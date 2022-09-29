Arrowhead Mills Unveils Brand Refresh

Organic Baking Brand Debuts Redesigned Logo, Refreshed Packaging and Two New SKUs

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrowhead Mills® , one of America's most trusted organic baking brands for over 50 years, is thrilled to debut a new look featuring a redesigned logo, refreshed packaging, a revamped website and two new SKUs including: Organic Oat Flour Pancake & Waffle Mix (Gluten Free) and Organic Apple Cider Pancake & Waffle Mix (Limited-Edition). The bolder and more sophisticated look is a nod to the evolution of Arrowhead Mills, which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. The brand is also celebrating the fact that over 87-percent of all Arrowhead Mills products are now USDA Certified Organic.

Arrowhead Mills New Pancake & Waffle Mixes

The new look and feel will appeal to new Arrowhead Mills consumers, while continuing to connect with brand loyalists. The new packaging enhances shelf presence with a more modern, color block design featuring Arrowhead Mills' signature red hue, and easy-to-read product benefits. Products featuring the new logo and packaging are rolling out to retailers now to reach on-shelf displays this month.

"We are very proud of the long-standing heritage of the Arrowhead Mills brand and the way the company continues to innovate and evolve, while staying true to the standards and commitment to simply made, high-quality organic products and ingredients," said Dan Anglemyer, COO at Arrowhead Mills.

"Company founder, Frank Ford was really ahead of his time in respect to embracing organic agriculture and regenerative farming practices, which many of today's consumers demand. This brand refresh is an opportunity for Arrowhead Mills to secure more on-shelf visibility with bolder graphics that communicate product and nutritional benefits clearly and provide a look and feel that is more modern and reminiscent of where we are today as a brand. We're also excited to bring our new tagline 'Your Guide to a Life Well Lived' to life as well," he continued.

The updated look will debut on two new pancake and waffle mix SKUs including:

Organic Oat Flour Pancake & Waffle Mix (Gluten Free) – Made with USDA Certified Organic and non-GMO ingredients, this gluten free pancake mix fits every lifestyle need. Perfect for a quick, delicious breakfast or a midnight snack, the mix can be used to make better-for-you pancakes and waffles. Whip up a batch of fluffy gluten free pancakes by combining the mix with oil, an egg (or egg substitute), and water or milk to make the batter. Add chocolate chips or blueberries to the batter and enjoy right away or make and freeze for even easier breakfasts in the future! The Arrowhead Mills Pancake Mix 16 oz bag makes enough batter for about 12 servings of organic oat flour waffles or pancakes.

Organic Apple Cider Pancake & Waffle Mix (Limited-Edition) – Made with USDA Certified Organic and non-GMO ingredients, this pancake and waffle mix makes it easy to create great tasting homemade delights the entire family will savor. Perfect for scrumptious seasonal breakfast or brunch that can be used to make delectable pancakes, waffles, muffins, or quick bread. These fluffy apple cider flavored pancakes can be made by simply combining the mix with oil and milk or water. Mix in apples or berries to the batter and enjoy with your favorite toppings. The Arrowhead Mills Pancake Mix 22 oz bag makes enough batter for about 17 servings of apple cider waffles or pancakes.

About Arrowhead Mills

Your Guide to Organic Baking and a Life Well Lived. Arrowhead Mills has been one of America's most trusted organic baking brands for over 50 years. Arrowhead Mills produces USDA Certified Organic and non-GMO pantry staples including hot and cold cereals, pancake and waffle mixes, flours, beans, grains and seeds, seasonal and gluten-free products—all of which are delicious and entirely free of chemical pesticides and herbicides. We remain true to the core values and straightforward business practices in which our company was founded half a century ago. We purchase many of our wholesome ingredients directly from local suppliers who emphasize environmental responsibility by maintaining sustainable farming practices. Organically Grown. Naturally delicious. Simple ingredients. Let's bake better, together. To learn more, visit us on Instagram @ArrowheadMills , TikTok @ArrowheadMills , Facebook @ArrowheadMills and Pinterest @ArrowheadMills .

Arrowhead Mills' New Look

