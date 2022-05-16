NoHo Partners Oyj

Arrangement of NoHo Partners’ convertible loan granted by Tesi – investors include company management and domestic investors



The management and domestic investors of NoHo Partners Plc have acquired the majority of the convertible capital loan granted to the company by Finnish Industry Investment Ltd (Tesi) and converted their purchase into new shares in the company. The company repaid the remaining portion of the loan principal and interest, approximately one sixth, to Tesi using its cash assets.

As the result of the arrangement, the company’s equity is strengthened and its net debt decreases by over MEUR 10. The arrangement allows the company financial flexibility, which will drive the implementation of future growth projects as part of the company’s strategy for profitable growth.



The arrangement included investments from the Chairman of the Board of Directors Timo Laine (through Laine Capital Oy) and new board members Kai Seikku (through Seico Investments Ltd) and Vice-Chairman Yrjö Närhinen. Of the company’s management, CEO Aku Vikström, Deputy to the CEO Jarno Suominen and CFO Jarno Vilponen invested in the company as part of the arrangement. New investors include Länsiauto Oy and AH Capital Oy. Additionally, the current shareholders Mika Ihamuotila (through PowerBank Ventures Ltd) and Veikko Laine Oy increased their holding in the company as part of the arrangement, the latter significantly.



‘The company is moving into a growth phase in accordance with is strategy on its way to become the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe. This arrangement strengthens the company’s balance sheet structure and releases its own cash flow for future growth investments. It is also a strong indicator that the company’s owners, the new board members and the management believe in our joint growth story,’ says Timo Laine, Chairman of the Board of Directors of NoHo Partners.

The convertible capital loan was a part of stabilisation financing from Tesi during the coronavirus pandemic and it formed a part of the company’s financing solution for the exceptional circumstances caused by the pandemic.

The company announced the subscription for shares based on special rights in a stock exchange release on 13 May 2022, available here.

