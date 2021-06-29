U.S. markets close in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,295.34
    +4.73 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,359.19
    +75.92 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,515.04
    +14.53 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,329.38
    +7.04 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.47
    +0.56 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.70
    -23.00 (-1.29%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    -0.40 (-1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1886
    -0.0043 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4900
    +0.0120 (+0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3830
    -0.0054 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5760
    -0.0190 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,299.48
    +2,045.37 (+5.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    888.53
    +41.32 (+4.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,110.39
    +37.42 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.61
    -235.39 (-0.81%)
     

Arrows raises $2.75M to build out its customer onboarding software

Alex Wilhelm
·3 min read

This morning Arrows, a startup building software to help software companies onboard their customers, announced that it has raised a $2.75 million round led by Google's Gradient Ventures. The round was joined by a host of angels, including funds from Sprout Social founder and CEO Justyn Howard.

Per Arrows CEO Daniel Zarick, the company had bootstrapped until this round. That allowed the startup to allow dozens of smaller investors to take part in this funding event, including 28 micro-checks that it rolled into a single cap-table line-item thanks to an AngelList service that allows for smaller investments to be combined.

Arrows sells to software CEOs and heads of customer success, the people who care the most about ensuring that new customers get up and running with new digital products as quickly as possible. Per Zarick, successful customer onboarding to a new product or service can speed up adoption, helping boost revenue from usage-based products; it's also generally known that stronger onboarding can also lead to better adoption inside of customer organizations, potentially limiting later churn.

Given the scale of the modern software market, Arrows is selling into fertile ground. That's the reason that Zarick and his co-founder Benedict Fritz decided to stop being a two-person shop, and raise more capital. They were worried, Zarick explained, about suffocating their company without more capital.

6 tips for SaaS founders who don’t want VC money

Luckily for Arrows, one investor had already taken a keen eye to their work. Namely Gradient Ventures' Darian Shirazi, who had reached out a number of times before the startup was even considering raising external funds. Per the Arrows CEO, Shirazi had already sent the startup his own portfolio companies as leads before he invested, some of whom have become customers. So, when Zarick and Fritz decided to pursue venture capital, there was a leading name already on hand.

The $2.75 million round was raised using a SAFE at a single cap, sans discount.

Arrows CEO Daniel Zarick, via YouTube.

Arrows initially launched its service in March, but is revamping its pricing this week, closing its self-serve model for the near-term.

It's interesting to listen to the CEO of a seed-stage startup discuss evolving from a bootstrapped model to one backed by a good-sized amount of venture funding. Zarick described to TechCrunch in an interview how much his job was changing now that the company is working to scale up to a team of around eight. The company intends to stay at that human scale for a little while.

Per its CEO, Arrows can get along for two years with its current capital sans revenue growth; though we'd expect that now that it has attracted seed capital, other VCs will look to pile on -- a trend that we've seen often in recent weeks and months.

The Arrows product is also going to evolve in the coming months. While attacking customer onboarding teams' use of spreadsheets with modern software has worked thus far, the startup has lots of planned work ahead of it, including more integrations with external software. Let's see how quickly we hear from Arrows again. I'll wager anyone a high-five that it's before the end of the year.

Recommended Stories

  • 1968 Plymouth GTX: The Gentleman’s Muscle Car

    Performance and luxury perfectly mixed for an all new class of muscle.

  • Why bitcoin is climbing higher despite crackdown

    Lisa Ellis, MoffettNathanson Partner, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, getting banned by a UK regulator.

  • Better Buy: Alibaba vs. JD.com

    Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) and JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) are the two largest e-commerce companies in China. Alibaba is expected to control 50.8% of the market this year, according to eMarketer, as JD claims 15.9%. Alibaba's Taobao and Tmall marketplaces primarily connect merchants to buyers, generating most of its revenue from listing fees and commissions.

  • Can Sundial Growers Double Your Money?

    The cannabis company hasn't been generating great numbers -- but that might not prevent the stock from rising anyway.

  • Dump FAANG and Buy These 3 Cheaper Growth Stocks Instead

    Buying shares of top tech stocks Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (Google) -- otherwise known as FAANG -- would have earned great returns in the past. If you are looking to make the most of your investment dollars, you should consider buying shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), and UPS (NYSE: UPS) instead of FAANG.

  • What will be the next big meme stock? Chatter on Reddit’s WallStreetBets offers hints

    Two stocks are showing signs of potentially breaking out from the pack.

  • Dividends and buybacks back on track

    Brian Cheung joins Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to discuss the dividend hike after the Fed ruled that banks passed the stress test and are allowed to resume dividends and buybacks after facing restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Here's 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Trust

    Often enough, a stock sporting a high dividend yield is a red flag that the company may be in trouble. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) routinely have high dividend yields, and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one such stock with a yield that appears high but is actually quite safe and manageable. Real estate investment trusts generally follow a landlord/tenant model, where the REIT develops a rental income-producing property such as an office building, apartment complex, or shopping mall.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOFI ) is Taking Consumer Banking Services to the Next Digital Level

    The aspiring side is SoFi’s vision to become the go-to place for a multitude of banking services, including: lending, saving, investing etc.

  • 15 Best Very Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 best very cheap stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Best Very Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now. The pandemic-led recession brought massive financial distress to the global market. Many businesses […]

  • Boeing Gets Huge MAX Order From United. It’s a Bigger Deal Than the Latest Bad News.

    Boeing stock is rising, but it hasn't recovered all of Monday's losses, which doesn't seem to make a lot of sense.

  • Better Buy: The Trade Desk vs. Magnite

    Advertising technology companies The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) are operating on opposite sides of the same coin. The latter services publishers, the owners of websites, and other digital content where ads appear. This industry growth suggests an investment in The Trade Desk or Magnite can have an upside.

  • These 3 Stocks Will Plunge 50% or More -- If You Believe Wall Street's Bears

    Many institutional investors on Wall Street and elsewhere take the opportunity to take short positions against companies whose shares they anticipate falling precipitously from current levels. Wall Street analysts are usually reluctant to recommend against stocks, and they certainly don't have a perfect track record. Below, we'll look at three stocks that the most pessimistic analysts on Wall Street see plunging 50% or more in the near future, with the goal of providing some insight that could help you make your own decision.

  • Why Virgin Galactic's stock is coming back down to Earth after skyrocketing nearly 40%

    Time for Virgin Galactic's stock to lose some altitude?

  • Morgan Stanley’s Dividend Plan Wows Wall Street, While Citigroup’s Disappoints

    (MS) dividend and stock buyback plans were cheered by investors, while (C) disappointed. Morgan Stanley’s move to double its quarterly dividend, to 70 cents a share, cheered investors. The stock was up $2.85 in pre-market trading on Tuesday, to $90.55.

  • Hedge Funds Are Betting On Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS)

    Is Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise […]

  • Is 23andMe a Buy at $11?

    Freshly listed on the NASDAQ following a business combination with VG Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), the consumer genetic-testing maven 23andMe (NASDAQ: ME) is at the very start of its growth story. In my view, this stock's growth story justifies its current price, but you'll need to hold onto it for a few years before seeing returns skyrocket. 23andMe's direct-to-consumer health service is the company's staple offering; it provides information on genetic risk factors for a handful of different diseases.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks to Ride the Crypto Wave

    Crypto currencies have been around long enough that we can’t really describe them as ‘the next big thing’ anymore – they’re here and they’re part of the financial landscape. For stock traders, the rise of crypto brings a unique opportunity – not only in crypto currencies themselves, but in the technology that supports them. The blockchain technology that makes crypto secure, and the digital mining operations that generate new units of crypto currency, require a strong foundation of tech support,

  • Five Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Hundreds of Chinese companies trade in the U.S., but which China stocks should you consider? Here are the best Chinese stocks to buy and watch.

  • United Airlines Placed Its Largest Jet Order Ever. Who Wins From Its Big Bet on Travel’s Return.

    Antitrust lawsuits against Facebook dismissed, banks to pay extra $2 billion in dividends, rise in Delta variant triggers U.K. travel restrictions, and other news to start your day.