U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,682.75
    -49.25 (-1.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,437.00
    -313.00 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,367.00
    -188.75 (-1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,693.70
    -27.10 (-1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.66
    +0.51 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,658.60
    -11.40 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    18.65
    -0.23 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9708
    -0.0031 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8080
    +0.1030 (+2.78%)
     

  • Vix

    31.90
    -0.70 (-2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0915
    +0.0029 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6490
    +0.5270 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,229.92
    +155.19 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.02
    +11.23 (+2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,917.22
    -88.17 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

Arrowhead Mills Unveils Brand Refresh

·3 min read

Organic Baking Brand Debuts Redesigned Logo, Refreshed Packaging and Two New SKUs

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  Arrowhead Mills®, one of America's most trusted organic baking brands for over 50 years, is thrilled to debut a new look featuring a redesigned logo, refreshed packaging, a revamped website and two new SKUs including: Organic Oat Flour Pancake & Waffle Mix (Gluten Free) and Organic Apple Cider Pancake & Waffle Mix (Limited-Edition). The bolder and more sophisticated look is a nod to the evolution of Arrowhead Mills, which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. The brand is also celebrating the fact that over 87-percent of all Arrowhead Mills products are now USDA Certified Organic.

Arrowhead Mills New Pancake &amp; Waffle Mixes
Arrowhead Mills New Pancake & Waffle Mixes

The new look and feel will appeal to new Arrowhead Mills consumers, while continuing to connect with brand loyalists. The new packaging enhances shelf presence with a more modern, color block design featuring Arrowhead Mills' signature red hue, and easy-to-read product benefits. Products featuring the new logo and packaging are rolling out to retailers now to reach on-shelf displays this month.

"We are very proud of the long-standing heritage of the Arrowhead Mills brand and the way the company continues to innovate and evolve, while staying true to the standards and commitment to simply made, high-quality organic products and ingredients," said Dan Anglemyer, COO at Arrowhead Mills.

"Company founder, Frank Ford was really ahead of his time in respect to embracing organic agriculture and regenerative farming practices, which many of today's consumers demand. This brand refresh is an opportunity for Arrowhead Mills to secure more on-shelf visibility with bolder graphics that communicate product and nutritional benefits clearly and provide a look and feel that is more modern and reminiscent of where we are today as a brand. We're also excited to bring our new tagline 'Your Guide to a Life Well Lived' to life as well," he continued.

The updated look will debut on two new pancake and waffle mix SKUs including:

Organic Oat Flour Pancake & Waffle Mix (Gluten Free) – Made with USDA Certified Organic and non-GMO ingredients, this gluten free pancake mix fits every lifestyle need. Perfect for a quick, delicious breakfast or a midnight snack, the mix can be used to make better-for-you pancakes and waffles. Whip up a batch of fluffy gluten free pancakes by combining the mix with oil, an egg (or egg substitute), and water or milk to make the batter. Add chocolate chips or blueberries to the batter and enjoy right away or make and freeze for even easier breakfasts in the future! The Arrowhead Mills Pancake Mix 16 oz bag makes enough batter for about 12 servings of organic oat flour waffles or pancakes.

Organic Apple Cider Pancake & Waffle Mix (Limited-Edition) – Made with USDA Certified Organic and non-GMO ingredients, this pancake and waffle mix makes it easy to create great tasting homemade delights the entire family will savor. Perfect for scrumptious seasonal breakfast or brunch that can be used to make delectable pancakes, waffles, muffins, or quick bread. These fluffy apple cider flavored pancakes can be made by simply combining the mix with oil and milk or water. Mix in apples or berries to the batter and enjoy with your favorite toppings. The Arrowhead Mills Pancake Mix 22 oz bag makes enough batter for about 17 servings of apple cider waffles or pancakes.

For more information, or to check out the new and improved website, visit ArrowheadMills.com. Also, follow us on Instagram @ArrowheadMills, TikTok @ArrowheadMills, Facebook @ArrowheadMills and Pinterest @ArrowheadMills for delicious recipes, brand and product information and giveaways.

About Arrowhead Mills

Your Guide to Organic Baking and a Life Well Lived. Arrowhead Mills has been one of America's most trusted organic baking brands for over 50 years. Arrowhead Mills produces USDA Certified Organic and non-GMO pantry staples including hot and cold cereals, pancake and waffle mixes, flours, beans, grains and seeds, seasonal and gluten-free products—all of which are delicious and entirely free of chemical pesticides and herbicides. We remain true to the core values and straightforward business practices in which our company was founded half a century ago. We purchase many of our wholesome ingredients directly from local suppliers who emphasize environmental responsibility by maintaining sustainable farming practices. Organically Grown. Naturally delicious. Simple ingredients. Let's bake better, together. To learn more, visit us on Instagram @ArrowheadMills, TikTok @ArrowheadMills, Facebook @ArrowheadMills and Pinterest @ArrowheadMills.

Media Contact:
Rachel Powell
516.314.7730
345633@email4pr.com

Arrowhead Mills' New Look
Arrowhead Mills' New Look
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arrowhead-mills-unveils-brand-refresh-301636348.html

SOURCE Arrowhead Mills

Recommended Stories

  • Where to Get Free Coffee This Thursday

    For some of us, the daily cup of coffee (whether iced or hot) is absolutely essential. There’s nothing to be ashamed of, my caffeinated comrades. In fact, there’s an official holiday to celebrate us: September 29 is National Coffee Day, and several restaurant chains are just itching to give you a deal on your morning cup. Who am I to stand in the way of that celebration? Here are the best offers to take advantage of this Thursday.

  • National coffee day approaches: Here are 17 spots for great coffee in central PA

    Celebrate National Coffee Day this Thursday, Sept. 29, or sooner, with a cup of java from one of these 17 spots in central Pa.

  • Wendy's Menu Brings Back a Popular Side Dish

    The chain offers something that McDonald's and Burger King don't, and it keeps building on that advantage.

  • McDonald's Menu Adds Answers for Wendy's Popular Offering

    McDonald's has its pies and some lackluster cookies while Restaurant Brands International's Burger King has shakes, ice cream, its own lame cookies, and a Hershey's pie. Wendy's, of course, has its Frosty, which is somewhere between ice cream and a shake while McDonald's has shakes, ice cream, and the McFlurry (when the machine is working). Yes, Wendy's has experimented with Frosty flavors and even Frosty sundaes, while McDonald's sometimes rolls out a limited-time-offer McFlurry, but it's generally a menu part that hasn't received a lot of attention from any of the big three burger chains.

  • 22 450-Calorie Dinners to Make This Fall

    Sweet potatoes, ginger, spinach and butternut squash: you can taste flavors of fall in each bite of these low-calorie meals. With no more than 450 calories per serving, these dinners are light yet satisfying options that can help you meet your nutritional goals without sacrificing taste. Recipes like our American Goulash and Roasted Chickpea Curry Bowl are healthy and delicious dishes that will help keep you warm and nourished this season.

  • 21 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Costco

    Costco is known as a low-price leader, but as the big-box and warehouse store landscape becomes more and more competitive, it's getting harder to find unbeatable deals. Despite this, Costco still has...

  • How to Make Authentic Mexican Street Tacos

    Here's what chefs say you need to prepare tacos like those you find in MexicoCorn tortillas are more authentic than flour tortillas for a Mexican street taco.By Althea Chang-CookFor many people i...

  • Top Beer Stocks for Q4 2022

    The beer industry is made up of companies specializing in the production of beer, although many of them also produce other alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages. As a result, the beer industry is part of the much broader consumer staples sector. According to a report by Technavio, the beer industry in 2022 is seeing increasing demand for premium beers, which continue to drive market growth.

  • Steakholder Foods Begins Use Of Agency-Approved Animal Source For Development Activity

    Steakholder Foods Ltd (NASDAQ: STKH) has commenced the development of a bovine cell line in the U.S., isolating cells sourced from live cattle raised on a farm approved by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Steakholder Foods is extracting the cells from USDA-approved sources to produce edible products in a sterile environment. "We aim to work with federal agencies as we perfect our processes for sustainable and scalable cultured meat production," said CEO Arik Kaufman. The compa

  • Why Germany's fizzy drinks might face a shortage

    STORY: German brewers are facing a dire carbon dioxide shortageLocation: Markt Schwaben, GermanyIt's affecting the production of beer, soft drinks and mineral water(Erich Schweiger, Director, Brewery Schweiger) "Beer is actually the least endangered of all products because the carbonic acid in beer is natural carbonic acid. It is produced during fermentation. I only need a little CO2 to fill the beer into the bottle. With soft drinks, lemonades, mineral water, the situation is different. We add the carbonic acid that is in there with technical carbonic acid. And if I don't have any carbonic acid, I can't fill a lemonade. It's as simple as that."CO2 is in short supply because less fertilizer is being made in Germanydue to soaring energy prices(Walter Koenig, The Bavarian Brewers' Association)"The brewers are very worried. Not only because of the carbon dioxide. Energy prices are skyrocketing, other supply chains are breaking. We are having a very, very difficult time because we really have to think completely from week to week. We have procurement problems, raw material prices have exploded insanely with the Ukraine war. It's a tough time. The pandemic was a piece of cake."

  • Best Types of Coffee Mugs for Keeping a Brew Warm

    Plus, how a smaller serving can make all the differenceBy Anna KocharianThe perfect cup of coffee may begin with fresh beans and a high-quality coffee maker, but the vessel from which it’s consum...

  • Celebrate National Coffee Day with the best gifts for coffee lovers

    These are the best coffee lover gift ideas including coffee makers, coffee gift baskets and espresso machines

  • 30 Easy Halloween Dinner Ideas for Kids From Mini Spider Pizzas to Bandaged Finger Hot Dogs

    Halloween dinner ideas for kids make the holiday even more fun! It may seem like a day that is all about the treats, but it's certainly not a trick to make sure you fuel up your little ghouls and goblins for their journey through the neighborhood—or even around the house this year. And it's even ...

  • 6 Reasons Why Chickpeas Are One of the Healthiest Pantry Staples You Can Buy

    These shelf-stable legumes pack in protein, fiber, and so much more.

  • Abuela TikToker Salty Cocina Is Passing Down Important Family Recipes To The Next Generation

    Ana M. Regalado took to TikTok to preserve family recipes. But she's found a much wider audience for her Mexican cooking and warm lessons.

  • The 22 Best Sale Items at Costco in October

    They're on sale now through October 23–get 'em while you can!

  • You won't believe that you can reheat your coffee with your phone

    With this smart mug, you can keep your favorite hot drink at the perfect temperature with your phone.

  • Everything People Get Wrong About Coffee

    If you’ve ever come up against a coffee snob, it might be comforting to know that avid coffee drinkers aren’t always coffee experts. When it comes to the matter of storing coffee and keeping it fresh, a recent survey conducted by Roasting Plant Coffee revealed some gaps in knowledge among American millennial coffee drinkers.

  • How to Make Homemade Greek Yogurt

    Learning how to make Greek yogurt at home is simple with the easy homemade Greek yogurt recipe in this video. Start by making homemade yogurt by heating milk, combining with a little bit of already-cultured yogurt and letting it sit in a warm spot until the milk turns into yogurt. Making protein-rich Greek yogurt takes one more step than making regular yogurt: straining the yogurt to thicken it. You can add the leftover liquid--also known as whey--to smoothies, or you can use it in place of buttermilk in baking.

  • Where to Get Free Coffee on National Coffee Day

    If you can't grab a free coffee on September 29, you're not really trying.