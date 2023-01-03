Arrow Electronics Supports Toy and Food Drives Worldwide This Holiday Season

CENTENNIAL, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2023 / This holiday season, Arrow Electronics employees contributed to organizations providing children with seasonal gifts, as well as serving essential goods to families in need.

From its headquarters, Arrow employees conducted a toy drive for A Precious Child. The metro-Denver nonprofit distributes donated new toys, gift cards and other high need items to underserved children and families through its own Resource Center, as well as 500 agency partners across the state.

Arrow's Colorado-based staff collected toys, hygiene kits, and clothing and brought them to the charity's central warehouse in north Denver, where the gifts were sorted and staged for delivery. A group of employees spent an afternoon volunteering at the warehouse to help with distribution. Other employees purchased gifts online and donated them to the charity online to facilitate delivery.

The nonprofit delivered gifts to 13,750 children in metro Denver in its Christmas campaign. Gifts included toys, winter clothing, hygiene kits, headphones, and sporting goods.

Other employees organized drives to support the homeless, animal shelters and food banks. Arrow also hosted a meal packing kit day through Rise Against Hunger, resulting in 10,000 ready-made meals.

In branch offices around the world, Arrow employees donated to a variety of nonprofits that address local needs.

In Asia-Pac:

Employee teams in Singapore and Malaysia donated and volunteered at local food banks.

In South Korea, employees participated in a Compassion Walk to raise money for children and families affected by drought in Kenya through Compassion International.

The Australia/New Zealand branch contributed food and collected money for a food bank in Sydney.

In India, employees participated in a blood donation drive.

In Europe:

Employees collected gifts and essentials for the small contingent of Arrow employees who are living in difficult conditions this winter during the ongoing war in Ukraine.

In Poland, employees worked with Noble Gift, a charity that matches donors with families in need. Support can include gifts, food, housewares, and money to cover essential bills. In 2021, Noble Gift assisted 700,000 people to help 17,000 families.

In the United Kingdom, EMEA Components employees donated children's gifts through Mission Christmas, an online campaign to provide disadvantaged children with holiday gifts. The largest toy appeal in the UK, the campaign provided holiday gifts to 252,352 children on Christmas Day last year.

In Germany, employees selected to support the Leukemia Foundation, which funds research into the treatment of blood cancers, as well as helps patients with unmet needs.

