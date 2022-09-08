U.S. markets close in 2 hours 42 minutes

Array Appoints Katerina Ilievska as Vice President of Marketing

·2 min read

Ms. Ilievska brings results driven B2B and B2C marketing leadership to Array.

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Array Marketing ("Array"), the market leader in end-to-end in-store merchandising solutions, today announced it has appointed Katerina Ilievska as its Vice President of Marketing.

Katerina Ilievska (CNW Group/Array Marketing)
Katerina Ilievska (CNW Group/Array Marketing)

Katerina is a proven marketing leader, with B2B and B2C experience across a wide range of sectors. Highly motivated and results driven, Katerina ensures understanding customer needs are her first priority and the basis upon which her strategies and brand campaigns are built. With a proven track record of establishing and overseeing marketing functions, her approach has led to demonstrated success building brands, delivering revenue growth and increasing market share. Katerina will lead Array's global marketing efforts, in addition to overseeing the company's brand position and development.

Katerina looks forward to building on this success in her new role at Array.

"I'm thrilled to be joining an innovative organization like Array," says Katerina. "Our commercial teams already have exceptional relationships with clients and a strong reputation in the industry. I'm looking forward to bolstering Array's value proposition as we continue to expand our creative solutions in the retail market."

"Katerina's breadth of experience provides our leadership team with a fresh and unique perspective," says Steve Kremser, Array's CEO. "With an established record of commercial success, we're confident Katerina will strengthen Array's position in the industry and accelerate our marketing solutions efforts."

About Array
Array is the global leader in in-store merchandising services, solutions and experiences for many of the world's most iconic retailers and brands. For over 40 years, clients of Array have enjoyed an unparalleled experience with Array's creative solutions, global reach, sustainability leadership and exceptional client services. In short, Array creates amazing retail experiences. Array is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and employs more than 1,800 employees with operations in Canada, USA, Mexico, China, Singapore, Poland, UK, France, and Germany.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/array-appoints-katerina-ilievska-as-vice-president-of-marketing-301620656.html

SOURCE Array Marketing

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/08/c6284.html

