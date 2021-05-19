Arrival selects HERE SDK for its Electric Vehicles

HERE SDK to calculate routes and schedules and run shared mobility solutions

May 19, 2021

London and Amsterdam – Arrival, the company reinventing the automotive industry with its entirely new approach to the design and assembly of electric vehicles (EVs), has selected HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, to power its in-vehicle Human-Machine Interface (HMI) navigation solution.

Arrival has been developing its own proprietary hardware, software and robotics since 2015 and is using these technologies to enable electric vehicle production through its unique Microfactories, which are small-footprint, low CapEx and can be deployed quickly to serve local communities. Electric vehicles benefit from predictable routes and overnight depot charging, fitting seamlessly within commercial fleets. With the rise of e-commerce, accelerated by COVID-19 and the demand for same-day-delivery, the global market for commercial fleets is expected to grow. Tackling the urgent need to reduce carbon emissions, Arrival’s integrated transportation ecosystem provides the tools for cities and businesses to achieve their sustainability goals.

HERE’s software development kit (SDK) goes well beyond standard mapping, routing and search functionalities. It provides real-time visibility into the geographic location of mobile assets and offline capabilities that include route calculation, location search and turn-by-turn navigation. Thanks to a highly compressed data format, HERE SDK provides fast upload times and a seamless user experience that can be customized by incorporating private points of interest (POIs).

“After a comprehensive benchmarking process, Arrival came to the conclusion that the navigation SDK from HERE is one of the best on the market. The quality of the location data coupled with the customization capabilities of the SDK means that HERE is the perfect partner for us. As a result, we’re delighted to provide drivers of Arrival vehicles with the best technology to do their jobs comfortably and efficiently,” said Valentin Anisimov, HMI System Lead in Technology at Arrival.

“We are extremely proud to be partnering with Arrival on tackling the challenge of our times – zero-emissions transport. With HERE SDK, Arrival can now offer their drivers a best-in-class routing experience. We look forward to helping Arrival realize its goal of making cities cleaner and deliveries faster,” said Knuth Sexauer, Vice President for Automotive at HERE Technologies.

Together, Arrival and HERE are poised to enhance the performance of electric commercial fleets and have a radical impact on climate change as a result.

Media Contacts



HERE Technologies

Adrianne Montgobert

+49 151 72 11 67 81

adrianne.montgobert@here.com



Arrival

Rachael Charlton

pr@arrival.com

About HERE Technologies

HERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit here.com and 360.here.com



About Arrival

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) is reinventing the automotive industry with its entirely new approach to the design and assembly of electric vehicles. Low CapEx, rapidly scalable Microfactories combined with proprietary in-house developed components, materials and software, enable the production of best in class vehicles competitively priced to fossil fuel variants and with a substantially lower total cost of ownership. This transformative approach provides cities globally with the solutions they need to create sustainable urban environments and exceptional experiences for their citizens. Arrival is a global business founded in 2015 and headquartered in London, UK and Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, with more than 1,900 global employees located in offices across the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company is deploying its first three microfactories in North Carolina, USA, South Carolina, USA and Bicester, UK in 2021.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the products offered by Arrival and the markets in which it operates, Arrival’s ability to produce electric commercial vehicles that will make mobility in cities cleaner, safer and more equitable, expectations regarding the benefits of Arrival’s Microfactories, Arrival’s projected future results and timing for trials and production of Arrival’s vehicles. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management’s belief or interpretation of information currently available. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including, but not limited to: (i) the impact of COVID-19 on Arrival’s business; (ii) the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which Arrival operates, (iii) the risk that Arrival and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize Arrival’s products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so, (iv) the risk that Arrival may never achieve or sustain profitability; (v) the risk that Arrival experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations, (vi) the risk that third-parties suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; (vii) the risk that the utilization of Microfactories will not provide the expected benefits due to, among other things, the inability to locate appropriate buildings to use as Microfactories, Microfactories needing a larger than anticipated factory footprint, and the inability of Arrival to deploy Microfactories in the anticipated time frame; (viii) the risk that the orders that have been placed for vehicles, including the order from UPS, are cancelled or modified; (ix) the risk of product liability or regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Arrival’s products and services; and (x) the risk that Arrival will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; and (xi) the risk that Arrival is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 26, 2021 and other documents filed by Arrival with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Arrival assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Arrival does not give any assurance that Arrival will achieve its expectations.

