Arrow Capital Management Inc. Announces Distributions for 4th Quarter

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Arrow Capital Management Inc. ("Arrow") today announced that the ETF series of Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund (TSX: RATE) and Exemplar Growth and Income Fund (TSX: EGIF) will pay cash distributions.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Exemplar Investment Grade Fund are as follows:

Ticker Cash Distribution per Unit ($) Record Date Distribution Payment Date RATE 0.067 October 29, 2021 November 15, 2021 RATE 0.067 November 30, 2021 December 15, 2021 RATE 0.067 December 31, 2021 January 14, 2022

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Exemplar Growth and Income Fund are as follows:

Ticker Cash Distribution per Unit ($) Record Date Distribution Payment Date EGIF 0.165 December 31, 2021 January 14, 2022

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund and ETF investments. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. Investment funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

