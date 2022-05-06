U.S. markets close in 6 hours 27 minutes

Array Technologies to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Array Technologies, Inc.
1 min read
  ARRY
Array Technologies, Inc.
Array Technologies, Inc.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. , May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“Array” or “the Company”), a leading provider of tracker solutions and services for the utility-scale solar energy industry, today announced that its management team will attend the following investor conferences.

Credit Suisse 2022 Renewables and Utilities Summit
May 12, 2022
New York, NY

Cowen 2nd Annual Sustainability and Energy Transition Summit
June 7, 2022
Fireside Chat at 1:50pm ET
Virtual

UBS Utility and Clean Energy Summit
June 15, 2022
Kiawah Island, SC

Roth 8th Annual London Conference
June 22-23, 2022
London, United Kingdom

About Array Technologies, Inc.

Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading American company and global provider of utility-scale solar tracker technology. Engineered to withstand the harshest conditions on the planet, Array’s high-quality solar trackers and sophisticated software maximize energy production, accelerating the adoption of cost-effective and sustainable energy. Founded and headquartered in the United States, Array relies on its diversified global supply chain and customer-centric approach to deliver, commission and support solar energy developments around the world, lighting the way to a brighter, smarter future for clean energy. For more news and information on Array, please visit arraytechinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
505-437-0010
investors@arraytechinc.com


