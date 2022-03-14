U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,173.11
    -31.20 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,945.24
    +1.05 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,581.22
    -262.59 (-2.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,941.72
    -37.95 (-1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.30
    -0.71 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,954.50
    -6.30 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    25.28
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0954
    +0.0039 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    +0.1360 (+6.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3002
    -0.0036 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.1960
    +0.9160 (+0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,761.00
    -37.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    866.83
    +5.65 (+0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.47
    +37.83 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

ArrowMark Financial Corp. Releases Month End Estimated Net Asset Value as of February 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ArrowMark Financial Corp.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BANX
ArrowMark Financial Corp.
ArrowMark Financial Corp.

DENVER, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArrowMark Financial Corp., (NASDAQ: BANX) ("ArrowMark Financial" or the “Company”), today announced that the Company’s estimated and unaudited Net Asset Value (“NAV”) as of February 28, 2022 was $21.75. The NAV was up $0.01 from the prior month.

This estimated NAV is not a comprehensive statement of our financial condition or results for the month ended February 28, 2022. We advise you that our unaudited NAV per share for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022, will be released as part of our normal quarterly earnings reporting process and may differ materially from this estimated NAV.

About ArrowMark Financial Corp.

ArrowMark Financial is an SEC registered non-diversified, closed-end investment company listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BANX.” Its investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income. ArrowMark Financial is managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. To learn more, visit ir.arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com.

Disclaimer and Risk Factors:

There is no assurance that ArrowMark Financial will achieve its investment objective. ArrowMark Financial is subject to numerous risks, including investment and market risks, management risk, income and interest rate risks, banking industry risks, preferred stock risk, convertible securities risk, debt securities risk, liquidity risk, valuation risk, leverage risk, non-diversification risk, credit and counterparty risks, market at a discount from net asset value risk and market disruption risk. Shares of closed-end investment companies may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) their net asset value. Shares of ArrowMark Financial may not be appropriate for all investors. Investors should review and consider carefully ArrowMark Financial's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The Annual Report, Semi-Annual Report and other regulatory filings of the Company with the SEC are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at ir.arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com.

Contact:

Julie Muraco
212-468-5441


Recommended Stories

  • Crude oil is going back to $40-$50 a barrel: Analyst

    Bloomberg Intelligence's Mike McGlone joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the oil market as the Russia-Ukraine war continues and the outlook for metals amid supply concerns.

  • Is Nio's Plunging Stock Price an Opportunity?

    American depositary shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have fallen sharply so far in 2022. Nio is getting hit hard again Monday as U.S.-listed Chinese companies are looking more at risk of being delisted. Last week, five Chinese companies were specifically named as being in danger of meeting that criterion, meaning they could be delisted in 2024 if they fail to comply.

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • Opinion: The Ukraine War Likely Has Triggered a Lasting Bear Market

    Comparisons with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait 32 years ago explain why, says Phillip Toews, who argues that buffer or hedged equity funds could help investors ride out what could be years of malaise.

  • Why Baidu, NetEase, and Alibaba Stocks Keep Falling

    Fears about investing in Chinese tech stocks reached a fever pitch Monday, as international megabank J.P. Morgan announced "double-downgrades" on three of the biggest names in China tech: Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA). As of noon ET, NetEase shares are down 7.2% from Friday's close, Baidu stock is off 7.5%, and Alibaba is leading the Chinese tech sector lower with a loss of 8.2%. For one thing, there's the continuing risk that a whole lot of Chinese stocks -- even the big ones -- might have to delist from U.S. stock exchanges if China's government can't find a way to work with their U.S. counterparts to permit full and accurate auditing of Chinese companies' financial reports.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePanic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since

  • Is Tilray Making a Colossal Mistake?

    Cannabis producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) looked like a promising investment when it announced in 2020 that it was merging with then-rival Aphria. The reason I'm losing hope in Tilray is that it has been making aggressive moves that might jeopardize its overall operations. While the deal with Aphria was smart since the company was a low-cost producer, recent announcements involving MedMen and Hexo are less encouraging.

  • Why Nielsen Stock Exploded Higher on Monday

    Shares of Nielsen Holdings (NYSE: NLSN) charged sharply higher on Monday, surging as much as 47.1%. The catalyst that sent the television ratings and data analytics platform higher was a rumor that the company could be taken private. Reports emerged today that a syndicate of private-equity companies are in "advanced talks" to acquire Nielsen for roughly $15 billion including debt, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

  • Why Shopify, Doximity, and Datadog Stock Fell Today

    The share prices of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) were all falling today, along with many other tech stocks, as investors expect the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates when it meets later this week. Shopify was down 4.4%, Doximity had plummeted 12.8%, and Datadog had tumbled 6.8% as of 2:57 p.m. ET.

  • Why Shares of Affirm Holdings Fell Today

    Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) fell more than 15% today after the company raised its guidance but also had to reportedly halt a bond sale last week. For the third quarter, Affirm essentially just said that it plans to at least hit the top end of the guidance it previously provided on Feb. 10. Management now expects Affirm to see third-quarter gross merchandise volume (GMV) of at least $3.71 billion, revenue of at least $335 million, and revenue less transactions costs of at least $148 million, which is $5 million more than the top end of its previous guidance.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

    Announcing a new chief operating officer today didn't stem the decline after it reported earnings last week.

  • Coupa Stock Plunges On Weak Guidance Amid Acquisition Spree

    Coupa stock plunged after guidance for the current fiscal year fell way short of expectations. January-quarter results topped estimates.

  • Insiders and Executives are Selling These 10 Oil Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 oil stocks that insiders and executives are selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Insiders and Executives are Selling These 5 Oil Stocks. Insider trading is an effective indicator of a company’s internal affairs. Usually, when insiders cash out, it is […]

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The stock market is highly volatile. Many of the high-flying growth stocks from the past few years have been hammered especially hard. Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) stands out in my view as an ideal growth stock to buy even during these tumultuous times.

  • Why GameStop Stock Cratered by 16% Today

    On Monday, three days before GameStop (NYSE: GME) is scheduled to unveil its latest set of quarterly results, a rather bearish research note on the company prompted investors to sell out of the company. On Monday, Pachter wrote a client note reiterating his underweight (read: sell) recommendation on GameStop stock at a price target of $45 per share (the company currently trades at just over $78). In his view, it could see "modest" revenue growth this year and even has a shot at landing in the black on the bottom line.

  • Chinese Stocks in U.S. Spiral After Brutal Selloff in Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S.-listed Chinese stocks resumed a steep selloff on Monday as concerns about Beijing’s close relationship with Russia added to losses spurred by its crackdown on tech giants and the growing risk of U.S. delistings.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePanic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Big

  • Apple Stock Alert: Will Foxconn Closure Sink iPhone Maker?

    Apple stock is pulling back for the third straight day after news from Foxconn. Here are the support and resistance levels to know now.

  • Canaan Plunges 15% as Regulation Set to Hit Crypto Mining Sector

    As of 1 p.m. ET, Canaan plunged 15.7%, as investors priced regulatory uncertainty and higher interest rates into the valuations of crypto miners such as Canaan. This morning, investors had been closely monitoring the potential impacts of legislation reportedly being proposed by the European Union. Despite recent news that this proposal was voted down by lawmakers, negative market momentum this afternoon pushed Canaan stock to make fresh lows in early afternoon trading.

  • Will the Trade Desk Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

    What each of those companies has in common is a solid competitive advantage, repeated innovation, and an enormous market opportunity. Let's dive into The Trade Desk's (NASDAQ: TTD) business to determine its chances of becoming a trillion-dollar stock. The Trade Desk is a global tech platform for buyers of advertising.

  • Stock market’s Monday rally can’t halt death cross forming in S&P 500 amid inflation fears, Russia-Ukraine clash

    The S&P 500 index closes in on a death cross Monday, an ominous chart pattern that underscores a market downtrend.