)

    During that time, three of the most prolific changes have been the rise of e-commerce, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. In fact, if you had purchased $10,000 worth of stock in either (or both) Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) just 10 years ago, those shares would now be worth over $186,000 and $284,000, respectively. When Amazon's founder and CEO Jeff Bezos penned his first letter to shareholders back in 1997, he highlighted the core of the company's growth strategy: obsess over customers.

  • Facebook freezes Venezuela president's page over false COVID-19 claims

    Facebook has frozen the page of Venezuela president Maduro for a month for posting COVID-19 misinformation.

  • Exclusive: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi to make EVs using Great Wall's plant - sources

    China's Xiaomi Corp plans to make electric vehicles (EVs) using Great Wall Motor Co Ltd's factory, said three people with direct knowledge of the matter, making it the latest tech firm to join the smart mobility race. Xiaomi declined to comment, while Great Wall said in an exchange filing late on Friday it had not discussed such a partnership with Xiaomi. Xiaomi's shares closed up 6.3% after Reuters reported the plan.

  • S&P 500 Posts Best Gain in Three Weeks; Oil Jumps: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks rose to an all-time high on optimism over the vaccine rollout and after the Federal Reserve freed banks from restrictions on dividends. Oil gained as the dollar slumped.The S&P 500 Index climbed the most in three weeks amid a late-day surge and ended at a record, with energy producers and health companies among the best performers Friday. Automakers retreated as they confront a worsening global shortage of semiconductors.Risk appetite also came back in Europe and Asia, capping a volatile week beset with vaccine-supply disputes, a traffic block on the Suez canal and further deterioration in China’s relations with the West. The U.S. outlook got a boost after President Joe Biden doubled the goal for vaccinations in his first 100 days in office to 200 million.“The tone of the market has somehow altered from angst to optimism, spurred by President Biden’s doubling of the U.S. vaccine-rollout target and the Fed’s end to pandemic-era dividend cuts,” Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana, a strategist at Rand Merchant Bank in Johannesburg, wrote in a note. “It’s remarkable how little it takes to shift the mood.”The delay in freeing the ship stuck on the Suez Canal boosted oil, trimming a weekly loss in West Texas Intermediate crude.European stocks rose in a broad advance. Miners and energy firms benefited from a rotation into cyclical re-opening trades. An index of Asian shares jumped the most in two weeks.Elsewhere, Bitcoin clawed back earlier losses to trade near $54,000.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index climbed 1.7% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.9%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index added 1.3%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index rose 1.4%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.2%.The euro gained 0.3% to $1.1796.The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.3784.The Japanese yen weakened 0.5% to 109.67 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries added three basis points to 1.66%.Germany’s 10-year yield jumped four basis points to -0.35%.Britain’s 10-year yield rose three basis points to 0.75%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.8% to $60.80 a barrel.Gold rose 0.3% to $1,731.61 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Rebounds On Suez Outage

    The Suez Canal traffic jam, caused by a cargo ship that ran aground on Tuesday, has driven oil prices higher as supply fears grow

  • Goldman Fraud-Claim Case Will Test Supreme Court Shaped by Trump

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sent Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares tumbling by 13% in a single day in 2010, when it accused the firm of defrauding customers by selling them a mortgage-backed investment that was secretly designed to fail.Eleven years later, shareholders who lost money that April day are before the U.S. Supreme Court in a case that could deal an even more sweeping blow to investors. In an argument set for Monday, Goldman Sachs will urge the court to put new limits on class action shareholder suits, and toss out a case that seeks to recoup potentially billions of dollars.Investor advocates say they’re nervous ahead of the first Supreme Court clash over shareholder lawsuits since former President Donald Trump appointed three justices and created a 6-3 conservative majority. The court is scheduled to rule by late June.“I am very concerned, and very concerned where this particular court might come out,” said Lynn Turner, a former SEC chief accountant.The investors, led by the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, say they were deceived by Goldman Sachs’ repeated public assurances that it was being vigilant about avoiding conflicts of interests. They say the assurances proved to be false, as details emerged about a group of so-called collateralized debt obligations, known as CDOs, including the Abacus portfolio that was at the center of the SEC suit.The SEC said in its lawsuit that Goldman Sachs created and sold Abacus without disclosing that the hedge fund Paulson & Co. helped pick the underlying securities and bet against the vehicle.Later that year, Goldman paid $550 million to settle with the SEC, a record amount for a Wall Street firm. Though Goldman didn’t admit wrongdoing, the firm said it made a “mistake” in not disclosing the Paulson & Co. role, an unusual acknowledgment in an SEC case.Blunt EmailWall Street’s peddling of CDOs remains a touchstone of the global financial crisis, evidence to many that clients’ interests came second to the massive profits bankers were making for themselves. Much of the 2008 economic collapse was fueled by losses suffered by banks and hedge funds that owned the complex securities. Ultimately, the U.S. government was forced to provide a $700 billion taxpayer-financed bailout for the financial industry.Investigations by the SEC, Congress and the Department of Justice quickly followed, causing a drop in the share prices of Goldman Sachs and other banks at the time.Goldman was featured in a scathing report on CDOs by a Senate panel, and former Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein was among several employees hauled up to Capitol Hill to testify. At a 2010 hearing, the panel’s now-retired chairman, Michigan Democrat Carl Levin, blasted the executives over an internal email that labeled one of the securities Goldman was selling as “one sh**ty deal.”“Your people think it’s a piece of crap and go out and sell it,” Levin said at the hearing. “We’re talking about betting against the very thing that you’re selling, without disclosing that to your client.”The Supreme Court case centers on the rules the court has crafted to determine whether shareholders have enough in common with one another to press a securities-fraud suit as a class action.Stock ImpactIn 1988, the top court said judges can presume that investors all relied on any public misrepresentations when they bought shares. But that ruling also said defendants can rebut that presumption -- and block certification of the class action -- by showing that the statements had no impact on the share prices.Goldman Sachs says its assurances about conflicts were so “generic” they couldn’t possibly have been responsible for propping up the stock price. The statements included promises in regulatory filings that the firm had “extensive procedures and controls that are designed to identify and address conflicts of interest” and that “our clients’ interests always come first.”The “extreme generality of the alleged misstatements makes it exceedingly unlikely that the statements had any impact on the stock price,” Goldman told the Supreme Court in court papers.But a divided federal appeals court said the bank had to wait to make that argument and couldn’t use it as a reason to block class action status. A two-judge majority said Goldman was improperly “smuggling” an argument about the materiality of its statements into the class-action analysis.Biden in the MiddleThe suing investors have partial support from President Joe Biden’s administration and the SEC. The government says the appeals court should have considered Goldman’s contention that its assurances were too generic to prop up the share price. But the U.S. also says Goldman and its allies are going too far in seeking a categorical rule that some types of statements are legally incapable of affecting stocks.“Courts considering particular facts may appropriately credit evidence that seemingly generic statements would have been significant to the trading decisions of reasonable investors,” acting U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said in court papers.Investor advocates say a ruling in Goldman Sachs’ favor could leave companies free to mislead investors with impunity.“It runs to whether or not when you’re investing your money into the markets, you can trust them, you can have confidence that they’re giving you accurate, complete information, and they’re not omitting any facts,” said Turner, the former SEC accountant. “All too often, we’ve seen where management has put out false facts to hype their stock.”University of Michigan law professor Adam Pritchard, a former SEC official who joined a brief supporting Goldman, called the shareholder activists’ concerns “nonsense,” and said the court is likely at most to take a middle ground in its decision. Part of the problem, he said, is that the case focuses on “trivial, procedural questions” that the justices, with little expertise in securities law, won’t fully comprehend.“They will not do anything useful,” said Pritchard, who’s recently written a book on the Supreme Court and securities law. “They are in over their heads.”The case is Goldman Sachs v. Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, 20-222.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Still waiting for your stimulus check? Here are 8 possible reasons

    President Biden signed the bill weeks ago, so why haven't you gotten your money?

  • ARK Innovation Fund Has Reshuffled Its Holdings. What That Means for Investors.

    As assets poured into the exchange-traded fund, the managers began to reshape the portfolio: moving from a small-cap to a mid-cap focus, with some large-cap names.

  • IRS: Your COVID face masks and hand sanitizer are tax-deductible

    Items that protect you from the virus are medical expenses, the tax agency says.

  • Asda loses 'watershed' equal pay case at Supreme Court

    Asda bosses have lost an equal pay fight with tens of thousands of store workers in a Supreme Court ruling in a "watershed moment" for the industry. More than 44,000 current and former workers, about two-thirds of whom are women, brought equal pay claims saying staff working in distribution depots, most of whom are men, are paid more. The Supreme Court backed an earlier Court of Appeal judgment that ruled store workers are entitled to compare themselves to distribution staff for equal pay purposes. The decision, a landmark precedent for the private sector, will send shockwaves through the industry, paving the way for compensation claims against other supermarkets totalling as much as £8bn. Equal pay cases have historically been seen as a public sector issue, but the ruling demonstrates that private sector firms are not immune and could open the floodgates to more claims. "It is a watershed moment for the rest of the retail industry, particularly those that have similar staffing models and pay structures," said Anne Pritam, partner and employment lawyer at Stephenson Harwood.

  • QuantumScape Just Might Kill the EV Bull Market

    Another stock sale by the battery maker sent shares on a wild ride. Have investors lost their patience for high-growth companies?

  • Tech Stocks Aren't A Buy Right Now But One Giant Is An Exception, Says Analyst

    Veteran wall street tech analyst Brent Thill has cautioned against buying stocks in the underperforming tech sector, with the exception of social media giant Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB). What Happened: The Jefferies analyst said on Yahoo Finance Live that tech is “off limits right now” as investors put more money into travel and airline stocks amid hopes of a strong economic recovery from the pandemic. According to the analyst, valuation combined with the tech names could currently be frustrating a lot of investors. Thill said that compared to other companies in the tech sector, Facebook is a “cheap name.” “$15 of earnings power and a mid 20 [P/E] multiple on it, and you are at $350 to $375 on the stock. So you got a lot of upside still on Facebook. We like that,” the analyst added. See Also: After Months Of Bitter Fighting, Zuckerberg Now Sees Facebook Benefiting From Apple's Privacy Rule Changes Why It Matters: On Thursday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index showed a substantial recovery to end the day higher by 15.79 points or 0.1 percent at 12977.68, after tumbling 1.4 percent. The NYSE FAANG+ Index closed 2.3% lower. FAANG constitutes the stocks of Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Google parent Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). Facebook’s shares are up just more than 1% for the year-to-date period. Tech stocks that have underperformed so far this year include Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE), Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE: CRM) and DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU). Adobe’s shares are down almost 10% for the year-to-date period, while salesforce.com’s shares are down almost 8% and DocuSign’s shares are also down almost 10%. Price Action: Facebook shares closed 1.2% lower on Thursday at $278.74. Read Next: Apple Acquired The Highest Number Of AI Startups In Last 5 Years Latest Ratings for FB DateFirmActionFromTo Feb 2021Loop CapitalMaintainsBuy Jan 2021BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperform Jan 2021MKM PartnersMaintainsBuy View More Analyst Ratings for FB View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaApple Acquired The Highest Number Of AI Startups In Last 5 YearsApple Warns App Makers: Don't Even Think About Unauthorized Tracking© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Are Cracks Forming In The '4 Pillars' Supporting The Stock Market?

    For more than a year now, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) has been ripping higher off of its pandemic lows. Tom Essaye, founder of Sevens Report Research, said Friday the stock market rally has been supported by four major pillars over the past year. Unfortunately, two of those pillars may now be cracking, putting the market at risk in the near-term. Essaye listed the following four bullish catalysts as pillars of the stock market rally over the past year. 1. Government stimulus. The U.S. government has already spent about $6 trillion in stimulus to prop up the economy throughout the pandemic downturn. The recent $1.9-trillion stimulus package will likely be the last one, and Essaye said this stock market pillar is now cracked. “Bottom line, the outlook for government spending is turning much more mixed, because while there may be more spending (which is good for growth), it’s going to come with tax increases (which is bad for growth), and that mixed outlook is a departure from the past year (where it was all spending and no tax increases),” Essaye said. Related Link: Could Long-Term Capital Gains Selling Be Weighing On The Market? 2. Federal Reserve Accommodation. The Fed dropped its target fed funds interest rate range to between 0% and 0.25% and has been purchasing $120 billion in assets per month to help maintain a healthy credit market. Essaye said this pillar is now also cracked given a growing number of Fed officials said they see a rate hike coming in 2022 as of the Fed’s most recent dot plot projections. 3. Vaccine Optimism. Essaye said vaccine optimism has been a bullish catalyst throughout the rally, from positive critical trial data to FDA approvals to a U.S. vaccine rollout that's now ahead of schedule. Unfortunately, Essaye said financial markets have already priced in an end to the pandemic within the next few months, so it's unclear how much stock market upside the vaccine rollout can provide moving forward. 4. No Double-Dip Recession. It seems like a lifetime ago that investors were concerned about a potential double-dip recession in 2020 or 2021. However, employment and earnings have been steadily trending in the right direction, and the chances of a double-dip recession appear extremely low at this point. Benzinga’s Take: The economy is well-positioned to bounce back aggressively in 2021. It remains to be seen if there is more upside to stock prices once support from government stimulus and the Federal Reserve are scaled back. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaIf You Invested ,000 In Tesla Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have NowCould Long-Term Capital Gains Selling Be Weighing On The Market?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • ‘Some risks of the ship breaking’: How the Suez Canal blockage could move from meme to ‘serious obstruction’

    The mammoth cargo ship marooned in the Suez Canal has the potential to inflict damage on a global economy still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Elon Musk Boasts Tesla Will Be the Biggest Company in the World. Or Maybe Not.

    The CEO of the electric vehicle pioneer took to Twitter to make his out-on-a-limb prediction. Later, he deleted his tweet.

  • Bitcoin is wooing the millions of workers who send their earnings abroad

    Nowhere is this clearer than in Nigeria, where the central bank is so worried about Nigerians choosing cryptocurrencies over the naira for overseas remittance payments that it is now paying them to use official channels for those transfers instead. The central bank announced the scheme after international remittances inflows plummeted last year, as more Nigerians abandoned official banking channels by turning to cheaper cryptocurrency exchanges. The move came on the heels of a nationwide crackdown on banks dealing in cryptocurrencies, which the government enacted in an attempt to counteract the naira’s declining value.

  • Relaxed loan terms from the Small Business Administration offer a ray of hope for small businesses

    The dominant narrative around U.S. small businesses throughout the pandemic has been one of doom and gloom. The good news is that these businesses have some very attractive financing options through the Small Business Administration (SBA) thanks to the stimulus package passed in December. The bill enhanced three key loan programs that are part of the SBA’s traditional offerings, creating very generous lending terms.

  • The housing market already is on fire, and inflation will soon follow, this former Morgan Stanley economist argues

    Manoj Pradhan, formerly a Morgan Stanley managing director in charge of global economics and the founder of Talking Heads Macroeconomics, said at a presentation held by fund manager Tabula Investment Management that inflation is going to heat up just when the Federal Reserve expects it to cool down, next year. Pradhan argued that the breakdown of the Phillips curve — the traditional relationship that shows inflation rising as unemployment falls — occurred because of China’s entrance into the global labor force. Pradhan also noted caring for the elderly will be labor intensive.

  • Cathie Wood Cautions Investors Against Transacting With Bitcoin Until Tax Code Is Changed

    Earlier this week, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced that customers could now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), but Ark Invest's Cathie Wood isn’t so sure investors should use it as a means of payment. What Happened: In a webcast hosted by CBOE, Wood said that those that made profits from Bitcoin’s rally may be the subject of scrutiny by the IRS. The ARK Invest founder explained, "The IRS has something to say about this, so if you have huge gains in your bitcoin, I don't think I would bear much in the way of transactions until we get maybe some changes on the tax front.” Why It Matters: From a tax point of view, the IRS currently treats Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as “property,” as they do stocks and bonds. As a result, when investors sell their Bitcoin for fiat currency or use it as a means to purchase another good, they could be subject to massive capital gains taxes. Capital gains on taxes on assets that have been held for less than a year are taxed the same as a person’s “other income,” while assets that are held for longer than this period would be subject to long-term capital gains taxes ranging from 15-20%. While this would make any Tesla purchases with Bitcoin somewhat unfavorable for those that bought the cryptocurrency last year, more recent investors may actually benefit from the current rules. For instance, if an investor purchased the leading cryptocurrency at a higher price than its current value, he or she could actually report a loss and receive a tax deduction for the value of the asset. Price Action: After a volatile week, Bitcoin price recovered from yesterday's low of $50,856 to $53,900 today. At press time, the cryptocurrency was trading at $53,223, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Related Stories Should you Buy a Tesla with BTC? See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk Endorses DeFi Cryptocurrencies With Latest TweetCryptocurrencies Filecoin, BitTorrent Only Survivors As Crypto Markets Lose 0B Overnight© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.