Arras Minerals Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders & Elects Christian Milau to Board of Directors

Arras Minerals Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arras Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: ARK) (“Arras” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the detailed voting results of the proposals considered at its annual meeting of shareholders held on September 8, 2022 (the “Meeting”). A total of 8,747,150 or 16.6% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting.



The Company’s shareholders have voted to set the number of directors to seven (7) (7,542,371 or 96.5% voted “For”, and 273,923 or 3.5% voted “Against”).

The following nominees, as listed in Arras’ management information circular, were elected as directors of the Company:

Director Votes For % Withheld Votes % Brian Edgar 7,765,199 99.3% 51,095 0.7% Timothy Barry 7,773,970 99.5% 42,324 0.5% Darren Klinck 7,530,215 96.3% 286,079 3.7% G. Wesley Carson 7,758,949 99.3% 57,345 0.7% Daniel Kunz 7,757,699 99.3% 58,595 0.7% Vera Kobalia 7,775,220 99.5% 41,074 0.5% Christian Milau 7,517,694 96.2% 298,600 3.8%

Brian Edgar, Chairman commented, “We are very pleased to welcome Christian Milau to the Arras Board of Directors. Christian brings a wealth of industry experience over the past 25 years and we look forward to working with him as an important new addition to our Board of Directors.”

Arras is also pleased to announce that the Company’s shareholders have ratified and approved the appointment of Smythe LLP as the Company’s auditors, for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2022 (8,737,070 or 99.9% voted “For”, and 10,080 or 0.1% abstained from voting).

Finally, a majority of the Company's shareholders voted to approve and adopt the Company's equity incentive plan (7,506,323 or 96.0% voted "For", and 309,971 or 4.0% voted "Against").

Full details of the proposals are fully described in the Company’s management information circular filed on July 29, 2022 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim Barry"

Tim Barry, MAusIMM CP(Geo)

Chief Executive Officer and Director

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

+1 604 687 5800

info@arrasminerals.com

About Arras Minerals Corp.

Arras Minerals Corp. is British Columbia incorporated public company trading on the TSX-V exchange under the symbol “ARK.” The Company is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in northeastern Kazakhstan, including the Option Agreement on the Beskauga copper and gold project.

Further information can be found on the Company’s website https://www.arrasminerals.com or follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/arrasminerals

