Arrow Capital Management Inc. Announces Distributions for 4th Quarter

·1 min read

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Arrow Capital Management Inc. ("Arrow") today announced that the ETF series of Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund (TSX: RATE) and Exemplar Growth and Income Fund (TSX: EGIF) will pay cash distributions.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Exemplar Investment Grade Fund are as follows:

Ticker

Cash Distribution per Unit ($)

Record Date

Distribution Payment Date

RATE

0.067

October 29, 2021

November 15, 2021

RATE

0.067

November 30, 2021

December 15, 2021

RATE

0.067

December 31, 2021

January 14, 2022

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Exemplar Growth and Income Fund are as follows:

Ticker

Cash Distribution per Unit ($)

Record Date

Distribution Payment Date

EGIF

0.165

December 31, 2021

January 14, 2022

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund and ETF investments. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. Investment funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

SOURCE Arrow Capital Management Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/15/c8400.html

