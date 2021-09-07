U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,520.03
    -15.40 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,100.00
    -269.09 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,374.33
    +10.81 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,275.61
    -16.44 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.35
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.80
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1848
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0480 (+3.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3786
    -0.0051 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2590
    +0.4400 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,898.07
    -5,553.62 (-10.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,178.53
    -185.43 (-13.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.37
    -37.81 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

Arroweye Solutions Names Dan Oswald Chief Executive Officer

·3 min read

Payments industry veteran brings three decades of experience driving growth, adding value, and optimizing organizational success

HENDERSON, Nev., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arroweye Solutions, the only provider of just-in-time payment cards, production, and fulfillment, has named payments industry veteran Dan Oswald its new chief executive officer, effective immediately. Oswald has served in numerous leadership roles across different disciplines during his 35 years in the industry and is an expert in driving growth and operational excellence.

Arroweye Solutions, the only provider of just-in-time payment cards, production, and fulfillment, has named payments industry veteran Dan Oswald its new chief executive officer.
Arroweye Solutions, the only provider of just-in-time payment cards, production, and fulfillment, has named payments industry veteran Dan Oswald its new chief executive officer.

"Arroweye is an innovative solutions provider that is vertically integrated into several complex and quickly evolving industries. Its industry-leading technology provides smart, fast, dynamic solutions that add value to card programs and for cardholders," said Dan Oswald, CEO at Arroweye Solutions. "Whether it's opening a new state-of-the-art facility this fall, or continually innovating in the card personalization and production space, I'm thrilled to join this talented team. I look forward to serving our clients and employees while working with our entire team to deliver on the next exciting chapter for Arroweye Solutions."

Oswald has deep expertise across the entire payments value chain, including: credit and debit card issuing services; merchant acquiring services; high volume statement, letter and card personalization services; and treasury related payment solutions to name a few.

His extensive track record in the payments industry comes with significant accomplishments in product innovation, operational and organization leadership, and business development. Mr. Oswald's expertise was built during long tenures at First Data, now Fiserv, and Deluxe, where he served in various senior leadership roles within each of these highly respected institutions.

"Having a widely respected, highly knowledgeable heavy hitter in our court is a boon for our organization," said Arroweye Board Director Jim McGrail. "It's important that we are true partners for our clients and having Dan at the helm to further our mission, support our valuable team and reach our goals will have far-reaching impact. Expectations are high in this industry, and we have every confidence Dan will help our organization, team members, and clients achieve excellence."

Arroweye revolutionized the open-loop payment card market via its dynamic data technology and digital card production capabilities and continues to deliver innovative solutions that allow banks, credit unions, fintechs, and others to remain nimble in today's dynamic market. The company serves as an extension of its clients' brands to ensure exceptional, high-quality products are delivered to cardholders in as little as days. Arroweye prides itself in delivering meaningful, sustainable value as an employer, community member, and true business partner.

About Arroweye Solutions
Arroweye Solutions is the only provider of just-in-time payments cards for banks, credit unions, neobanks and other fintech businesses. Arroweye meets new industry demands through innovative technologies and manufacturing processes that provide unmatched flexibility and scalability, cost-effective production, and high-quality products delivered with unmatched speed. The company's patented production methods deliver any sized order on time, every time. Founded in 2000, Arroweye cards, including EMV and dual interface, are approved by Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, and UnionPay. For more information, visit arroweye.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Anna Kragie
815.751.9192
anna@fletchergroupllc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arroweye-solutions-names-dan-oswald-chief-executive-officer-301370748.html

SOURCE Arroweye Solutions

Recommended Stories

  • Upstart Is Soaring Again: Here's Why

    Financial technology company Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) aims to disrupt the way that banks lend money to consumers, and the early results have been successful. In fact, Upstart's business has grown so quickly that the stock has increased more than tenfold in just nine months since the company's IPO. Well, it doesn't look like Upstart's stock is out of gas just yet.

  • Explaining the crypto price plunge

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the more than 10% price drop in Bitcoin and Ethereum on Tuesday.

  • Bitcoin crashes to below $50,000 in sudden, sharp fall

    Price volatility makes many in El Salvador less than optimistic about the currency’s adoption.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • Why Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Jumped Today

    What happened Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) were jumping 12.9% higher as of 3:51 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. The gain came after S&P Global announced that the stock would be added to the S&P MidCap 400 Index effective Sept.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Jumped 5.1% Today

    What happened  Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) have jumped as much as 5.1% in trading on Tuesday after announcing a big partnership in non-fungible tokens. Shares are hitting their highs of the day as I'm writing this at 3 p.

  • Bitcoin briefly nose dives 18%, dogecoin tumbles 30% and market stages wipeout as El Salvador makes crypto legal currency

    Crypto markets experience a momentary tumble Tuesday, resulting in some of the most popular digital-assets registering double-digit losses until staging a mini recovery.

  • The Ownership Structure of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is a Double Edged Sword for the Stock

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has become a market favorite amongst retail investors, while institutional investors remain more cautious. This could lead to some big price moves if either group is proved right or wrong on the company.

  • Nio shares fall after $2 billion stock offering announced

    Nio Inc. shares fell in late trading Tuesday, after the Chinese electric-car company announced plans to sell up to $2 billion in fresh U.S. shares.

  • Bitcoin and Other Cryptos Endured a Rocky Day. What’s Behind the Selloff.

    The volatile crypto market may be going through a bout of profit-taking after a surge. Technical factors also could be to blame.

  • Moderna stock extends rally after price target gets a 77% boost at Morgan Stanley

    Shares of Moderna Inc. rallied toward a fifth straight gain Tuesday, after Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison added nearly $150 to his price target on an increased outlook for the biotechnology company's COVID-19 vaccine sales.

  • Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

    A major licensing deal with cancer giant Roche is pushing the biotech's shares higher this morning.

  • Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling

    Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) are trading lower amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Bitcoin is trading 9% lower at around $47,900 Tuesday morning. Ethereum is trading 11.5% lower at around $3,470 Tuesday morning. Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data cent

  • Wall Street sees as much as 56% upside for its 20 favorite stocks

    DEEP DIVE As the stock market reopens following Labor Day weekend, there is no shortage of warnings that a correction is due — which would be a pullback of at least 10% for the benchmark S&P 500 following a gain of 21% so far this year.

  • Is Trade Desk (TTD) A Great Investment Pick?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen U.S. SMID Company Growth Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly gross return of 12.02% was delivered by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, outperforming its Russell 2500 Growth benchmark that delivered a 6.04% […]

  • If you lost money on bitcoin or other cryptos today, it might be because you can’t trust your memory, according to new research

    The crash in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies Tuesday was a stark reminder of the dangers of overconfidence. When the crash came, some investors got wiped out, their heavily leveraged portfolios unable to bear a downswing that had seemed unimaginable days earlier. Overconfidence is endemic to financial markets.

  • Ford’s stock jumps Tuesday after vehicle maker hires former Apple, Tesla executive

    Ford Motor Co. announces Tuesday that it hired the executive in charge of Apple's automotive efforts, and shares immediately jumped.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Moderna The Trade: Moderna, In

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    “The rate of inflation in the U.S. rose again in July and drove the increase over the past year to a 30-year high,” MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash reported in August. For investors, that news was, no doubt, worrisome, so we looked at what two financial bigwigs, Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi, as well as other pros, have told investors in the past about dealing with inflation (psst: both say you need to keep investing in stocks.) Here (and below) are Bankrate’s list of featured investing products for September. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Tuesday

    The largest automotive market in the world is expected to almost triple sales of new energy vehicles.