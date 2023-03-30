SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / In recent years, the traditional financial industry has been facing a crisis of trust. The collapse of large financial institutions have shaken the public's confidence in the centralized financial system. This has led to an increasing interest in decentralized finance (DeFi) and the emergence of new forms of cryptocurrency, such as algorithmic stablecoins.

The momentum of DeFi is reshuffling the old financial order that traditional finance has built. Against this backdrop, Array is emerging as a potential safe haven for investors seeking stability and security. Built on the principles of AI and machine learning, $ARA is designed to be a steady increasing and reliable currency that can withstand market volatility.

Traditional financial systems are based on a centralized model, where a few large institutions have control over the flow of money. CeFi platforms are centralized, meaning they have a single point of failure, lack transparency, and often have limited accessibility. Moreover, the centralized control over the system creates a possibility of manipulation and reduces trust among users. In contrast, DeFi is based on a decentralized model, where transactions are transparent and secure, and users have more control over their funds. Decentralized finance (DeFi), on the other hand, is an emerging ecosystem of financial applications built on the blockchain that offers several advantages over CeFi. DeFi is permissionless, meaning anyone with an internet connection can access it. It is also operates without the need for intermediaries, and transparent, with all transactions being recorded on a public blockchain. DeFi's open architecture and composability provide interoperability between different applications, allowing for the creation of complex financial instruments that were not possible before. Overall, DeFi is more inclusive, transparent, and open compared to CeFi, making it the future of finance, offering a wider range of possibilities to users. This shift to DeFi has been fueled by a growing distrust of centralized institutions and a desire for more transparent and secure financial systems.





Array is built on the principles of DeFi model, using AI and machine learning algorithms to ensure stability and predictability. The system automatically adjusts the supply of $ARA based on market demand, ensuring that the currency's value remains Steady increasing and predictable.

One of the key features of Array is its use of AI and machine learning algorithms to manage the currency, which makes a truly DeFi platform for all participants. These algorithms monitor market trends and adjust the supply of $ARA according to the market. This ensures that the USDR(All participants can stake $ARA first, then mint 1/4 value of $USDR from smart contract) remains stable even in times of market volatility, making it a reliable safe haven for investors seeking stability and security. Additionally, many CeFi platforms rely on traditional financial systems to operate, which can limit innovation and slow down the adoption of new technologies.

The recent collapse of BUSD has highlighted the need for more secure and stable forms of currency. USDR is the only circulation token built on the DEGA platform of the Array global ecosystem, plays an important role in rich consumption scenarios. Also as the DeFi space continues to grow, USDR is emerging as a potential solution to the trust and stability issues faced by the traditional financial system.

It's no secret that the traditional financial system is facing a crisis of trust, and the emergence of Array as a potential safe haven for investors seeking stability and security is a reflection of this. Built on the principles of AI and machine learning, $ARA is designed to be a steady inceasing and reliable currency that can withstand market volatility. As the DeFi space continues to grow, it will be interesting to see how Array and other algorithmic stablecoins evolve and compete in the years to come.

About Array

Array is an omni-chain protocol for application-oriented decentralized asset management, dedicated to building a next-generation algorithmic currency system. Array goes a step further in concept, redefines the potential of algorithmic currency, simplifies the complex steps of application interaction, and allows Web3 to get rid of the cycle of volatility while still enjoying the creation of wealth together.

