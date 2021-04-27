Arrow Reports $13.3 million in Net Income and Diluted EPS of $0.85 in Q1
-- Key profitability ratios were strong in the first quarter with return on average assets (ROA) of 1.45% and return on average equity (ROE) of 15.81%.
-- First-quarter provision for credit losses was ($648) thousand, due to improving economic forecasts.
-- Deposits were $3.5 billion on March 31, 2021, up $218.9 million from the previous quarter.
-- Over $70 million of additional Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loans were funded in the first quarter of 2021, with over $210 million from inception of the program.
GLENS FALLS, N.Y., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® – AROW) announced operating results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021. Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $13.3 million, compared to $8.1 million in the first quarter of 2020. Net interest income increased to $26.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $23.0 million for the comparable quarter of 2020.
Annualized key profitability ratios remained strong, as measured by a return on average equity (ROE) of 15.81% and a return on average assets (ROA) of 1.45% for the first quarter, compared to 10.66% and 1.03%, respectively, for the prior year quarter.
"Arrow delivered a very strong first quarter. We continue to grow core deposits and provide support for our small business community with another $70 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans," said Arrow President and CEO Thomas J. Murphy. "While the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing, we had a very positive start to 2021 coupled with signs of broader economic improvement. Looking ahead, I believe our business and team are well-positioned to meet the changing needs of our customers and communities."
The following expands on our first quarter financial results:
COVID-19 Response: In the first quarter, Arrow's banking and insurance locations temporarily paused walk-in access to lobbies in response to a rise in community COVID-19 cases. Full access was restored in mid-March and we continue to use safety measures such as required face coverings, social distancing and personal protective equipment, including shields and hand sanitizing stations, along with frequent cleanings.
Also in the first quarter, Arrow reopened its PPP online portal for a new round of funding and saw continued demand from our customers. As of March 31, 2021, we had originated more than $212.8 million in PPP loans for more than 1,600 small businesses, $70.1 million of which occurred in the first quarter of 2021.
Arrow continues to monitor the impact of the pandemic on our business and closely watch local COVID-19 levels. Currently, remote work is encouraged whenever feasible for our employees, work- related travel remains paused and in-person meetings have been minimized.
Finally, Arrow is proud to share that its two banks were recently recognized as "Top Pandemic Performers" in a Rivel Banking Benchmark study of the Northeastern United States. Glens Falls National Bank ranked eighth in the state and Saratoga National Bank was in the top 25 based on customer feedback about 2020 pandemic performance.
Loan Growth: Total loans reached $2.6 billion as of March 31, 2021. Loan growth for the first quarter of 2021 was $44.2 million and increased $225.1 million, or 9.3%, from March 31, 2020. Total outstanding commercial loans increased $196.8 million, or 29.2%, as compared to March 31, 2020. The increase in commercial loans includes $162.8 million in outstanding PPP loans. The consumer loan portfolio grew by $36.5 million, or 4.4%, as compared to March 31, 2020, primarily within the indirect automobile lending program. Total outstanding residential real estate loans, net of approximately $28.8 million of loans sold, decreased $14.9 million for the first quarter of 2021. Residential real estate loans decreased $8.2 million, or 0.9%, as compared to March 31, 2020.
Deposit Growth: At March 31, 2021, deposit balances reached $3.5 billion. Deposit growth for the first quarter of 2021 was $218.9 million and increased $642.6 million, or 22.9%, from the prior-year level. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 21.8% of total deposits at March 31, 2021, compared to 17.4% of total deposits at March 31, 2020. At March 31, 2021, other time deposits were $145.8 million, a decrease of $100.1 million compared to the prior year. Municipal deposits increased $119.5 million, or 15.0% from March 31, 2020.
Net Interest Income: Net interest income for the first quarter increased to $26.2 million, up 13.7% from $23.0 million in the comparable quarter of 2020. Loan growth generated $25.2 million in interest and fees on loans for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 1.3% from the $24.9 million from the quarter ending March 31, 2020. Interest and fees related to PPP loans produced $1.3 million in revenue in the first quarter of 2021. Interest expense for the first quarter of 2021 was $1.5 million, a decrease of $3.7 million, or 70.5%, from the $5.2 million in expense for the comparable quarter ending March 31, 2020. The net interest margin was 2.99% for the quarter, compared to 3.05% for the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in net interest margin from the prior year was due to a variety of factors, including lower interest rates and increased cash balances.
Noninterest Income: Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $8.6 million, compared to $7.7 million in the comparable 2020 quarter. Favorable market conditions contributed to the net gain on the sale of loans of $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2021, an increase from $213 thousand for the comparable prior year quarter. In addition, income from fiduciary activities and fees for other services for the three months ended March 31, 2021 increased over the comparable quarter of 2020. Other operating income decreased in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2020 as a result of several factors, including the reduction of income related to interest rate swap agreements and the net difference of gains and losses from the sale of other real estate owned and fixed assets; partially offset by an increase in income related to bank-owned life insurance.
Noninterest Expense: Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2021 increased 5.2% to $18.7 million, from $17.8 million for the first quarter of 2020. The largest component of noninterest expense is salaries and benefits paid to our employees, which totaled $11.1 million for the first quarter of 2021.
Provision for Income Taxes: The provision for income taxes was $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $2.0 million for the same quarter of 2020. The effective income tax rates for the three- month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 were 20.6% and 20.1%, respectively.
Asset Quality: Asset quality remained solid at March 31, 2021, as evidenced by low levels of nonperforming assets and charge-offs. Net loan losses, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.07% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, an increase from 0.05% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020. Nonperforming loans at March 31, 2021, were $8.4 million, up $2.9 million from the year-over-year level at March 31, 2020. Nonperforming assets of $8.7 million at March 31, 2021 represented 0.22% of period-end assets, an increase from 0.20% at March 31, 2020.
Arrow adopted the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) methodology effective January 1, 2021. Arrow recorded a net increase to retained earnings of $120 thousand upon adoption of the new accounting standard. The transition adjustment at January 1, 2021 included a $1.30 million decrease in the allowance for credit losses on loans, and a $1.14 million establishment of an allowance for estimated credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures, net of the corresponding $41 thousand increase in deferred tax liabilities. For the first quarter of 2021, the provision for credit losses was ($648) thousand reflecting improving economic forecasts. The allowance for loan losses was $26.8 million on March 31, 2021, which represented 1.02% of loans outstanding, as compared to 0.98% on March 31, 2020.
Liquidity: As of March 31, 2021, Arrow's liquidity position was strong. Deposit growth for the first quarter of 2021 was $218.9 million and interest-bearing cash balances at March 31, 2021 were $406.6 million. Arrow continues to be positioned to address any unexpected volatility, which may affect cash flow and deposit balances. At March 31, 2021, contingent collateralized lines of credit were in place and available through the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and Federal Reserve Bank (Fed), totaling $1.4 billion. Arrow has additional liquidity options currently available, including access to unsecured lines of credit such as Fed funds and brokered markets.
Capital: Total stockholders' equity was $342.4 million on March 31, 2021, up $33.0 million, or 10.7%, from March 31, 2020. Arrow's regulatory capital ratios remained strong in the first quarter of 2021. As of March 31, 2021, Arrow's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.56% and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 15.49%. The capital ratios of Arrow and both its subsidiary banks continued to significantly exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standards.
Cash and Stock Dividends: On March 15, 2021, Arrow distributed a cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The cash dividend was 3% higher than the cash dividend paid by Arrow in the first quarter of 2020 when adjusted for the 3% stock dividend distributed on September 25, 2020.
Industry Recognition: Both of Arrow's banking subsidiaries, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, continue to hold BauerFinancial, Inc. 5-Star Superior Bank ratings.
About Arrow: Arrow Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. Arrow is the parent of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company. Other subsidiaries include Upstate Agency, LLC and North Country Investment Advisers, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). The following measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non- GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules. Certain non-GAAP financial measures include: tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income, tax-equivalent, and the efficiency ratio. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Arrow from time to time are useful in evaluating Arrow's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non- GAAP measures in the section "Selected Quarterly Information."
Safe Harbor Statement: The information contained in this news release may contain statements that are not historical in nature but rather are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future, including, in particular, statements regarding the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. These statements may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involving a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. In the case of all forward-looking statements, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what the statements predict or forecast, explicitly or by implication. Arrow undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. This News Release should be read in conjunction with Arrow's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31
2021
2020
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Interest and Fees on Loans
$ 25,183
$ 24,874
Interest on Deposits at Banks
85
124
Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:
Fully Taxable
1,506
2,193
Exempt from Federal Taxes
920
1,035
Total Interest and Dividend Income
27,694
28,226
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts
219
487
Savings Deposits
565
2,471
Time Deposits over $250,000
120
533
Other Time Deposits
222
1,000
Federal Funds Purchased and
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
2
22
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
193
429
Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to
Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts
169
228
Interest on Financing Leases
49
50
Total Interest Expense
1,539
5,220
NET INTEREST INCOME
26,155
23,006
Provision for Credit Losses
(648)
2,772
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
26,803
20,234
NONINTEREST INCOME
Income From Fiduciary Activities
2,378
2,213
Fees for Other Services to Customers
2,609
2,451
Insurance Commissions
1,640
1,632
Net Gain (Loss) on Securities
160
(374)
Net Gain on Sales of Loans
1,415
213
Other Operating Income
406
1,559
Total Noninterest Income
8,608
7,694
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and Employee Benefits
11,138
10,383
Occupancy Expenses, Net
1,593
1,449
Technology and Equipment Expense
3,459
3,352
FDIC Assessments
270
219
Other Operating Expense
2,218
2,351
Total Noninterest Expense
18,678
17,754
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
16,733
10,174
Provision for Income Taxes
3,453
2,047
NET INCOME
$ 13,280
$ 8,127
Average Shares Outstanding 1:
Basic
15,528
15,446
Diluted
15,563
15,476
Per Common Share:
Basic Earnings
$ 0.86
$ 0.53
Diluted Earnings
0.85
0.53
1 2020 Share and Per Share Amounts have been restated for the September 25, 2020, 3% stock dividend.
ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
ASSETS
Cash and Due From Banks
$ 45,602
$ 42,116
$ 32,525
Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks
406,605
338,875
106,004
Investment Securities:
Available-for-Sale at Fair Value
464,089
365,287
378,186
Held-to-Maturity (Approximate Fair Value of $221,360 at
March 31, 2021; $226,576 at December 31, 2020; and
$242,804 at March 31, 2020)
214,561
218,405
238,520
Equity Securities
1,796
1,636
1,689
FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock
5,360
5,349
5,379
Loans
2,639,243
2,595,030
2,414,193
Allowance for Credit Losses
(26,840)
(29,232)
(23,637)
Net Loans
2,612,403
2,565,798
2,390,556
Premises and Equipment, Net
43,057
42,612
40,987
Goodwill
21,873
21,873
21,873
Other Intangible Assets, Net
2,049
1,950
1,640
Other Assets
86,316
84,735
73,973
Total Assets
$ 3,903,711
$ 3,688,636
$ 3,291,332
LIABILITIES
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
751,884
701,341
489,151
Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts
992,486
832,434
793,425
Savings Deposits
1,463,229
1,423,358
1,146,683
Time Deposits over $250,000
100,212
123,622
135,854
Other Time Deposits
145,777
153,971
245,892
Total Deposits
3,453,588
3,234,726
2,811,005
Federal Funds Purchased and
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
6,795
17,486
57,909
Federal Home Loan Bank Term Advances
45,000
45,000
50,000
Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated
Subsidiary Trusts
20,000
20,000
20,000
Finance Leases
5,205
5,217
5,249
Other Liabilities
30,710
31,815
37,771
Total Liabilities
3,561,298
3,354,244
2,981,934
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred Stock, $1 Par Value and 1,000,000 Shares
Authorized at March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March
31, 2020
—
—
—
Common Stock, $1 Par Value; 30,000,000 Shares Authorized
(20,194,474 Shares Issued at March 31, 2021 and December
31, 2020 and 19,606,449 at March 31, 2020)
20,194
20,194
19,606
Additional Paid-in Capital
354,358
353,662
336,021
Retained Earnings
51,263
41,899
37,441
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(3,096)
(816)
(2,412)
Treasury Stock, at Cost (4,651,719 Shares at March 31, 2021;
4,678,736 Shares at December 31, 2020 and 4,624,348
Shares at March 31, 2020)
(80,306)
(80,547)
(81,258)
Total Stockholders' Equity
342,413
334,392
309,398
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 3,903,711
$ 3,688,636
$ 3,291,332
Arrow Financial Corporation
Selected Quarterly Information
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
Net Income
$ 13,280
$ 12,495
$ 11,046
$ 9,159
$ 8,127
Transactions in Net Income (Net of Tax):
Net Changes in Fair Value of Equity Investments
119
66
(53)
(80)
(279)
Share and Per Share Data:1
Period End Shares Outstanding
15,543
15,516
15,489
15,461
15,432
Basic Average Shares Outstanding
15,528
15,499
15,472
15,441
15,446
Diluted Average Shares Outstanding
15,563
15,515
15,481
15,448
15,476
Basic Earnings Per Share
$ 0.86
$ 0.81
$ 0.71
$ 0.59
$ 0.53
Diluted Earnings Per Share
0.85
0.81
0.71
0.59
0.53
Cash Dividend Per Share
0.260
0.260
0.252
0.252
0.252
Selected Quarterly Average Balances:
Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks
$ 334,155
$ 349,430
$ 242,928
$ 155,931
$ 32,787
Investment Securities
593,822
590,151
592,457
607,094
603,748
Loans
2,618,362
2,610,834
2,582,253
2,518,198
2,394,346
Deposits
3,254,815
3,256,238
3,082,499
2,952,432
2,670,009
Other Borrowed Funds
82,659
95,047
136,117
129,383
170,987
Shareholders' Equity
340,708
331,899
324,269
316,380
306,527
Total Assets
3,712,020
3,721,954
3,583,322
3,437,155
3,180,857
Return on Average Assets, annualized
1.45 %
1.34 %
1.23 %
1.07 %
1.03 %
Return on Average Equity, annualized
15.81 %
14.98 %
13.55 %
11.64 %
10.66 %
Return on Average Tangible Equity, annualized 2
17.00 %
16.13 %
14.61 %
12.58 %
11.55 %
Average Earning Assets
$ 3,546,339
$ 3,550,415
$ 3,417,638
$ 3,281,223
$ 3,030,881
Average Paying Liabilities
2,639,240
2,674,795
2,545,435
2,457,690
2,362,515
Interest Income
27,694
28,372
27,296
28,002
28,226
Tax-Equivalent Adjustment 3
235
251
284
281
288
Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3
27,929
28,623
27,580
28,283
28,514
Interest Expense
1,539
1,918
2,396
3,160
5,220
Net Interest Income
26,155
26,454
24,900
24,842
23,006
Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3
26,390
26,705
25,184
25,123
23,294
Net Interest Margin, annualized
2.99 %
2.96 %
2.90 %
3.05 %
3.05 %
Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent, annualized 3
3.02 %
2.99 %
2.93 %
3.08 %
3.09 %
Efficiency Ratio Calculation: 4
Noninterest Expense
$ 18,678
$ 18,192
$ 17,487
$ 17,245
$ 17,754
Less: Intangible Asset Amortization
54
56
56
57
58
Net Noninterest Expense
$ 18,624
$ 18,136
$ 17,431
$ 17,188
$ 17,696
Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent
$ 26,390
$ 26,705
$ 25,184
$ 25,123
$ 23,294
Noninterest Income
8,608
9,103
8,697
7,164
7,694
Less: Net Gain (Loss) on Securities
160
88
(72)
(106)
(374)
Net Gross Income
$ 34,838
$ 35,720
$ 33,953
$ 32,393
$ 31,362
Efficiency Ratio
53.46 %
50.77 %
51.34 %
53.06 %
56.42 %
Period-End Capital Information:
Total Stockholders' Equity (i.e. Book Value)
$ 342,413
$ 334,392
$ 325,660
$ 317,687
$ 309,398
Book Value per Share 1
22.03
21.55
21.02
20.55
20.05
Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net
23,922
23,823
23,662
23,535
23,513
Tangible Book Value per Share 1,2
20.49
20.02
19.50
19.03
18.53
Capital Ratios:5
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
9.37 %
9.07 %
9.17 %
9.32 %
9.87 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
13.56 %
13.39 %
13.20 %
13.07 %
12.84 %
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
14.39 %
14.24 %
14.06 %
13.94 %
13.72 %
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
15.49 %
15.48 %
15.28 %
15.10 %
14.76 %
Assets Under Trust Admin. & Investment Mgmt.
$ 1,725,754
$ 1,659,029
$ 1,537,128
$ 1,502,866
$ 1,342,531
Arrow Financial Corporation
Selected Quarterly Information - Continued
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)
Footnotes:
1.
Share and Per Share Data have been restated for the September 25, 2020, 3% stock dividend.
2.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value and Tangible Equity exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net from total equity. These are non-GAAP financial measures which Arrow believes provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)
$ 342,413
$ 334,392
$ 325,660
$ 317,687
$ 309,398
Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible assets, net
23,922
23,823
23,662
23,535
23,513
Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP)
$ 318,491
$ 310,569
$ 301,998
$ 294,152
$ 285,885
Period End Shares Outstanding
15,543
15,516
15,489
15,461
15,432
Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-
GAAP)
$ 20.49
$ 20.02
$ 19.50
$ 19.03
$ 18.53
Net Income
13,280
12,495
11,046
9,159
8,127
Return on Average Tangible Equity (Net Income/Tangible Equity - Annualized)
17.00 %
16.13 %
14.61 %
12.58 %
11.55 %
3.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent is the ratio of our annualized tax-equivalent net interest income to average earning assets. This is also a non-GAAP financial measure which Arrow believes provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
Interest Income (GAAP)
$ 27,694
$ 28,372
$ 27,296
$ 28,002
$ 28,226
Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP)
235
251
284
281
288
Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP)
$ 27,929
$ 28,623
$ 27,580
$ 28,283
$ 28,514
Net Interest Income (GAAP)
$ 26,155
$ 26,454
$ 24,900
$ 24,842
$ 23,006
Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP)
235
251
284
281
288
Net Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP)
$ 26,390
$ 26,705
$ 25,184
$ 25,123
$ 23,294
Average Earning Assets
$3,546,339
$3,550,415
$3,417,638
$3,281,223
$3,030,881
Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)*
3.02 %
2.99 %
2.93 %
3.08 %
3.09 %
4.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP ratio, as a measure of expense control. Arrow believes the efficiency ratio provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance. Arrow defines efficiency ratio as the ratio of noninterest expense to net gross income (which equals tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income, as adjusted).
5.
For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios in the table above, as well as the Total Risk-Weighted Assets and Common Equity Tier 1 Capital amounts listed in the table below, are estimates based on, and calculated in accordance with, bank regulatory capital rules. All prior quarters reflect actual results. The CET1 ratio at March 31, 2021 listed in the tables (i.e., 13.56%) exceeds the sum of the required minimum CET1 ratio plus the fully phased-in Capital Conservation Buffer (i.e., 7.00%).
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
Total Risk Weighted Assets
$2,404,456
$2,357,094
$2,321,637
$2,283,430
$2,275,902
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
326,039
315,696
306,356
298,362
292,165
Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio
13.56 %
13.39 %
13.20 %
13.07 %
12.84 %
* Quarterly ratios have been annualized
Arrow Financial Corporation
Consolidated Financial Information
(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)
Quarter Ended:
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
3/31/2020
Commercial Loans
$ 288,551
$ 240,554
$ 147,100
Commercial Real Estate Loans
581,507
571,787
526,130
Subtotal Commercial Loan Portfolio
870,058
812,341
673,230
Consumer Loans
861,171
859,768
824,709
Residential Real Estate Loans
908,014
922,921
916,254
Total Loans
$ 2,639,243
$ 2,595,030
$ 2,414,193
Allowance for Credit Losses
Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Quarter
$ 29,232
$ 28,446
$ 21,187
Impact of the Adoption of ASU 2016-13
(1,300)
—
—
Loans Charged-off
(633)
(630)
(481)
Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off
189
179
159
Net Loans Charged-off
(444)
(451)
(322)
Provision for Credit Losses
(648)
1,237
2,772
Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Quarter
$ 26,840
$ 29,232
$ 23,637
Nonperforming Assets
Nonaccrual Loans
$ 8,087
$ 6,033
$ 4,943
Loans Past Due 90 or More Days and Accruing
242
228
437
Loans Restructured and in Compliance with Modified Terms
97
145
136
Total Nonperforming Loans
8,426
6,406
5,516
Repossessed Assets
242
155
160
Other Real Estate Owned
—
—
782
Total Nonperforming Assets
$ 8,668
$ 6,561
$ 6,458
Key Asset Quality Ratios
Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans,
Quarter-to-date Annualized
0.07 %
0.07 %
0.05 %
Provision for Credit Losses to Average Loans, Quarter-to-date Annualized
(0.10)%
0.19 %
0.47 %
Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Loans
1.02 %
1.13 %
0.98 %
Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Nonperforming Loans
318.54 %
456.32 %
428.52 %
Nonperforming Loans to Period-End Loans
0.32 %
0.25 %
0.23 %
Nonperforming Assets to Period-End Assets
0.22 %
0.18 %
0.20 %
