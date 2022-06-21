U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

Arrival Van Achieves EU Certification Milestone

Arrival Group
·4 min read
In this article:
  • ARVL
Arrival Group
Arrival Group

LONDON, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), inventor of a unique new method of design and production of equitable electric vehicles (EVs) by local Microfactories, today announced that the Arrival Van has achieved EU certification and received European Whole Vehicle Type Approval (EUWVTA).

Arrival successfully completed all the required functional and safety testing to achieve EUWVTA, which is a critical step towards starting trials with customers in the coming months. The company is expected to start production of the Van in Bicester, UK in Q3 2022.

“Our customers are tremendously excited about the Arrival Van and the unique offering it provides them. With an unrivalled user experience and lower total cost of ownership it will help them accelerate their transition to zero-emission vehicles. This version of the vehicle we started in 2020, so to have passed all certification tests in this short time frame is a truly monumental achievement by the whole team. We now look forward to starting production later this year and delivering vehicles to our customers, in order to help to make cleaner air for cities all over the world,” said Denis Sverdlov, Founder and CEO at Arrival.

Arrival’s zero-emission Van is purposefully designed to be an environmentally sustainable and economically efficient commercial electric vehicle, compared to traditional vans. It features Arrival’s advanced in-house hardware and software technologies throughout the vehicle to create an elevated experience and provide operators with the data and tools they need to optimise the running of a fleet. The vehicle is made from Arrival’s unique lightweight composite materials, which are designed to be recyclable, durable and lower in cost. The Arrival Van will be manufactured using Arrival’s pioneering new method of production - using Microfactories placed in cities all around the world. Microfactories are expected to have a lower Capex and cost of assembly, shorter commissioning time and be more environmentally friendly than traditional methods of production.

Arrival takes a modular and flexible approach to the design and production of its vehicles, which means the hardware and software is upgradable over a vehicle’s lifetime. The company will continually update and test its vehicles, in order to deliver the best possible product and experience for customers.

Arrival has over 140k non-binding LOIs and orders for variants of the Arrival Van. The rapid growth of e-commerce has led to an increase in demand for light commercial transport in cities, increasing both congestion and pollution. At the same time, there is an urgent need from cities, fleet operators and national governments to decarbonise operations in line with global public policy. At COP26, more than thirty countries, dozens of states and cities, agreed to work to guarantee that new cars and vans sold are zero-emission by 2035, and the EU passed this ruling last week. With commercial vehicles covering higher mileage on a daily basis, they are one of the biggest contributors to air pollution in Europe, accounting for 13% of road transport carbon pollution. The Arrival Van has been made to help accelerate the transition to electric vehicles, creating cleaner air for cities all over the world.

About Arrival
Arrival was founded in 2015 with a mission to make air clean by replacing all vehicles with affordable electric solutions - produced by local Microfactories. Seven years and over 2,000 people later, we are driving the transition to EVs globally by creating products that are zero-emission, more desirable, more sustainable and more equitable than ever before. Our in-house technologies enable our unique new method of design and production using rapidly-scalable, local Microfactories around the world. This method facilitates cities and governments in achieving their sustainability goals whilst also supercharging their communities. We are a technology company, a product company, a supply chain company, an automotive company, a mobility company, a fintech company and a service company - all rolled into one with a shared goal of true sustainability. This vertically integrated business model is how we can have the radical impact our world needs today. Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) is a joint stock company governed by Luxembourg law.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the products offered by Arrival and the markets in which it operates. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbour provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management’s belief or interpretation of information currently available. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release.

Media Contacts
Media
pr@arrival.com

Investors
ir@arrival.com


