Arrive Logistics Acquires Cross-Border Business from Forager

·2 min read

Acquisition Enables Arrive to Offer Cross-Border Platform and Services in Canada and Mexico

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrive Logistics, a multimodal transportation and technology company, announced today that it has acquired Forager Group's cross-border business and proprietary platform. The acquisition enables Arrive to strengthen its cross-border services and technology offerings in Canada and Mexico, further executing the company's strategy to expand its service portfolio.

Arrive Logistics

"Forager Group's team of cross-border specialists and industry leading technology are excellent additions to our business," said Matt Pyatt, Founder and CEO of Arrive Logistics. "By integrating Forager's cross-border platform into our transportation management system, Arrive can continue to deliver and expand services to Forager's customers while providing new capabilities to our existing partners. Through the network, expertise, and technology of both organizations, Arrive will scale our cross-border footprint into an industry leader."

This acquisition will equip Arrive to deliver better visibility into cross-border shipping, leveraging purpose-built technology to generate value and provide a one-stop-shop freight experience. Increases in cross-border trade, in-sourcing and near-sourcing are expected to continue to rise over the next five years which point to a growing need for these specialized capabilities within the logistics space.

"Arrive Logistics provides the scale and capital needed to grow Forager's existing cross-border business," noted Matt Silver, founder and CEO of Forager Group, Inc. "We look forward to continuing to support Forager's customers leveraging Arrive's team and technology. Arrive is one of the industry leaders in domestic truckload, and our shared philosophy in company culture and how we prioritize ease of doing business for our partners made this acquisition a natural fit."

The new capabilities further strengthen Arrive's leadership position as a fast-growing transportation company while fulfilling the company's goal of expanding its breadth of services and driving strong growth.

To find out more about Arrive Logistics, please visit www.arrivelogistics.com.

About Arrive Logistics

Arrive Logistics is a leading multimodal transportation and technology company delivering unparalleled service and custom strategic solutions. With over 1,500 employees, 4,000 customers, and 50,000 carriers in its network, Arrive is one of the largest firms in the 3PL industry, having surpassed $1.6 billion in 2021 revenue. The company has been recognized as a top workplace in Austin by Built in Austin and The Austin Statesman and in Chicago by The Chicago Tribune. Learn more at www.arrivelogistics.com.

About Forager Group

Founded by freight industry veteran Matt Silver in 2018, Forager is a cross-border logistics technology company that ships truckload freight between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

Press Contact:

Nicole Paleologus

Next PR

nicolep@nextpr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arrive-logistics-acquires-cross-border-business-from-forager-301471968.html

SOURCE Arrive Logistics

