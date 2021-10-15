Arrow Capital Management Inc. Announces Distributions for 4th Quarter
TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Arrow Capital Management Inc. ("Arrow") today announced that the ETF series of Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund (TSX: RATE) and Exemplar Growth and Income Fund (TSX: EGIF) will pay cash distributions.
Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Exemplar Investment Grade Fund are as follows:
Ticker
Cash Distribution per Unit ($)
Record Date
Distribution Payment Date
RATE
0.067
October 29, 2021
November 15, 2021
RATE
0.067
November 30, 2021
December 15, 2021
RATE
0.067
December 31, 2021
January 14, 2022
Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Exemplar Growth and Income Fund are as follows:
Ticker
Cash Distribution per Unit ($)
Record Date
Distribution Payment Date
EGIF
0.165
December 31, 2021
January 14, 2022
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund and ETF investments. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. Investment funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.
