U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,936.69
    +105.84 (+2.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,827.05
    +754.44 (+2.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,713.15
    +353.10 (+3.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.32
    +60.91 (+3.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.10
    +1.50 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.40
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    18.68
    -0.16 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0228
    +0.0078 (+0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0190
    +0.0590 (+1.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2002
    +0.0051 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2270
    +0.1050 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,275.14
    +1,700.18 (+7.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.84
    +28.99 (+5.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.28
    +73.04 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

Array Technologies, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Array Technologies, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ARRY
Array Technologies, Inc.
Array Technologies, Inc.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “Array”) (Nasdaq: ARRY) today announced that the company will release its second quarter 2022 results after the market close on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 451-6152 (domestic) or (201) 389-0879 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call by dialing (844)-512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13731316. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on August 23, 2022.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.arraytechinc.com. The online replay will be available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Array Technologies, Inc.

Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global renewable energy company and provider of utility-scale solar tracking technology. Engineered to withstand the harshest conditions on the planet, Array’s high-quality solar trackers and sophisticated software maximize energy production, accelerating the adoption of cost-effective and sustainable energy. Founded and headquartered in the United States, Array relies on its diversified global supply chain and customer-centric approach to deliver, commission and support solar energy developments around the world, lighting the way to a brighter, smarter future for clean energy. For more news and information on Array, please visit arraytechinc.com and stinorland.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Array Technologies, Inc.
Investor Relations
505-437-0010
investors@arraytechinc.com


Recommended Stories

  • Congress deliberates a $52 billion semiconductor bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m

  • Netflix predicts return to customer growth, shares jump

    Netflix Inc said on Tuesday it lost 970,000 subscribers from April through June, averting the worst-case scenario projected by the company, and predicted it would return to customer growth during the third quarter. Netflix shares, which have fallen roughly 67% this year on concerns about future growth, rose 7% in after hours trade following the results. The world's largest streaming service also said it plans to launch an ad-supported option next year, and it warned that the strong dollar was also hitting revenue booked from subscribers abroad.

  • Nancy Pelosi’s husband just bought over $1 million of this chip stock right before a $52 billion subsidy vote — is there still time to tag along?

    Follow the real smart money?

  • IBM stock slides despite earnings beat, strong tech demand

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss IBM stock performance amid strong second-quarter earnings.

  • Top 10 Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 multibagger penny stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our discussion on the returns being generated by penny stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy in 2022. Since the start of 2022, the Dow Composite Index, the S&P 500 […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks soar as investors parse another round of earnings

    U.S. stocks rose sharply in a turnaround rally Tuesday that helped lift all three major indexes more than 5% from their lows in June.

  • AT&T Looks Impressive to a T Ahead of Earnings

    AT&T has struggled and made missteps in the past but we want to be forward looking. The company is scheduled to report earnings before the opening of trading Thursday, so let's check out the charts to see if there can be some capital gains on top of a nice dividend. In the daily bar chart of T, below, we can see that the shares have made a large bottom pattern the past 12 months.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Growth Stock Down More Than 90% to Buy Now

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has tumbled 29% from its high, sent into a downward spiral by the deteriorating macroeconomic environment. A combination of weak guidance, runaway inflation, and rising interest rates have left Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) 93% off its high. Here's what you need to keep in mind about this growth stock.

  • ‘These stocks are down but not out’: Jim Cramer says to buy the dip

    Markets have dropped sharply through the first half of this year, but the news isn’t all bad for investors. The lower share prices we've been seeing offer plenty of opportunities for investors looking to buy the dip, or get in at a discount. The trick is to find them. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, has a few ideas about this situation. In his view, the market turbulence has had the beneficial impact of sorting out the wheat from the chaff and ‘working off the exce

  • Lockheed Martin stock down on earnings, slashed sales guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Lockheed Martin.

  • Why the Market Is Wrong on Unity Software's Merger With ironSource

    Share prices of 3D content creator Unity Software (NYSE: U) plunged 25% last week, with most of the drop occurring after the company announced it was acquiring ironSource (NYSE: IS), a leading monetization platform for mobile app developers. The addition of ironSource is highly complementary to Unity's game services business. Unity said the deal was an all-stock transaction worth $4.4 billion, which could change depending on how the stock performs in the near term.

  • Nancy Pelosi’s husband buys millions worth of Nvidia stock ahead of chip-manufacturing bill vote

    Paul Pelosi bought as much $5 million worth of stock in software and computer chip company Nvidia in June.

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nio Stock Popped Today

    Positive sentiment in the broader market and some analysts' comments boosted these electric vehicle stocks.

  • GE’s Three-Way Split Is Near. What the New Companies Will Be Called.

    General Electric revealed on Monday the names of the three companies after the split, which begins in 2023. The 'GE' survives in all three names.

  • 10 Best Cyclical Stocks for Inflation

    In this article, we discuss 10 best cyclical stocks for inflation. If you want to skip reading about the performance of cyclical stocks during different economic cycles, you can go directly to 5 Best Cyclical Stocks for Inflation. Cyclical Stocks Cyclical stocks depend on the cycles of economic expansion and recession, which means they are […]

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares. Related: Like Dividends? Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Investments Of the nearly 50 stocks in Buffett’s portfolio, the four dividend-paying stocks that currently provi

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.48

    Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WBA ) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 9th...

  • Medical Giant J&J Crumbles On Guidance Haircut — Is It A Sell Now?

    Is Johnson & Johnson stock a sell after cutting its 2022 outlook amid currency concerns? Is JNJ stock a sell right now?

  • When Will Savings Interest Rates Go Up?

    As the Federal Reserve has raised its target federal funds borrowing rate during 2022, interest rates paid to savings account depositors have lagged behind. However, since the Fed's 0.75% increase to a target rate of 1.5% to 1.75% at its … Continue reading → The post When Will Savings Interest Rates Go Up? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Down Between 9% and 42%: 3 Top Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Earnings season is underway, and stock market volatility is rising as companies give investors an updated reading on the state of business and the broader economy. Add it all up, and there's a good deal of uncertainty weighing on the U.S. stock market right now. Dividend stocks can ease the pressure of a bear market by providing investors with passive income without the need to sell stocks on the cheap.