Arris Design and Adler Display Collaborate to Help Firaxis Games Memorialize 25 Years

Displays Creative Showcase How Firaxis "Finds the Fun" While Making the Ordinary Extraordinary

SPARKS, Md., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firaxis Games, a Maryland video game company that's partnered with the likes of Marvel and Disney, recently partnered with local firms Arris Design and Adler Display to memorialize 25 years of gameplay and people-focused hard work.

Firaxis Games executives encouraged all employees to give input on how they wanted their office space laid out. This collaborative process extended to how they wanted to commemorate how they "find the fun" through a series of interior visual displays. A few themes to reinforce this concept included enthusiasm, gameplay first, being accountable, and working smart.

Arris Design, a professional Interior Architecture and Design consulting practice in Baltimore, MD, was engaged to determine what was most important and capture the Firaxis company culture, personality, and how its people work. Arris then partnered with Adler Display to design and implement the final solution.

"We were honored to be part of the team," said Jeff Bank, Director of Business Development at Adler Display. "Creative, custom displays are what we live to do, and to have so many great visual assets and brilliant minds to work with, made this a memorable experience and a project we'll be proud of for years to come."

Adler Display's work showcases Firaxis Games' people, history, and accomplishments including:

Sid Meir's Workstation featuring the computer and chair from Civilization I

Historical Timeline Design created with over 260 wall-mounted fins with game CD covers

Business Card Design showcasing hundreds of past and current "Firaxians"

Employee Collage Wall with photos chronologically organized around a 75" monitor

Civilization Mural that covers the wall with a 30' wide print

Business Artifact Display that is inset into the wall for added dimension

Logo Pedestal featuring a 3D mobile of the Firaxis logo's evolution

Tornado Display that is fabricated with the Firaxis musical score

Creators Wall built-in conveying how a game is produced

About Adler Display

About Adler Display

For over 85 years, Adler Display has been one of the best-kept secrets behind so many businesses looking their best. Designing and producing a wide variety of high-quality recognition displays, trade show displays, signage and exhibits, lobby and corporate interiors, and historical timelines, Adler's expert team includes consultants, designers, project managers, and fabricators. Working from a 17,000-square-foot facility in Baltimore that includes a precision woodworking shop, Adler Display handles all printing, construction, and finishing on site.

Adler Display's unique business card design showcases hundreds of past and current "Firaxians"

