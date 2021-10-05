U.S. markets close in 1 hour 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,368.09
    +67.63 (+1.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,485.33
    +482.41 (+1.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,503.88
    +248.40 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,229.61
    +12.14 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.94
    +1.32 (+1.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.50
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1604
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    +0.0430 (+2.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3634
    +0.0030 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4810
    +0.5630 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,585.66
    +1,322.26 (+2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,247.65
    +30.28 (+2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Arras Minerals Reports 752m @ 0.73% CuEq Including 93m @ 1.73% CuEq Starting at 46.9m From Reassays of Historical Drillholes on the Beskauga Project in Northeastern Kazakhstan

Arras Minerals Corp.
·8 min read

Table 1. Summary table of the first 7 holes from the Arras reassay program

Assumptions used in USD for the copper equivalent calculation were metal prices of $3.00/lb. Copper, $1,700/oz Gold, $22/oz Silver, and recovery is assumed to be 100%. The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: CuEq = Copper (%) + (Gold (g/t) x 0.8264) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.012).
Assumptions used in USD for the copper equivalent calculation were metal prices of $3.00/lb. Copper, $1,700/oz Gold, $22/oz Silver, and recovery is assumed to be 100%. The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: CuEq = Copper (%) + (Gold (g/t) x 0.8264) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.012).
Assumptions used in USD for the copper equivalent calculation were metal prices of $3.00/lb. Copper, $1,700/oz Gold, $22/oz Silver, and recovery is assumed to be 100%. The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: CuEq = Copper (%) + (Gold (g/t) x 0.8264) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.012).

Figure 1

Location of the first 7 holes reassayed by Arras across the Beskauga deposit. An additional 5 holes are pending results.
Location of the first 7 holes reassayed by Arras across the Beskauga deposit. An additional 5 holes are pending results.
Location of the first 7 holes reassayed by Arras across the Beskauga deposit. An additional 5 holes are pending results.

Figure 2

Photos of core showing mineralization and alteration from hole Bg-33
Photos of core showing mineralization and alteration from hole Bg-33
Photos of core showing mineralization and alteration from hole Bg-33

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arras Minerals Corp. (“Arras”) is pleased to announce the results from the first 7 holes of 12 reassayed from the historical drilling at the Beskauga project located in northeastern Kazakhstan. The reassay work outlined in this news release has been conducted under the Option to Purchase agreement announced by Silver Bull Resources on January 26, 2021, with Copperbelt AG (“Copperbelt”), a public, non-listed mineral exploration company registered in Zug, Switzerland.

Highlights from the reassayed holes announced in this news release include:

  • Hole Bg-33752.5 meters of mineralization grading 0.73% CuEq (0.56g/t gold, 0.25% copper, and 1.86g/t Ag) including 93 meters grading 1.73% CuEq (1.36g/t gold, 0.56% copper, and 3.71g/t silver) from 48.5 meters – ends in mineralization.

  • Hole Bg-31454.1 meters of mineralization grading 0.79% CuEq (0.6g/t gold, 0.28% copper, and 1.60g/t Ag) including 135 meters grading 1.58% CuEq (1.25g/t gold, 0.52% copper, and 3.03g/t silver) from 46.9 meters – ends in mineralization.

  • Hole Bg-62694.3 meters of mineralization grading 0.40% CuEq (0.33g/t gold, 0.13% copper, and 0.72g/t Ag) from 46 meters – ends in mineralization.

  • Hole Bg-36445.3 meters of mineralization grading 0.71% CuEq (0.45g/t gold, 0.32% copper, and 1.78g/t Ag) from 51 meters - ends in mineralization.

  • Hole Bg-54429.7 meters of mineralization grading 0.65% CuEq (0.45g/t gold, 0.32% copper, and 1.78g/t Ag) including 120.8 meters grading 1.29% CuEq (0.89g/t gold, 0.52% copper, and 2.80g/t silver) from 46.1 meters.

A summary table of the reassayed historical holes is shown below

Table 1. Summary table of the first 7 holes from the Arras reassay program

Hole ID

Total Depth

From

to

Interval

Au g/t

Cu %

Ag g/t

CuEq

Comments

Bg15

425

67

213

146

0.24

0.22

0.44

0.42

Bg-31

501

46.9

501

454.1

0.60

0.28

1.60

0.79

Ends in mineralization grading 0.53g/t Au, 1.5g/t Ag, 0.17% Cu

Includes

334

475

135

1.25

0.52

3.03

1.58

Bg-33

801

48.5

801

752.5

0.56

0.25

1.86

0.73

Ends in mineralization grading 0.21g/t Au, 2.1g/t Ag, 0.14% Cu

Includes

356

449

93

1.36

0.56

3.71

1.73

Bg36

633

51

496.3

445.3

0.45

0.32

1.78

0.71

Ends in mineralization grading 0.14g/t Au, 2.5g/t Ag, 0.15% Cu

512

633

121

0.15

0.12

0.19

0.25

Bg46

527

48.7

405.2

356.5

0.20

0.19

0.25

0.36

Bg54

525.4

46.1

475.8

429.7

0.41

0.30

1.80

0.65

includes

106.1

226.9

120.8

0.89

0.52

2.80

1.29

Bg62

694.3

46

694.3

648.3

0.33

0.13

0.72

0.40

Ends in mineralization grading 0.37g/t Au, 2.3g/t Ag, 0.22% Cu

Assumptions used in USD for the copper equivalent calculation were metal prices of $3.00/lb. Copper, $1,700/oz Gold, $22/oz Silver, and recovery is assumed to be 100%. The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: CuEq = Copper (%) + (Gold (g/t) x 0.8264) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.012).

View table 1 at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/535832da-ef28-4380-9683-b269263e4a9b

The primary objective of the reassaying program was to validate and increase the confidence in 45,059 meters of historical drilling completed between 2007 to 2017 on the Beskauga deposit and surrounding area, as well as provide the geochemical tools to map alteration and lithology across the deposit. The locations of the holes chosen for reassay were selected based on providing a comprehensive picture across the current deposit and to test and better understand the edges of the high-grade zones within the deposit.

A location map of the historical holes reassayed is shown below:

View Figure 1 at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dfbc185a-ccd7-4fc3-8034-2bf2e3a952da

Tim Barry, CEO of Arras states, “the grade and continuity of the indicated mineralization at Beskauga is impressive. There is ahigh-grade portion to the deposit apparent from our work at the deposit to date which consistently grades over 1g/t gold and 0.5% copper when tested. The reassay of these holes has provided us valuable information regarding the controls of the mineralization at Beskauga as well as some meaningful vectors in which to target the 30,000 meters of planned drilling we recently announced.”

Darren Klinck, President of Arras continues, “In addition to the grade indicated over lengthy intervals at Beskauga reported in this news release, the other important point to highlight is the location of the Beskauga deposit relative to infrastructure. The project sits 8km off a major four-lane highway, 1140KVA power lines run over the top of the deposit, and the Beskauga project is located at 350m above sea level and within a major mining district which is home to one of the largest operating coal mines in the world. We are aware of very few undeveloped copper-gold projects in the world with better existing infrastructure.”

The style of mineralization and alteration seen at Beskauga is interpreted to represent that of a classic copper-gold porphyry. The style of veining, mineral assemblage, and alteration suggest the drilling outlined in this news release sits on the edge of the porphyry system in the transition zone between epithermal and porphyry style mineralization. It appears the drilling to date has not yet tested the core of the porphyry, where we would expect to see molybdenum and bornite as the predominate mineral species instead of tennantite, pyrite and chalcopyrite.

Examples of the style of mineralization seen in the holes is shown in the images below:

View Figure 2 at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa40210b-6e61-44cf-820c-6909ebb2ae88

About the Beskauga Deposit: The Beskauga deposit is a gold-copper-silver deposit with a NI 43-101 compliant “Indicated” Mineral Resource of 207 million tonnes grading 0.35 g/t gold, 0.23% copper and 1.09 g/t silver for 2.33 million ounces of contained gold, 476.1 thousand tonnes of contained copper, and 7.25 million ounces of contained silver and an “Inferred” Mineral Resource of 147 million tonnes grading 0.33 g/t gold, 0.15% copper and 1.02 g/t silver for 1.56 million ounces of contained gold, 220.5 thousand tonnes of contained copper, and 4.82 million ounces of contained silver.

The constraining pit was optimised and calculated using a NSR cut-off based on a price of: $1,500/oz for gold, $2.80/lb for copper, $17.25/oz for silver, and with an average recovery of 81.7% for copper and 51.8% for both gold and silver.

Table 2. Pit-constrained Mineral Resource estimate for the Beskauga copper-gold project

CATEGORY

TONNAGE (MT)

CU %

AU G/T

AG G/T

AU (MOZ)

CU (KT)

AG (MOZ)

Indicated

207

0.23

0.35

1.09

2.33

476.1

7.25

Inferred

147

0.15

0.33

1.02

1.56

220.5

4.82

Notes:

  • An NSR $/t cut-off of $5.70/t was used, and the NSR formula is: NSR $/t = (38.137+11.612 x Cu%) x Cu% + (19.18 + 12.322 x Au g/t) x Au g/t + (0.07 + 0.0517 x Ag g/t) x Ag g/t

  • The NSR formula incorporates variable recovery formulae. Average copper recovery was 81.7% copper and 51.8% for both gold and silver.

  • Metal prices considered were $2.80/lb copper, $1,500/oz gold and $17.25/oz silver.

  • The Resource is stated within a pit shell that considers a 1.25 factor above the metal prices.

  • Mineral Resources are estimated and reported in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves adopted May 10, 2014, , as required under NI 43-101.

  • The Mineral Resource is not believed to be materially affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-economic, marketing, political or other relevant factors

  • These Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability.

  • The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Resources in this MRE are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Resources as Indicated or Measured; however, it is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.

  • Serikjan Urbisinov, B.Sc., MAIG, prepared, or supervised the preparation of, the mineral resource estimate. Mr. Urbisinov is an Independent Qualified Person in accordance with NI 43-101.

  • Effective date of the report was January 28, 2021.

For a full summary of the Beskauga resource please visit the following link:

https://silverbullresources.com/site/assets/files/5975/csa-beskauga-ni-43-101-final.pdf

Sample Analysis: All samples have been analyzed at Stewart Assay and Environmental Laboratories LLC located in Kyrgyz Republic. Samples are first tested with the "MA/UT" procedure which analyzes for 46 elements using a 4 acid digestion. Gold was analyzed using the Au-AA25 fire assay method. Stewart Assay and Environmental Laboratories LLC is independent of the company

A rigorous procedure is in place regarding sample collection, chain of custody and data entry. Standards and blanks, as well as duplicate samples are routinely inserted into sample analysis to ensure integrity of the assay process.

The technical information of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Tim Barry, a Chartered Professional Geologist (CPAusIMM), and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Tim Barry"

Tim Barry, CPAusIMM
Chief Executive Officer and Director

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
+1 604 687 5800
info@silverbullresources.com

About Arras Minerals Corp.

Arras is British Columbia incorporated private company advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in northeastern Kazakhstan, including the Option Agreement on the Beskauga copper and gold project.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors concerning estimates of Measured, Indicated, and Inferred Resources: This press release uses the terms “measured resources”, “indicated resources”, and “inferred resources” which are defined in, and required to be disclosed by, NI 43-101. The Company advises U.S. investors that these terms are not recognized by the SEC. The estimation of measured, indicated and inferred resources involves greater uncertainty as to their existence and economic feasibility than the estimation of proven and probable reserves. U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that measured and indicated mineral resources will be converted into reserves. The estimation of inferred resources involves far greater uncertainty as to their existence and economic viability than the estimation of other categories of resources. U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that estimates of inferred mineral resources exist, are economically minable, or will be upgraded into measured or indicated mineral resources. Under Canadian securities laws, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or other economic studies.

Disclosure of “contained ounces” in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations, however the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute “reserves” by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures. Accordingly, the information contained in this press release may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies that are not subject NI 43-101.

Cautionary note regarding forward looking statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and Arras’ future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Exchange Act, and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the expected timing, mechanics, income tax consequences, benefits and other aspects of the Mineral Resource estimates for the Beskauga project. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about Arras’ exploration projects, the industry in which Arras operates and the beliefs and assumptions of Arras’ management. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “continues,” “may,” variations of such words, and similar expressions and references to future periods, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control, including such factors as whether the results of exploration activities and whether the results continue to support continued exploration activities, unexpected variations in ore grade, types and metallurgy, volatility and level of commodity prices, the availability of sufficient future financing, and other matters discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Form 20-F filed with the SEC on September 1, 2021 available on www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.


Recommended Stories

  • Baru Gold Commences Sangihe Gold Mine Construction

    October 5, 2021 – TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC - Baru Gold Corp (TSXV:BARU) | (OTC:BARUF) (“Baru ” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has commenced construction of phase one of the Sangihe ...

  • Acuity Brands On Track To Beat Earnings Estimates Again

    The lighting and building management firm Acuity Brands is expected to report its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $2.88 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 22%, up from $2.35 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

  • EU lawmaker says U.S. tech giants should be regulated where they are based

    U.S. tech giants such as Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon should be regulated by the EU country where they are based under proposed EU rules, a top lawmaker said on Tuesday, knocking back efforts by some countries to broaden the planned act's scope. The country of origin principle is set out in EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager's draft rules known as the Digital Services Act which requires U.S. tech giants to do more to police the internet for illegal and harmful content.

  • Opendoor Builds $9 Billion Debt War Chest to Buy U.S. Homes

    (Bloomberg) -- Opendoor Technologies Inc. is adding billions of dollars in borrowing capacity as it races to buy and sell more homes. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe company, the largest of an emerging group of tech-powered home fl

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 12 Picks

    In this article, we take a look at Carl Icahn’s stock portfolio: top 12 picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Mr. Icahn’s history and investment strategy, and go directly to Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Carl Icahn is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager whose total net worth stands at […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, buying more shares of stocks that have fallen at least 40% from their all-time highs.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • Which COVID-19 Pill Stock Is the Best Buy?

    Which other companies are developing an oral COVID-19 antiviral pill? Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) is working with Roche on a pill that would treat people with active COVID-19 infections, as well as serve as a preventative measure for people exposed to the virus. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), on the other hand, is developing both an intravenously infused antiviral medication and an orally administered pill.

  • Why Enterprise Products Partners Stock Jumped on Monday

    The latest developments in the oil and gas industry compelled investors to pay attention to the cheap oil stock.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Was Up Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were up 2.4% at 10:18 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. Market sentiment was more positive today, as the S&P 500 index was also trading higher, which would explain part of the bounce in Nvidia's share price after the recent pullback. As for company-specific news, the graphics specialist announced an extension of its collaboration with Lenovo (OTC: LNVGY) to include participation in VMware's (NYSE: VMW) Project Monterey early-access program, which takes advantage of networking technologies like Nvidia's BlueField data processing units.

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 3 Worst-Performing September Stocks?

    Here's what you should know before you add FedEx, Las Vegas Sands, or Wynn Resorts to your portfolio.

  • Lordstown & Albertsons stocks downgraded, Nvidia shares rebound

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the morning's top stock movers, including Lordstown Motors, Albertsons Companies, and Nvidia.&nbsp;

  • Camber Energy stock loses half its value on heavy volume, to extend the selloff from a 2-year high

    Shares of Camber Energy Inc. plunged 50.2% in volatile trading Tuesday, as they extended their selloff from a near two-year high. The oil and natural gas company's stock had rocketed 161.6% amid a six-day win streak -- the average daily volume was 523.3 million shares -- to $3.82 on Sept. 30, which was the highest closing price since October 2019. Kudos to Tuttle Capital Management Chief Executive Matthew Tuttle, who said last week that the rally looked like a "headfake," as it appeared to be a

  • Why Sundial Growers, Aurora Cannabis, and Hexo Stocks Jumped Today

    As progress toward legalization continues in the U.S. market, one popular Canadian cannabis company had some better financial news last week.

  • Pressure Builds on Lordstown Motors, but This Nasdaq Stock Could Be Tuesday's Big Winner

    After a tough day on Monday, the stock market looked poised to claw back at least part of its declines on Tuesday morning. Futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up 50 points to 14,512 as of 7:45 a.m. EDT, signaling a slight move to the upside when the regular session starts. In the electric vehicle space, Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has suffered huge declines lately, and Tuesday morning didn't look like it would bring better news for the would-be automaker.

  • This simple investment can earn you more than 6% with no risk

    The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.

  • Michael Jordan keeps pouring millions into Sportradar — 5 more stocks to ‘be like Mike’

    When the GOAT buys, investors should pay attention.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Tech Stocks at Steep Discounts

    Who doesn’t like buying a quality product a discount? We all do it, some of us go looking for it, and it’s made fodder for comedians, well, just about forever. It’s only logical, after all, to buy cheap when you can. That holds true in the stock markets, too. The old cliché of ‘buy low and sell high’ remains a basic truth of the market. The only trick is finding the right stocks to buy low. Right now, Wall Street is watching the tech sector intently – these stocks are showing both discounted pri

  • Is Novavax Stock A Sell As It Falls Alongside Other Covid Vaccine Stocks?

    Is Novavax stock a sell as it falls alongside other Covid vaccine makers Moderna and BioNTech? Is NVAX stock a sell right now?