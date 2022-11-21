U.S. markets closed

ArrowMark Financial Corp. Releases Month End Estimated Net Asset Value as of October 2022

ArrowMark Financial Corp.
·2 min read
ArrowMark Financial Corp.
ArrowMark Financial Corp.

DENVER, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArrowMark Financial Corp., (NASDAQ: BANX) ("ArrowMark Financial" or the “Company”), today announced that the Company’s estimated and unaudited Net Asset Value (“NAV”) as of October 31, 2022, was $20.91. The NAV was up $0.17 from the prior month.

This estimated NAV is not a comprehensive statement of our financial condition or results for the month ended October 31, 2022. We advise you that our unaudited NAV per share for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022, will be released as part of our normal quarterly earnings reporting process and may differ materially from this estimated NAV.

About ArrowMark Financial Corp.

ArrowMark Financial is an SEC registered non-diversified, closed-end investment company listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BANX.” Its investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income. ArrowMark Financial is managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. To learn more, visit ir.arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com.

Disclaimer and Risk Factors:

There is no assurance that ArrowMark Financial will achieve its investment objective. ArrowMark Financial is subject to numerous risks, including investment and market risks, management risk, income and interest rate risks, banking industry risks, preferred stock risk, convertible securities risk, debt securities risk, liquidity risk, valuation risk, leverage risk, non-diversification risk, credit and counterparty risks, market at a discount from net asset value risk and market disruption risk. Shares of closed-end investment companies may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) their net asset value. Shares of ArrowMark Financial may not be appropriate for all investors. Investors should review and consider carefully ArrowMark Financial's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The Annual Report, Semi-Annual Report and other regulatory filings of the Company with the SEC are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at ir.arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com.

Contact:

Julie Muraco
212-468-5441


