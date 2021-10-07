U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,420.96
    +57.41 (+1.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,891.18
    +474.19 (+1.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,738.06
    +236.15 (+1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,264.35
    +49.39 (+2.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.30
    +0.87 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.60
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    +0.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5660
    +0.0420 (+2.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3623
    +0.0041 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5690
    +0.1550 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,131.22
    -621.73 (-1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,315.12
    -2.64 (-0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.04
    +82.17 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

Arras Minerals Reports 633m @ 1.02% CuEq, Including 187m @ 2.34% CuEq From Reassays of Historical Drillholes on the Beskauga Project in Northeastern Kazakhstan

Arras Minerals Corp.
·6 min read

Figure 1

Location of the 5 holes (of 12) mentioned in this news release and reassayed by Arras across the Beskauga deposit are shown in the image above. The first 7 holes from the reassay program were announced on 4 October 2021 and the locations of these holes are shown as yellow squares.
Location of the 5 holes (of 12) mentioned in this news release and reassayed by Arras across the Beskauga deposit are shown in the image above. The first 7 holes from the reassay program were announced on 4 October 2021 and the locations of these holes are shown as yellow squares.
Location of the 5 holes (of 12) mentioned in this news release and reassayed by Arras across the Beskauga deposit are shown in the image above. The first 7 holes from the reassay program were announced on 4 October 2021 and the locations of these holes are shown as yellow squares.

Figure 2

Photos of core showing mineralization and alteration from hole Bg-63
Photos of core showing mineralization and alteration from hole Bg-63
Photos of core showing mineralization and alteration from hole Bg-63

Figure 3

Photos of core showing mineralization and alteration from hole Bg-97
Photos of core showing mineralization and alteration from hole Bg-97
Photos of core showing mineralization and alteration from hole Bg-97

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arras Minerals Corp. (“Arras”) is pleased to announce the results of the remaining 5 of 12 holes reassayed from the historical drilling at the Beskauga project located in northeastern Kazakhstan. The reassay work outlined in this news release has been conducted under the Option to Purchase agreement announced by Silver Bull Resources on January 26, 2021, with Copperbelt AG (“Copperbelt”), a public, non-listed mineral exploration company registered in Zug, Switzerland.

Highlights from the reassayed holes announced in this news release include:

  • Hole Bg-63633 meters of mineralization grading 1.02% CuEq (0.73g/t gold, 0.39% copper, and 1.95g/t Ag) including 187 meters grading 2.34% CuEq (1.66g/t gold, 0.92% copper, and 4.52g/t silver) from 43 meters – ends in mineralization.

  • Hole Bg-97294 meters of mineralization grading 0.54% CuEq (0.4g/t gold, 0.21% copper, and 0.62g/t Ag) – ends in mineralization.

  • Hole Bg-7947.5 meters of mineralization grading 0.57% CuEq (0.4g/t gold, 0.23% copper, and 1.78g/t Ag) AND 150.1 meters of mineralization grading 0.46% CuEq (0.27g/t gold, 0.22% copper, and 1.89g/t Ag) AND 76.3 meters of mineralization grading 0.51% CuEq (0.3g/t gold, 0.25% copper, and 0.68g/t Ag) from 44.2 meters – ends in mineralization.

A summary of the results released in this news release is outlined in the table below

Table 1. Summary table of holes of the remaining 5 holes from Arras reassay program

Hole ID

TotalDepth

From

to

Interval

Au g/t

Cu %

Ag g/t

CuEq

Comments

Bg63

694.3

43

676

633

0.73

0.39

1.95

1.02

Ends in mineralization grading 0.28g/t Au, 1.0g/t Ag, 0.1% Cu

Includes

290

477

187

1.66

0.92

4.52

2.34

Bg73

510

44

163

119

0.32

0.24

1.66

0.52



193.6

449.7

256.1

0.28

0.21

1.50

0.46

Bg79



369.5



44.2

91.7

47.5

0.40

0.23

1.78

0.57

Ends in mineralization grading 0.6g/t Au, 2.7g/t Ag, 0.4% Cu



99.4

249.5

150.1

0.27

0.22

1.89

0.46

293.2

369.5

76.3

0.30

0.25

0.68

0.51

Bg81

496.7

42.8

106.4

63.6

0.20

0.19

1.10

0.37



125.8

302

176.2

0.39

0.31

1.78

0.66

Bg97

516

74.1

205

130.9

0.29

0.17

0.59

0.42

Ends in mineralization grading 0.54g/t Au, 2.7g/t Ag, 0.50% Cu

222

516

294

0.40

0.21

0.62

0.54

Assumptions used in USD for the copper equivalent calculation were metal prices of $3.00/lb. Copper, $1,700/oz Gold, $22/oz Silver, and recovery is assumed to be 100%. The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: CuEq = Copper (%) + (Gold (g/t) x 0.8264) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.012).

The primary objective of the reassaying program was to validate and increase the confidence in 45,059 meters of historical drilling completed between 2007 to 2017 on the Beskauga deposit and surrounding area, as well as provide the geochemical tools to map alteration and lithology across the deposit. The locations of the holes chosen for reassay were selected based on providing a comprehensive picture across the current deposit and to test and better understand the edges of the high-grade zones within the deposit.

A location map of the historical holes reassayed is shown below:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bcb82265-86d2-4211-b6c5-8b828ef3e480

Tim Barry, CEO of Arras states, “Hole Bg-63 provides a snapshot of the exceptional and continuous high-grade zone we see at Beskauga grading 2.34% CuEq over 187 meters, and within a much larger intercept of 633 meters grading 1.02% CuEq. The data obtained from this reassay program has provided our team with valuable insight into the geology and alteration as well as the controls of mineralization we see at Beskauga. We now have a 30,000 meter drill program underway to test the extensions to the known mineralization and are using a variety of tools to help us vector in on the core of the system.”

Figure 2. https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e84922cd-78bb-48f6-86b4-0928fc96e46a

Figure 3. https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12d6ab28-e53d-4b70-9335-eef9d166f163

About the Beskauga Deposit: The Beskauga deposit is a gold-copper-silver deposit with a NI 43-101 compliant “Indicated” Mineral Resource of 207 million tonnes grading 0.35 g/t gold, 0.23% copper and 1.09 g/t silver for 2.33 million ounces of contained gold, 476.1 thousand tonnes of contained copper, and 7.25 million ounces of contained silver and an “Inferred” Mineral Resource of 147 million tonnes grading 0.33 g/t gold, 0.15% copper and 1.02 g/t silver for 1.56 million ounces of contained gold, 220.5 thousand tonnes of contained copper, and 4.82 million ounces of contained silver.

The constraining pit was optimised and calculated using a NSR cut-off based on a price of: $1,500/oz for gold, $2.80/lb for copper, $17.25/oz for silver, and with an average recovery of 81.7% for copper and 51.8% for both gold and silver.

Table 2. Pit-constrained Mineral Resource estimate for the Beskauga copper-gold project

CATEGORY

TONNAGE (MT)

CU %

AU G/T

AG G/T

AU (MOZ)

CU (KT)

AG (MOZ)

Indicated

207

0.23

0.35

1.09

2.33

476.1

7.25

Inferred

147

0.15

0.33

1.02

1.56

220.5

4.82

Notes:

  • An NSR $/t cut-off of $5.70/t was used, and the NSR formula is: NSR $/t = (38.137+11.612 x Cu%) x Cu% + (19.18 + 12.322 x Au g/t) x Au g/t + (0.07 + 0.0517 x Ag g/t) x Ag g/t

  • The NSR formula incorporates variable recovery formulae. Average copper recovery was 81.7% copper and 51.8% for both gold and silver.

  • Metal prices considered were $2.80/lb copper, $1,500/oz gold and $17.25/oz silver.

  • The Resource is stated within a pit shell that considers a 1.25 factor above the metal prices.

  • Mineral Resources are estimated and reported in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves adopted May 10, 2014, , as required under NI 43-101.

  • The Mineral Resource is not believed to be materially affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-economic, marketing, political or other relevant factors

  • These Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability.

  • The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Resources in this MRE are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Resources as Indicated or Measured; however, it is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.

  • Serikjan Urbisinov, B.Sc., MAIG, prepared, or supervised the preparation of, the mineral resource estimate. Mr. Urbisinov is an Independent Qualified Person in accordance with NI 43-101.

  • Effective date of the report was January 28, 2021.

For a full summary of the Beskauga resource please visit the following link:

https://silverbullresources.com/site/assets/files/5975/csa-beskauga-ni-43-101-final.pdf

Sample Analysis: All samples have been analyzed at Stewart Assay and Environmental Laboratories LLC located in Kyrgyz Republic. Samples are first tested with the "MA/UT" procedure which analyzes for 46 elements using a 4 acid digestion. Gold was analyzed using the Au-AA25 fire assay method. Stewart Assay and Environmental Laboratories LLC is independent of the company

A rigorous procedure is in place regarding sample collection, chain of custody and data entry. Standards and blanks, as well as duplicate samples are routinely inserted into sample analysis to ensure integrity of the assay process.

The technical information of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Tim Barry, a Chartered Professional Geologist (CPAusIMM), and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Tim Barry"

Tim Barry, CPAusIMM
Chief Executive Officer and Director

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
+1 604 687 5800
info@silverbullresources.com

About Arras Minerals Corp.

Arras is British Columbia incorporated private company advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in northeastern Kazakhstan, including the Option Agreement on the Beskauga copper and gold project.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors concerning estimates of Measured, Indicated, and Inferred Resources: This press release uses the terms “measured resources”, “indicated resources”, and “inferred resources” which are defined in, and required to be disclosed by, NI 43-101. The Company advises U.S. investors that these terms are not recognized by the SEC. The estimation of measured, indicated and inferred resources involves greater uncertainty as to their existence and economic feasibility than the estimation of proven and probable reserves. U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that measured and indicated mineral resources will be converted into reserves. The estimation of inferred resources involves far greater uncertainty as to their existence and economic viability than the estimation of other categories of resources. U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that estimates of inferred mineral resources exist, are economically minable, or will be upgraded into measured or indicated mineral resources. Under Canadian securities laws, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or other economic studies.

Disclosure of “contained ounces” in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations, however the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute “reserves” by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures. Accordingly, the information contained in this press release may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies that are not subject NI 43-101.

Cautionary note regarding forward looking statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and Arras’ future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Exchange Act, and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the expected timing, mechanics, income tax consequences, benefits and other aspects of the Mineral Resource estimates for the Beskauga project. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about Arras’ exploration projects, the industry in which Arras operates and the beliefs and assumptions of Arras’ management. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “continues,” “may,” variations of such words, and similar expressions and references to future periods, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control, including such factors as whether the results of exploration activities and whether the results continue to support continued exploration activities, unexpected variations in ore grade, types and metallurgy, volatility and level of commodity prices, the availability of sufficient future financing, and other matters discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Form 20-F filed with the SEC on September 1, 2021 available on www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.



Recommended Stories

  • Why Alibaba shares are higher today

    Julie Hyman discusses the rally in Alibaba shares in early trading on Thursday, making it the top trending ticker on Yahoo Finance.

  • Why Square Stock Just Popped

    Shares of point-of-sale payments processor Square (NYSE: SQ) jumped out of the gate this morning, and were up a solid 3% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT. You can thank Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF), which upgraded the stock and raised its price target. This morning, investment bank Jefferies announced a change in analyst coverage of Square and an upgrade of the stock to buy, with a higher price target as well: $300 a share.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks You Can Buy Right Away

    Market research firm IDC's semiconductor industry report indicates that the demand for chips isn't going to dry up this year. The firm expects the semiconductor market to record 17.3% growth in 2021, up from the 10.8% increase it recorded last year. IDC points out that the semiconductor boom is being driven by smartphones, servers, notebooks, smart homes, gaming, wearables, and automotive, along with robust pricing for memory chips.

  • Charlie Munger Just Doubled Down on Alibaba: Should Investors Follow Suit?

    In a recent regulatory filing, The Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) disclosed that it had bought more shares of Chinese giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) with its corporate cash. The decision was probably the work of Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's partner and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) vice chairman. Munger is also the chairman of The Daily Journal and holds 3.6% of the company's shares.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]

  • Why New Fortress Energy Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) rocketed nearly 25% by 11:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Fueling the liquefied natural gas (LNG) stock was an upbeat outlook. New Fortress Energy held an investor update call today to discuss its natural gas supply and earnings goals.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    September is behind us, fall is here, and we’re well into the swing of Q4. Later this month, we’ll get a better picture of market conditions when the Q3 earnings start coming out. In the meantime, however, there’s some cause for caution in the air. David Kostin, chief US equity strategist for Goldman Sachs, lays out the reasons for that caution in a list of risks that are putting some headwinds into play. First, he sees the continuing supply chain bottlenecks; second are rising oil prices, a sig

  • 2 Ultra-Cheap Stocks Trading Below Their Book Values

    When a company's shares are trading below book value, that can be a sign that the stock is significantly undervalued. Also, they may believe the company's assets are overvalued. Healthcare company Viatris only began trading on the Nasdaq last year after it spun off from industry giant and COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer.

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what retail investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • Where Will IBM Be in 3 Years?

    IBM's (NYSE: IBM) stock declined about 5% over the past three years as the S&P 500 rallied roughly 50%. Many investors shunned the aging tech giant as it struggled to generate stable revenue growth. The ongoing declines of IBM's business software, hardware, and IT services divisions offset the growth of its newer cloud-oriented divisions, and investors lost patience with its sluggish turnaround efforts.

  • 3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If you're after businesses with sizable expansion opportunities, then look no further than these three stocks.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Tilray CEO: THC seltzer is next big upcoming business

    Irwin D. Simon, Tilray, Inc. Chairman and CEO, joins Yahoo Finance Live following the company's latest earnings results.

  • These Are 5 of the Fastest-Growing Large-Cap Stocks on the Planet

    Internet company Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has emerged as the e-commerce leader in Southeast Asia while expanding into new markets such as Latin America, India, and Europe. The company does more than e-commerce, tying successful gaming and digital payments businesses into its customer base. Sea Limited's Garena division owns FreeFire, the world's most popular mobile game.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for October

    At the same time, all three are growing annual revenue -- and there are plenty of reasons to believe this will continue. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is the leading company in the cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment market. The company predicts that will continue until at least the late 2030s.

  • Why AbbVie Stock Sank in September

    Shares of the Illinois-based AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) sank by an eye-catching 10.7% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Early on in September, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a wave of new warnings for a class of drugs known as JAK inhibitors. The warning stemmed from a large safety-related study showing that patients taking Pfizer's JAK inhibitor medication Xeljanz, an arthritis drug, were at increased risk of heart attack, stroke, cancer, blood clots, and death.

  • Why Vaxart Stock Tumbled in September

    Shares of the developmental-stage biotech Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) sank by 11.5% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Vaxart's oral COVID-19 vaccine pill may not be on the market until the pandemic is starting to fade from the daily news cycle. Similar home-based oral medications for COVID-19 might dampen the demand for vaccines in general, and perhaps undermine the rationale for an oral vaccine in particular.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    Procter & Gamble is a Dividend King, with 65 consecutive years' worth of dividend hikes under its belt. There are additional reasons to like Procter & Gamble. Procter & Gamble has massive clout with retailers and a huge advertising budget, and its high-end brands are demonstrably better than cheaper alternatives.

  • Why NIO Shares Are Rising Today

    NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) is trading higher Thursday morning after Goldman Sachs analyst Fei Fang upgraded the stock from a Neutral rating to a Buy rating and announced a $56 price target. The Goldman Sachs analyst cited the potential of NIO's ET7 as a reason for the upgrade. Fang sees 65% upside from current levels. NIO is also trading higher with other Chinese stocks following positive comments on a U.S.-China meeting from a Beijing diplomat. The Chinese government described the meeting as "construc

  • Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Fell 10.4% Last Month

    Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) fell 10.4% in September, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Nasdaq Composite index ended the month down roughly 5.3%, and CRISPR Therapeutics was caught up in the sell-off. As a broader biotechnology category, gene-editing still boasts huge promise, but it's not surprising that CRISPR stock has lost ground amid recent market volatility.