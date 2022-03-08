U.S. markets close in 1 hour 42 minutes

Arrive Named Among World's Most Innovative Companies in Retail for 2022 by Fast Company

·2 min read

Arrive joins the ranks of Stripe, Microsoft, SpaceX, Flexport and more

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrive, a technology and logistics company enabling brands and retailers to launch resale and rental at scale, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022.

This year's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole — ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century.

"We're proud to be named alongside a number of incredible companies this year. We built Arrive to be a leader in retail by helping companies participate in the next wave of commerce," says Ross Richmond, Arrive COO and Co-Founder.

In 2021 Arrive launched The Arrive Platform, the world's first fully circular commerce platform that enables nearly any company in nearly any industry to rent or resale their products. Arrive builds and manages circular commerce experiences by offering technical design and development, rental and resale inventory management and warehousing, and top-tier customer service — all fully-branded as their partners.

"The resale market is projected to double in the next 5 years, reaching $77B and we're proud to help brands access this opportunity," says Rachelle Snyder, Arrive CEO and Co-Founder. "Our Returns to Resale™ offering allows our partners to earn better margins from their returns and capture new consumers by launching a resale channel powered by Arrive."

This year Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. The World's Most Innovative Companies provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

About Arrive:
Arrive is a full-service technology and reverse logistics company enabling the most innovative brands and retailers to launch rental and resale at scale — ultimately reaching more consumers, driving revenue, and advancing a sustainable model. To learn more about Arrive, visit thearriveplatform.com.

About Fast Company:
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Fast Company can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arrive-named-among-worlds-most-innovative-companies-in-retail-for-2022-by-fast-company-301498229.html

SOURCE Arrive

