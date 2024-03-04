Arrow Financial Insiders Added US$781.6k Of Stock To Their Holdings

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Arrow Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Colin Read for US$315k worth of shares, at about US$21.33 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$23.96. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While Arrow Financial insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Arrow Financial Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Arrow Financial insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$71k worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does Arrow Financial Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Arrow Financial insiders own 2.5% of the company, worth about US$10m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Arrow Financial Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Arrow Financial shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Arrow Financial.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

